Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentClyde Scott Hall, 45, the 100 block of Chad Lane, Westmoreland, charged with possession of a schedule IV substance, possession of a schedule VI substance and public intoxication on April 10 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Haley Nicole Stark, 22, the 700 block of Tremble Ave., Gallatin, charged with possession of a legend drug, possession of a schedule II substance, introducing drugs into a county institution and violation of probation on April 12 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Tyson Lee Surls, 36, the 200 block of Chipman Road, Bethpage, charged with public intoxication on April 12 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Mark Daniel Martin, 23, the 500 block of Napier Lane, Westmoreland, charged with domestic violence on April 13 by Officer Brian Trask.
Christian David Layman, 25, the 300 block of McCall Lane, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on April 10 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Austin Caleb Davis, 25, the 5700 block of Bakerton Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving on a suspended license and financial responsibility violation on April 13.
Tevin Ray Taylor, 23, the 2400 block of Hanestown Road, Westmoreland, charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on April 13 by Officer Josh Meador.
Austin R. Ford, 26, the 5200 block of New Harmony Road, Hartsville, charged with domestic violence and assault on April 13 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Colby Brent Jones, 40, the 3800 block of Old Highway 52, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on April 14 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Calvin Lee Sinn, 32, the 1700 block of Old Highway 31E, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on April 14 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Scotty Edward Mungle, 47, Clearview Lane, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear and violation of probation on April 14 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Shelia Holly, 43, the 4300 block of Highway 31E, Bethpage, charged with public intoxication on April 13 by Officer Josh Meador.
Ashley Ann Chambers, 37, the 4500 block of C.M. Martin Road, Adair, Kentucky, charged with theft of property on April 15 by Officer William Cherry.
Aaron Todd Frazier, 30, the 500 block of Swanee St., Lafayette, charged with violation of registration law, driving on a revoked/suspended license, possession of a schedule VII/VIII substance, possession of a schedule I substance, violation of probation and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on April 15 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Dixie M. Harter, 36, the 4000 block of Idlewild Ave., North Little Rock, Arkansas, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession, possession of a prohibited weapon, violation of probation, the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on April 18 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Kason Thomas Tucker, 22, the 800 block of Perrigo Lane, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on April 17 by Officer Josh Meador.
Toney Bryan Harper, 50, the 600 block of Days Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on April 16 by Officer Brian Trask.
Aaron Owen Howell, 25, the 6000 block of Austin Peay Highway, Westmoreland, charged with aggravated burglary, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 16 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Sarah Beasley, 24, the 200 block of Courage St., Georgia, Tennessee, charged with public intoxication on April 15 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Derrick Wayne Hudgins, 40, the 800 block of Highway 52 Bypass West, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear, driving on a revoked/suspended license, registration violation and financial responsibility violation on April 15 by Officer Kevin Templeton.
Lafayette Police DepartmentRebecca Jane Orrand, 33, the 1200 block of Clampit Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with drug-free school zone violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse, falsification of results of a drug test, driving on a revoked/suspended license, financial responsibility violation, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on April 12 by Officer Jason Sells.
Darrell James Meador, 41, the 3700 block of Little Trace Creek Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on April 13 by Officer Jason Sells.
Joshua Ethan Taylor, 30, the 4400 block of Union Camp Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on April 18 by Officer Derrick Gann.
Ronnie Lee Farmer, 32, the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, charged with domestic violence and violation of an order of protection on April 17 by Officer Byron Butcher.
Kelley Jean Taylor, 39, the 1600 block of Clay County Highway, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on April 17 by Officer Aaron Colter.
Joshua Lee Wilson, 36, the 900 block of Highway 52 Bypass, Lafayette, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on April 16 by Officer Jason Sells.
Michele L. Wilson, 42, the 200 block of Shrum Lane, Lafayette, charged with filing a false report and driving on a revoked/suspended license on April 16 by Officer Stacy Woodard.
Angel Lynn Thaxton, 47, the 400 block of Sneed Boulevard, Lafayette, charged with shoplifting of more than $100 on April 15 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Debra Rice, 22, the 600 block of Court House View St., Lafayette, charged with shoplifting of more than $100 and criminal trespassing on April 15 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Timothy Allen Clark, 40, the 200 block of Rose St., Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on April 15 by Officer Derek Carlisle.
Zachary Dave Manning, 33, the 900 block of Highway 52 Bypass East, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on April 15 by Officer Darrell Taylor.
Red Boiling Springs Police DepartmentMartha Patterson, 35, Henry Circle, Red Boiling Springs, charged with theft of property on April 15 by Officer James Killmon.
Charli Arcos, 27, Lafayette, charged with possession of a schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on April 13 by Officer Jeffery Maynard.
Mason Tyler Sexton, 28, the 100 block of Lafayette Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on April 13 by Officer Jeffery Maynard.
Margarito Martinez, 50, the 900 block of Highway 52 Bypass East, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence, driving to the left of the center line and simple possession on April 17 by Officer Jeffery Maynard.
Tennessee Highway PatrolArthur Wayne Cook, 42, the 100 block of Spivey St., Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving without a license on April 13 by Officer Cody Ballard.
Tony Martin Gammons, 57, the 400 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence on April 13 by Officer Justin Cobble.
Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationJay N. Frazier, Jr., 55, the 300 block of Jimtown Road, Lafayette, charged with attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping on April 15 by Officer Nathan Neese.
Ricky Dean Meador, 60, the 3900 block of Red Boiling Springs Road, Lafayette, charged with attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping on April 15 by Officer Nathan Neese.
Robby Wayne Meador, 51, the 200 block of Jasper Lane, Red Boiling Springs, charged with attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping on April 15 by Officer Nathan Neese.
Mikie Brandon Meador, 33, the 1000 block of Coleytown Road, Lafayette, charged with attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping on April 15 by Officer Nathan Neese.
Pamela Steen, 46, Cloudy Lane, Lafayette, charged with with attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping on April 15 by Officer Nathan Neese.
