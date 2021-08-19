Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentTroy Perdue, 51, the 1000 block of Claude Fox Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Aug. 11 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Robert Dewayne Gentry, 36, the 100 block of Wright Lane, Red Boiling Springs, charged with arson and filing a false insurance claim on Aug. 11 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Troy Wendell Tuck, 46, the 1100 block of Carthage Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with arson and filing a false insurance claim on Aug. 11 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Thomas Tanner Story, 25, the 300 block of Sam Ridley Parkway, Smyrna, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 10 by Officer Bobby Jacoby.
Lashawna Marie Summers, 37, the 500 block of Sparrow Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 11 by Officer Josh Meador.
Travis Eugene Bisker, 35, the 500 block of Bradley Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 11 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Joey Richard Bybee, 41, the 100 block of Independence Way, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 11 by Officer Bobby Jacoby.
Tristian Lee Flanagan, 23, the 900 block of Maple Grove Road, Lafayette, charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a revoked/suspended license and violation of probation on Aug. 10 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Robert Irwin, 32, the 2000 block of Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, evading arrest, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I substance, driving on a revoked/suspended license, driving while in possession of methamphetamine and possession of a prohibited weapon on Aug. 9 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Michael Shane Thomason, 41, the 200 block of Mt. Vernon Road, Bethpage, charged with driving under the influence on Aug. 10 by Officer William Cherry.
William Douglas Likens, 28, the 500 block of Browns Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of implied consent law and driving under the influence on Aug. 10 by Officer Patrick Berry.
Stephanie Nelson, 33, the 700 block of Wixtown Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 10 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Chris Phillips, 54, the 800 block of Trammel Creek Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 12 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Daniel Wilson, 31, the 5300 block of Davis Lane, Westmoreland, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule III substance and failure to appear on Aug. 7 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Charles Bergdorf, 33, the 200 block of Beverly Hills Drive, Lafayette, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV substance, and driving on a revoked license on Aug. 14 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Jarvis Kent Hagen, 57, the 2000 block of Scottsville Road, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Aug. 13 by Officer Joseph Woodard.
Donnie Lee Likens, 25, the 1600 block of Long Creek Road, Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license, license plate displayed incorrectly, evading arrest, driving an unregistered vehicle, violation of financial responsibility, theft of property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 13 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Stephanie Nelson, 33, the 5700 block of Hauskins Lane, Westmoreland, was charged with violation of probation on Aug. 10 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Serria Saddler, 20, the 100 block of Presley Lane, Westmoreland, was charged with theft of property, forgery, felony criminal conspiracy, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 13 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Lerinda Shrum, 39, the 200 block of South 5th St., Scottsville, Kentucky, was charged with theft of property on Aug. 15 by Officer Logan Swindle.
James Sullivan, 38, the 100 block of Dennis Road, Hendersonville, was charged with possession of marijuana, driving under the influence and violation of implied consent on Aug. 13 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Devan Turner, 35, the 300 block of McLerran Lane, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and evading arrest on Aug. 15 by Officer Patrick Berry.
Daniel Gilbert Wade, 35, the 100 block of Buck Lane, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on Aug. 12 by Deputy Jordan Davis.
Lafayette Police Department
Timothy Steven Todd, 49, the 1100 block of Littleton Ranch Road, Castalian Springs, charged with driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, the manufacturing of narcotics, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 10 by Officer Josh McClard.
Timothy Justin Moore, 29, the 1300 block of Heady Ridge Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 9 by Officer Josh McClard.
Julie Ann Pace, 42, the 8200 block of Highway 52 East, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on Aug. 10 by Officer Josh McClard.
James Paul Reiter, 25, the 1000 block of Mulberry Drive, Lafayette, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 9 by Officer Aaron Colter.
Johnathan Wesley Moore, 33, the 300 block of Jeanette Ave., Goodlettsville, charged with evading arrest, shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 9 by Officer Matt Looper.
Justin Tyler Brooks, 29, the 100 block of Sparrow Road, Lafayette, was charged with public intoxication and simple possession of a schedule II drug on Aug. 14 by Officer Hunter Sullivan.
Calvin Tankesly, 32, of the 1400 block of Hillwood Circle, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Aug. 10 by Logan Horn.
Kyle Thomas, 20, the 2800 block of Highway 25, Cottontown, was charged with theft of property on Aug. 14 by Officer Darrell Taylor.
Cassandra Williams, 30, the 200 block Maple Terrace, Lafayette, was charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent on Aug. 12 by Officer Derek Carlisle.
Red Boiling Springs Police Department
Joshua Lee Davis, 37, the 2200 block of Oak Grove Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, violation of open container law, violation of implied consent law and intentional tampering with an interlock device on Aug. 15 by Officer James Killmon.
Dillan DeWayne Hendrixson, 26, the 500 block of Pritchard St., Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault on Aug. 15 by Officer Joey Wilburn.
Robert Kelty, 54, the 200 block of High St., Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of probation on Aug. 9 by Officer Jeffery Maynard.
Wesley Daniel Ritter, 42, the 2100 block of Celina Road, Westmoreland, was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property on Aug. 12 by Officer Tyler Gann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.