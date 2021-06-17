Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentKelley Jean Taylor, 39, Lancaster Circle, Castalian Springs, charged with failure to appear, possession of a legend drug and introducing drugs into a county institution on June 7 by Officer Bryon Satterfield.
Jennifer Ann King, 48, the 100 block of Terry Drive, Red Boiling Springs, charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespassing on June 9 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Nash Riley, 44, the 700 block of High Point Ridge, Franklin, charged with filing a false report on June 9 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Brandon Lee Roark, 36, the 2600 block of Williams Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on June 8 by Officer Jordan Davis.
John A. Bates, 30, the 1200 block of Union Camp Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on June 8 by Officer Jason Sells.
Garth Kitzwiller, 29, the 13,000 block of Donald Elisar Lane, Gonzales, Louisiana, charged with driving without a license and failure to exercise due care on June 8 by Officer Jacob Law.
John Edward Cryer, 55, the 1200 block of Finnie Simmons Road, Woodbury, charged with kidnapping on June 7 by Officer Mark Bartley.
Steven Joe Tuck, 39, the 5000 block of Jones Lane, Lafayette, charged with aggravated assault and interference with an emergency call on June 12 by Officer Hunter Sullivan.
Alicia Ann Bryant, 38, Williams Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on June 13 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Joey Randall Meservy, 31, the 5300 block of New Harmony Road, Dixon Springs, charged with criminal responsibility for conduct of another on June 11.
Johnathan Ray Matthews, 27, the 400 block of Franklin Ave., Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on June 11.
Donnie Ray Patterson, 46, the 100 block of Sparrow Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and financial responsibility violation on June 10.
Justin Shane Carr, 24, the 100 block of Adams Lane, Westmoreland, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, the manufacturing of narcotics and introducing drugs into a county institution on June 10 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Jerry Key Campbell, 29, the 100 block of Windle Lane, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on June 11.
Micah James Schanel, 24, Pitcock Road, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence and possession of a weapon under the influence on June 12 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Pedro Sauddo, 24, the 1200 block of Oldham Drive, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence on June 12 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Hollye Alese Newberry, 36, the 600 block of Coolidge Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on June 12 by Officer Josh Meador.
Andy David Lee Williams, 29, the 100 block of Ivy Lane, Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with domestic violence on June 13 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Daniko Johnson, 27, the 500 block of Freeman St., Lafayette, charged with failure to appear and violation of probation on June 13 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Lafayette Police Department
Michael Willis Leduc, 48, the 700 block of McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, charged with assault and domestic violence on June 9 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Rebecca Lee Watson, 34, the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, charged with possession of a schedule II substance, possession of a schedule IV substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on June 9 by Officer Derek Carlisle.
Crystal Gaile Wilson, 37, the 400 block of White Oak St., Hartsville, charged with filing a false report on June 9 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Tyler Lee West, 30, the 5500 block of New Harmony Road, Hartsville, charged with public intoxication on June 7 by Officer Josh McClard.
James M. Summer, 37, the 900 block of Templow Road, Hartsville, charged with speeding, failure to stop for a signal or sign, reckless driving, improper passing, reckless endangerment, violation of registration law, license plate being displayed on the wrong vehicle, financial responsibility violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked/suspended license, vandalism, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on June 6 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Michelle Lee Gregory, 42, the 200 block of Kimberly Drive, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, vandalism, and text messaging and driving on June 10 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Juan Osorio, 28, the 200 block of Bonnie Drive, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license on June 11 by Officer Derrick Gann.
Christopher R. Eden, 39, the 1700 block of West Main St., Hartsville, charged with driving under the influence on June 11 by Officer Byron Butcher.
Briana N. Wilson, 24, the 2400 block of Oakdale Road, Westmoreland, charged with driving under the influence and possession of a schedule IV substance on June 14 by Officer Aaron Colter.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Aurelio Ordonez Alvarez, 32, the 2200 block of Stinson Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on June 10 by Officer Justin Cobble.
