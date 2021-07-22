Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentFloyd Dubois, 43, the 700 block of Virginia Ave., Gallatin, charged with violation of probation on July 15 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Kenny Dale Frazier, 52, the 1000 block of Witcher Hollow Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of an order of protection on July 13 by Officer William Cherry.
Kayla Alexander, 33, the 2700 block of Days Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of condition of bond, child abuse, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on July 14 by Officer Josh Meador.
Hollis Wade Sullivan, 57, Westmoreland, charged with child abuse and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on July 14 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Ryan Lynn Carnahan, 32, the 3600 block of Jimtown Road, Lafayette, charged with revoked bond on July 14 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Andrew McFayden, 20, the 300 block of Murry Lane, Lafayette, charged with vandalism on July 14 by Officer William Cherry.
William Anthoney Sell, 25, the 100 block of Buck Lane, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on July 14 by Officer Brad Murphy.
James Edward Hudgins, 29, the 200 block of Whitley Hollow Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with attachment on July 13 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Crystal Gaile Wilson, 37, the 400 block of White Oak St., Hartsville, charged with introducing drugs into a county institution, possession of a schedule IV substance and possession of a schedule III substance on July 13.
Savanna Rice, 23, the 200 block of Eugene Keen Road, Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, introducing drugs into a county institution, possession of a schedule II substance, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on July 13 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Keith Allen Hodges, 40, the 3700 block of Oakdale Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on July 13.
Michelle Lee Gregory, 42, the 200 block of Kimberly Drive, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on July 13.
Lazabrien Decortez Thurman, 28, the 400 block of Hattentrack Road, Gallatin, charged with violation of probation on July 13.
Johnathan Rayward Pollard, 32, the 5100 block of Jones Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of the sex offender registry on July 12 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Michael Lee Romines, 54, the 5300 block of Pumpkintown Lane, Lafayette, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of a schedule I substance, the intent to manufacture methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, speeding and driving on a suspended license on July 11 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Tommy Hudson, 46, the 800 block of Rock Springs Road, Castalian Springs, charged with domestic violence and violation of an order of protection on July 19 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Aaron Todd Frazier, 30, the 500 block of Swanee St., Lafayette, charged with aggravated assault on July 18 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Lynn Marie Scott, 34, the 1500 block of Parkside Drive, Bowling Green, Kentucky, charged with violation of probation on July 16 by Officer Cody Murphy.
James Edward Hudgins, 29, the 200 block of Whitley Hollow Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with attachment on July 13 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Calvin Lee Sinn, 33, the 1700 block of Old Highway 31 East, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on July 16 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Ariel Hever Ortiz, 25, the 600 block of White Springs Road, Lafayette, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, speeding and financial responsibility violation on July 18 by Officer William Cherry.
Lafayette Police Department
Jennifer Kay Woodall, 46, the 100 block of Stonegate Drive, Gallatin, charged with domestic violence on July 13 by Officer Josh McClard.
Dylan Ryan Disman, 24, the 500 block of West Garrett’s Creek Road, Westmoreland, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on July 13 by Officer Jason Sells.
Jayland Casteel, 25, the 200 block of Maple Lane, Westmoreland, charged with criminal trespassing on July 12 by Officer Josh McClard.
Troy Allen Centers, 51, the 200 block of Jack Porter Road, Lafayette, charged with simple possession, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on July 12 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Allena M. Kernell, 33, the 400 block of Gamaliel Road, Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with theft criminal simulation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor on July 16 by Officer Matt Looper.
Casey Allen Maddux, 23, the 900 block of Highway 52 Bypass East, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on July 18 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Red Boiling Springs Police Department
Robert Stacy Kelty, 54, the 200 block of High St., Red Boiling Springs, charged with failure to appear on July 12 by Officer James Killmon.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Adam Parker, 32, the 700 block of Macedonia Road, Castalian Springs, charged with filing a false report on July 18 by Officer Justin Cobble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.