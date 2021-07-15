Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentKenneth Andrew Witcher, 41, the 200 block of Witcher Hollow Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with financial responsibility violation, the manufacturing of narcotics, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on July 4 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Muhammad Duncan, 38, Ivy Grove Way, Dallas, Georgia, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of a schedule I substance, possession of a schedule II substance, possession of a schedule V substance, tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on July 3 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Jacob Ryan Wheat, 28, the 100 block of Sadlers Chapel Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on July 5 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Jordan Leeray Duke, 25, the 400 block of Lebanon Highway, Carthage, charged with failure to appear on July 4 by Officer Bobby Jacoby.
Hailey Dickinson, 26, the 600 block of Long Creek Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on July 3 by Officer Mark Bartley.
Joseph M. Johnson, 37, the 1500 block of Park Circle, Lafayette, charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to use a turn signal on July 2 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Richard B. Oeser, 26, the 2600 block of Hanestown Road, Lafayette, charged with vandalism and domestic violence on July 2 by Officer William Cherry.
Michael D. Chambers, 51, the 500 block of Hickory Corner Road, Bethpage, charged with failure to appear on July 10 by Officer Brian Trask.
James Ray Tripp, 35, the 300 block of Old Lake Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with failure to appear, the manufacturing of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 10 by Officer Josh Meador.
Arlee Daniel Follmer, 38, the 900 block of Highway 52 Bypass East, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on July 10 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Crystal Gaile Wilson, 37, the 400 block of White Oak St., Hartsville, charged with failure to appear on July 10.
Sherry M. Masters, 21, the 900 block of King Hill Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on July 11 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Sandra Ann Alsept, 43, the 600 block of Chitwood Drive, Lafayette, charged with possession of a schedule IV substance, possession of a schedule III substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 11 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Isaac Grant Marshall, 19, the 800 block of Elzie Williams Road, Lafayette, charged with possession of a schedule VI substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of drinking age law on July 12 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Lafayette Police Department
Lisa Ann Kirby, 56, the 500 block of Swanee St., Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on July 5 by Officer Stacy Woodard.
Jessica Elaine Turner, 35, the 2500 block of Warwick Circle, Atlanta, Georgia, charged with theft of property and burglary on July 5 by Officer Stacy Woodard.
Skyler James Shorter, 26, the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, charged with possession of a schedule VI substance and possession of a schedule IV substance on July 11 by Officer Clint Hestand.
Red Boiling Springs Police Department
Adryan Nicole Hawk, 38, the 200 block of Morrison St., Hartsville, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on July 6 by Officer Jeffery Maynard.
Christopher Bryan Maynard, 35, the 100 block of Phelps Court, Carthage, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on July 6 by Officer Jeffery Maynard.
Anthony Dewayne Barrett, 30, the 100 block of Bradley Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on July 10 by Officer Joseph Woodard.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Dawn Denice Hammonds, 48, Rocky Creek Lane, Castalian Springs, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 3 by Officer Adam Cothron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.