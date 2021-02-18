Macon County Sheriff’s Department
Jason Glennis Long, 37, the 6600 block of Bugtussle Road, Gamaliel, Kentucky, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 5.
Crystal McMahon, 41, the 900 block of Pointe Lane, Lafayette, charged with filing a false report, 911 calls in non-emergency situation and violation of probation on Feb. 2 by Officer Hunter Sullivan.
Tiffany Leeann Jarvis, 30, the 200 block of North Central Ave., Watertown, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 11 by Officer Jacob Law.
Charles Michael Wright, 61, the 300 block of Hillsdale Estates, Dixon Springs, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 11 by Officer Josh Meador.
Tammy Renee Duffer, 48, the 8800 block of Galen Road, Lafayette, charged with hindering secured creditors on Feb. 11 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Angela Darlene Bandy, 47, the 1400 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 10.
Tyler Dewayne Huntsman, 27, the 3000 block of Highway 10, Hartsville, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 9.
John Paul Burton, 29, Highland Church Road, Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with theft of property, hindering secured creditors and failure to appear on Feb. 9 by Officer Bobby Jacoby.
Elijah M. Byfield, 21, the 400 block of Hoddes Ave., Lebanon, charged with possession of a schedule IV substance and resisting arrest on Feb. 9 by Officer William Cherry.
Cody Wallace, 39, the 900 block of Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin, charged with burglary and theft of property on Feb. 8 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Kyle Wesley Hall, 29, the 800 block of Golf Club Lane, Lafayette, charged with revoked bond on Feb. 8 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Lafayette Police Department
Samuel Garcia, 24, the 400 block of Highway 52, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving under the influence, driving to the left of the center line and driving without a license on Feb. 9 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Donald C. Murray, 52, the 1000 block of Greenwood Circle, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a revoked/suspended license on Feb. 8 by Officer Josh McClard.
Dustin William Stewart, 25, the 3600 block of Highway 52 Bypass East, Lafayette, charged with criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 8 by Officer Josh McClard.
Red Boiling Springs Police DepartmentEric Lee Ingram, 47, the 100 block of Christie Circle, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 4 by Officer James Killmon.
Jerry Key Campbell, 29, the 100 block of Dan Bean Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, financial responsibility violation, driving on a revoked/suspended license and violation of probation on Feb. 9 by Officer James Killmon.
