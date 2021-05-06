Macon County Sheriff’s Department
Tristian Lee Flanagan, 23, the 900 block of Maple Grove Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on April 29.
Justin Kyle Ladd, 31, the 8600 block of Epperson Springs Road, Westmoreland, charged with public intoxication, misuse of 911 and domestic violence on April 26 by Officer Jacob Law.
Bobby Lee Fleek, 36, the 200 block of Willow Branch Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky, charged with possession of a schedule V substance, possession of a schedule VI substance, driving on a revoked/suspended license and violation of probation on April 24 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Krista Mae Fleek, 37, the 200 block of Willow Branch Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI substance, violation of probation, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on April 24 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Derrick Dewayne Saddler, 40, the 300 block of Annie Hollow Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on April 28.
Michael Edward Montoya, 33, the 1100 block of Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, charged with aggravated assault and violation of probation on April 28 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Deserae Nichole Brown, 32, the 900 block of Highway 52 Bypass East, Lafayette, charged with arson and reckless endangerment on April 28 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Sarah Lynn Patrick, 32, the 300 block of Powell Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with arson and reckless endangerment on April 28 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Keith Allen Hodges, 40, the 3700 block of Oakdale Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence, evading arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended license and driving an unregistered vehicle on April 28 by Officer William Cherry.
Jacob Adam Long, 29, the 200 block of Glasgow Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on April 27 by Officer Jacob Law.
Michael Lee Jenkins, 19, the 2400 block of Cave Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on April 28 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Stephen Dewight Rollin, 49, the 5200 block of Wix Lane, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on April 28 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Sebastian Sontay Lopez, 23, the 200 block of Meador Drive, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on April 28 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Kenneth Dewayne Dyer, 38, the 200 block of Grandview Dr., Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of sex offender registry on April 28 by Officer Mark Bartley.
Stephanie Joy Olivarri, 21, the 100 block of Wild Oak Road, Westmoreland, charged with domestic violence and violation of probation on April 29 by Officer William Cherry.
Tyler Bryant Clark, 25, the 16,000 block of Clay County Highway, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on April 30 by Officer Mark Bartley.
Dustin William Stewart, 25, the 3600 block of Highway 52 Bypass East, Bethpage, charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property and failure to appear on April 30 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Erica Deshae Reid, 20, the 800 block of Old East Main St., Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on April 30 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Daryl Hill, 54, the 400 block of Lois Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on April 30 by Officer Hunter Sullivan.
Lafayette Police Department
Joey Richard Bybee, 40, the 100 block of Independence Way, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on April 30 by Officer Aaron Colter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.