Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentBrandon Forest Page, 31, the 600 block of Sutton Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of community supervision on Feb. 24.
Timothy Allen Clark, 40, the 200 block of Rose St., Lafayette, charged with theft of property on Feb. 24 by Officer Bryon Satterfield.
Cecil Edmonds, 29, the 400 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 23.
Scotty Dewayne Welch, 38, the 3800 block of Red Boiling Springs Road, Lafayette, charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and violation of probation on Feb. 23 by Officer Joseph Woodard.
George Randall Curtis, 38, the 800 block of Sutton Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 23.
Steven Bradley Angel, 31, the 2100 block of Templow Road, Bethpage, charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law on Feb. 22 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Carrie Lorraine Knight, 33, the 700 block of Saddle Club Lane, Westmoreland, charged with failure to appear on Feb. 22 by Officer William Tuck.
Christopher Adam Harn, 36, the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 22 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Frank Earl Bishop, Jr., 56, the 100 block of Mulberry Drive, Lafayette, charged with violation of an order of protection, aggravated assault, failure to give immediate notice and leaving the scene of an accident on Feb. 25 by Officer Mark Bartley.
Erica D. Reid, 19, the 200 block of Rose St., Lafayette, charged with possession of a schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Feb. 25 by Officer Josh Meador.
Dustin Andrews, 27, the 3700 block of Oakdale Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to report as a sex offender, failure to appear and violation of probation on Feb. 25 by Officer Brian Trask.
Steven K. Mezo, 31, the 1800 block of Fort Blunt Road, Hartsville, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on Feb. 26 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Jimmy Davis Satterfield, 53, the 3700 block of New Harmony Road, Hartsville, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 26 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Ryan Trammel, 31, the 400 block of Green Grove Road, Pleasant Shade, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 26 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Chester Leroy Loudy, 41, the 200 block of Maplewood, Nashville, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 26 by Officer William Tuck.
Timothy Gene Cook, 50, the 1900 block of Skyline Creek Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 26 by Officer Mark Bartley.
Kenneth Dewayne Dyer, 38, the 200 block of Grandview Drive, Red Boiling Springs, charged with domestic violence on Feb. 26 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Stephen Thomas Barber, 31, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 27 by Officer Joseph Woodard.
Edward Randell Mayberry, 52, the 3100 block of Highway 52 East, Bethpage, charged with failure to appear on Feb. 28 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Charles Tyler Bergdorf, 32, the 200 block of Beverly Hills Drive, Lafayette, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and violation of probation on Feb. 28 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Cody Perdue, 24, the 400 block of Pointe Lane, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence, interference with an emergency call and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 28 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Collins Ray Jones, 36, the 500 block of North Harris St., Portland, charged with failure to appear, violation of community supervision and failure to report as a sex offender on March 1 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Donald Gene Bair, 45, the 1200 block of Hollis Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 25 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Matthew Mark Mayo, 23, the 100 block of Oak Hill Drive, Portland, charged with criminal trespassing and assault on March 1 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Lafayette Police DepartmentAustin Allen Moore, 26, the 300 block of Highway 52 Bypass West, Lafayette, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on Feb. 24 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Clinton Warren Mabry, 25, the 2100 block of Barefoot Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of light law, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving on a revoked/suspended license on Feb. 23 by Officer Derek Carlisle.
Mark Kendall Newberry, 41, the 700 block of Ford Hollow Road, Hartsville, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Feb. 24 by Officer Jason Sells.
Antonio Jefferson, 33, the 100 block of Nicole Drive, Lafayette, charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property on Feb. 26 by Officer Josh McClard.
Victoria Usher, 54, the 200 block of Nicole Drive, Lafayette, charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property on Feb. 26 by Officer Josh McClard.
Justin T. Brooks, 29, the 100 block of Mulberry Drive, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on Feb. 28 by Officer Derek Carlisle.
Lucio Felipe, 20, the 800 block of Sycamore St., Lafayette, charged with driving without a license and failure to exercise due care on Feb. 28 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Christopher R. Eden, 39, Village Lane, Hartsville, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics on Feb. 25 by Officer Clint Hestand.
Brandon D. Bell, 34, the 600 block of Dycus Circle, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on Feb. 26 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Tennessee Highway PatrolTyler Allen Pedigo, 24, the 2400 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with evading arrest and violation of probation on Feb. 24 by Officer Justin Cobble.
Zachary Ryan Earls, 25, the 3400 block of Sandpiper Drive, Clarksville, charged with evading arrest on Feb. 24 by Officer Josh Brawner.
Carl Justin Dalton, 37, the 200 block of Kristin Drive, Lafayette, charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest and violation of probation on Feb. 26 by Officer Aaron Cothron.
Brent Michael Jones, 40, the 2900 block of Throne St., Murfreesboro, charged with driving under the influence on Feb. 26 by Officer Cody Ballard.
