Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentJason Dewayne Law, Jr., 27, the 300 block of Lafayette Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with aggravated assault on Sept. 21 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Eugene Allen Roddy, 43, the 200 block of Williams Road, Lafayette, charged with aggravated assault on Sept. 21 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Devon Alexander Turczyn, 27, the 900 block of Turner Drive, Hartsville, charged with aggravated assault on Sept. 21 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Juan Antonia Pinegar, 23, the 100 block of Days Road, Lafayette, charged with aggravated assault on Sept. 21 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Ron Carson Kendrick, 38, the 300 block of Bennett Hill Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with aggravated assault on Sept. 21 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Alfonso Reyes Sanchez, 26, the 1900 block of Parkhurst Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with domestic violence on Sept. 13 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Adam Ray Crook, 38, the 400 block of Days Road, charged with theft of property on Sept. 14 by Officer Brian Trask.
Brandon Lee Roark, 36, the 2000 block of Williams Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Sept. 15.
Colby A. Wright, 22, the 2800 block of Red Hill Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Sept. 15.
Kristy Lane Stafford, 39, the 600 block of Bennett Hill Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with public intoxication and filing a false report on Sept. 15 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Michael Wayne Holliman, 42, the 400 block of Pointe Ave., Lafayette, charged with being an accessory after the fact on Sept. 16 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Chico Dewayne Knight, 42, the 1100 block of Wixtown Road, Westmoreland, charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated criminal trespassing, evading arrest and resisting arrest on Sept. 16 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Gary Ray Norris, 37, the 500 block of Brattontown Ave., Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Sept. 17 by Officer Patrick Berry.
Lafayette Police Department
Thomas Christopher Reid, 22, the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, charged with violation of an order of protection and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 13 by Officer Justin Bergdorff.
Jorge Luis Vicen Sontay, 23, the 700 block of Courthouse View St., Lafayette, was charged with driving under the influence (first offense), driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident, violation of financial responsibility, failure to exercise due care and failure to immediately notify an accident on Sept. 16 by Officer Josh McClard.
Red Boiling Springs Police Department
Mitchell L. Bradley, 29, the 1500 block of East Fork Road, Whitleyville, charged with failure to appear on Sept. 14 by Officer Jeffery Maynard.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Kristy Stillwell, 39, B.J. Lane, Lafayette, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and possession of a schedule V substance on Sept. 14 by Officer Zack Raney.
John Jason Law, 37, the 10,700 block of Old Highway 52, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Sept. 16 by Officer Justin Cobble.
