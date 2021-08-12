Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentDonny Wayne Romines, 43, the 300 block of Cherry St., Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Aug. 5 by Officer William Cherry.
Anna May, 53, the 300 block of Annie Hollow Road, Westmoreland, charged with shoplifting on Aug. 4 by Officer Matt Looper.
Danielle Melvin, 20, the 300 block of Annie Hollow Road, Westmoreland, charged with shoplifting on Aug. 4 by Officer Matt Looper.
Stevie Joe Jackson, 61, the 4600 block of Talley Road, Springfield, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 4 by Officer Bryon Satterfield.
William Horne, 23, the 700 block Coleytown Road, Lafayette, charged with aggravated rape, sexual incest and sexual battery by an authority figure on Aug. 2 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Ashley Nicole Shumake, 32, the 2300 block of Pine St., Dunmore, Kentucky, charged with theft of property on Aug. 2 by Officer Jacob Law.
Travis Johnson, 37, the 300 block of Breathitt St., Russellville, Kentucky, charged with theft of property, introducing drugs into a county institution, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 2 by Officer Josh Meador.
Brandon Pulley, 38, the 400 block of Hunter Circle, Russellville, Kentucky, charged with theft of property on Aug. 2 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Edward Andes, 49, the 600 block of Bonnie Drive, Russellville, Kentucky, charged with theft of property on Aug. 2 by Officer Tim Freeman.
George Randall Curtis, 39, the 800 block of Sutton Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with aggravated assault on Aug. 2 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Clinton Warren Mabry, 25, the 2100 block of Barefoot Road, Westmoreland, charged with failure to appear on Aug. 2 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Ronald Blair, 48, the 300 block of McClure St., Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Aug. 9 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Daniel Wilson, 31, the 5300 block of Davis Lane, Westmoreland, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule III substance on Aug. 7 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Brandi Nicole Hodges, 37, the 1900 block of Rockridge Road, Bethpage, charged with evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule III substance on Aug. 7 by Officer Brian Trask.
James Ward Leamon, 48, the 5300 block of Graveley Hill Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Aug. 7 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Jonas Neal Jones, 30, the 800 block of Mack Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with criminal trespassing and public intoxication on Aug. 7 by Officer Jacob Law.
Daniel Gilbert Wade, 35, the 100 block of Buck Lane, Lafayette, charged with theft of property and forgery on Aug. 6 by Officer William Tuck.
Carrie Taylor, 39, the 100 block of Buck Lane, Westmoreland, charged with theft of property and forgery on Aug. 6 by Officer William Tuck.
Brooklyn M. Hendrix, 22, the 100 block of Ben Armstrong Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with failure to appear on Aug. 6 by Officer Josh Meador.
Megan Nicole Birge, 21, the 100 block of Maple St., Fountain Run, Kentucky, charged with custodial interference on Aug. 6 by Officer Josh Meador.
Michael Mungle, 48, the 11,000 block of Old Highway 52, Westmoreland, charged with violation of parole, evading arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended license, reckless driving and failure to appear on Aug. 4 by Officer William Tuck.
Zachary Dewayne Law, 24, Seth Lane, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 5 by Officer Joseph Woodard.
Dawn Carpenter, 46, the 3500 block of East Morris St., Indianapolis, Indiana, charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and interference with non-emergency 911 calls on Aug. 5 by Officer William Cherry.
Calvin Otis Tankesly, 32, the 1400 block of Hillwood Circle, charged with vandalism and assault on Aug. 5.
William Lewis Rowe, 35, the 1000 block of Red Boiling Springs Road, Lafayette, charged with vandalism on Aug. 5.
Jerry Ryan Clift, 32, the 2400 block of Puryears Bend Road, Hartsville, charged with vandalism on Aug. 5.
Cody Wallace, 31, the 900 block of Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin, charged with vandalism on Aug. 5.
Tyler Allen Pedigo, 24, the 2400 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with vandalism on Aug. 5.
Robert Hall Brawner, Jr., 35, the 7300 block of Old Highway 31E, Westmoreland, charged with vandalism on Aug. 5.
Ryan Joseph Stueck, 32, the 300 block of Copperhead Lane, Lafayette, charged with failure to report as a sex offender on Aug. 5.
Lafayette Police Department
Robert Banks, 39, the 8500 block of Union Camp Road, Lafayette, charged with aggravated assault and driving on a suspended license on Aug. 3 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Amber Ann Likens, 29, South Long Creek Road, Westmoreland, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, license plate being displayed on the wrong vehicle and financial responsibility violation on Aug. 3 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Deborah Michelle Dies, 53, the 600 block of Coolidge Road, Lafayette, charged with shoplifting of less than $100 on Aug. 3 by Officer Stacy Woodard.
James Reiter, 25, the 100 block of Mulberry Lane, Lafayette, charged with aggravated assault and vandalism on Aug. 2 by Officer Stacy Woodard.
Jacobo A. Martinez, 30, the 300 block of Franklin Ave., Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on Aug. 7 by Officer Derek Carlisle.
Jacob McMahon, 19, the 100 block of Kristen Drive, Lafayette, charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon under the influence and violation of drinking age law on Aug. 7 by Officer Derek Carlisle.
Nicole Lee Cobble, 49, the 100 block of Lafayette Landing, charged with domestic violence on Aug. 6 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Erica Desarai Hardin, 32, the 100 block of Twins Lane, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence, failure to appear, aggravated burglary, theft of property, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license on Aug. 5 by Officer Shane Reed.
Red Boiling Springs Police Department
Robert Stacy Kelty, 54, the 200 block of High St., Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 9 by Officer Jeffery Maynard.
Lucas Likens, 31, the 300 block of Lafayette Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence and interference with an emergency call on Aug. 6 by Officer Jeff Gentry.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Brooklyn Nicole Swindle, 19, the 900 block of Highway 52 Bypass East, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Aug. 8 by Officer Justin Cobble.
Jonathan Hudson, 30, the 600 block of Coleytown Road, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 7 by Officer Justin Cobble.
Patrick Chance Pullen, 25, the 100 block of Spring Creek Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Aug. 7 by Officer Zachery Raney.
Charlie Silcox, 38, the 400 block of Main St. South, Brush Creek, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on Aug. 6 by Officer Zachery Raney.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Dominic Angelo Mancino, 38, the 200 block of Meador Drive, Lafayette, charged with soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor to and solicitation of a minor with sexual activity involved on Aug. 5 by Officer J. Salvey.
