Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentDaniel Ryan Glass, 41, the 100 block of Dudley Lane, Dickson, charged with driving under the influence, possession of a weapon under the influence, driving on a revoked/suspended license, violation of the implied consent law, simple possession and unlawful possession of a weapon on Feb. 3 by Officer Bryan Trask.
William S. Hartnagel, 58, the 500 block of Ellington Drive, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 4 by Officer William Tuck.
Orran Makenzie Sanders, 31, the 8000 block of Ed Hatchet Road, charged with domestic violence, violation of an order of protection and violation of probation on Feb. 3 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Shana Newberry, 20, the 1800 block of Salem Road, Cookeville, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 3 by Officer Jonathan Stout.
Jesse Allen Monday, 30, the 1000 block of Rustling Oaks Drive, Pleasant View, charged with domestic violence on Feb. 3 by Officer Bobby Jacoby.
Elvis Lee Chaffin, 45, the 300 block of Hawkins Drive, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 3.
Sammy Lynn Qualls, 56, the 3500 block of Officers Chapel Road, Cookeville, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 3 by Officer William Tuck.
Kelsey Brook Cox, 28, the 100 block of Bray Hollow Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 2.
Calvin Otis Tankesly, 32, the 1400 block of Hillwood Circle, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 2.
James Michael Johnson, 26, the 900 block of Calvert Ridge Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence, aggravated assault and burglary on Feb. 2 by Officer Hunter Sullivan.
Rene Baez Guerrero, 43, the 400 block of Pointe Lane, Lafayette, charged with aggravated assault on Feb. 1 by Officer Jordan Davis.
William Douglas Caldwell, 42, the 500 block of Ace Drive, Goodlettsville, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 1 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Felicia Mae Langford, 42, the 1300 block of Mt. Vernon Road, Bethpage, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 1 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Esgar Ruiz Lucas, 27, the 500 block of Coolidge Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 1 by Officer Mark Bartley.
Joshua Paul Davis, 34, the 3100 block of Tricia Ave., Westmoreland, charged with contempt of court on Feb. 1 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Bobby Ward, 37, the 1000 block of Epperson Springs Road, Westmoreland, charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, violation of open container law, vehicular assault, and hit and run of a person on Feb. 6 by Officer Jacob Law.
Leslie H. Towe, 77, Garden Drive, Lafayette, charged with reckless endangerment on Feb. 7 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Bradley Dow Neville, 26, the 1000 block of New Bethel Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Feb. 7.
Corey Dale Jenkins, 43, the 100 block of William Circle, Lafayette, charged with criminal trespassing on Feb. 6 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Jacob Michael Newberry, 40, the 500 block of East Main St., Gamaliel, Kentucky, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 5 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Lafayette Police DepartmentChristopher Mitchell Holland, 57, the 600 block of Chitwood Drive, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on Feb. 3 by Officer Josh McClard.
Justin Daniel Prock, 34, the 700 block of Sylvian Drive, Lafayette, violation of an order of protection on Feb. 3.
Shelby L. Barrett, 21, the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, charged with simple possession, the manufacturing of narcotics, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Feb. 5 by Officer Jason Sells.
Red Boiling Springs Police DepartmentCasey Lemar Shiver, 47, the 300 block of Whitley Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on Feb. 6 by Officer Jeffery Maynard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.