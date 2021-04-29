Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentTonya Michelle Troutt, 49, the 200 block of Maple Lane, Westmoreland, charged with domestic violence on April 21 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Dixie M. Harter, 36, the 4000 block of Idlewild Ave., North Little Rock, Arkansas, charged with violation of probation on April 20.
Edward Daniel Pennington, 38, the 1200 block of Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, charged with failure to appear on April 21 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Courtney Newberry, 31, the 100 block of Landrum Lane, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on April 21 by Officer Bryon Satterfield.
Casey Allen Maddux, 22, the 900 block of Highway 52 Bypass East, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on April 20 by Officer Kevin Templeton.
Jesse D. Wallace, 22, the 500 block of Thompson Heights Court, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on April 20 by Officer Shane Gregory.
Shannon Dale Hatcher, 44, the 500 block of Virgil Decker Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on April 20 by Officer Joseph Woodard.
Randy Darrel Driver, 51, the 100 block of Dixon Road, Lafayette, charged with burglary, theft of property and unlawful possession of a weapon on April 19 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Daniel Richard Sellars, 56, the 300 block of Duncan Road, Hartsville, charged with public intoxication and possession of a schedule VI substance on April 19 by Officer William Cherry.
Tristian Lee Flanagan, 23, the 900 block of Maple Grove Road, Lafayette, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and driving an unregistered vehicle on April 26 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Craig Allen Hall, 51, the 1700 block of Shiloh Road, Lafayette, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Krista Mae Fleek, 37, the 200 block of Willow Branch Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky, charged with possession of a schedule V substance, possession of a schedule VI substance and driving on a revoked/suspended license on April 24 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Bobby Lee Fleek, 36, the 200 block of Willow Branch Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI substance, violation of probation, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on April 24 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Jill Faye Newman, 54, the 100 block of Lafayette Landing, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on April 23 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Allena M. Kernell, 33, the 800 block of Doddy Church Road, Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with attachment on April 22 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Derrick Dewayne Saddler, 40, the 300 block of Annie Hollow Road, Westmoreland, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, evading arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended license and violation of probation on April 22 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Red Boiling Springs Police Department
Laninka Donielle Davis, 29, the 1100 block of Skyline Drive, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on April 21 by Officer Jeffery Maynard.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Joshua Wayne Duffer, 26, the 200 block of West Fork Creek, Westmoreland, charged with driving on a suspended license, financial responsibility violation and text messaging while driving on April 21 by Officer Justin Cobble.
Lafayette Police Department
Cody Aaron Pack, 24, the 400 block of Red Boiling Springs Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on April 20 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Trace Wilkins, 28, the 900 block of Freeman St., Lafayette, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 20 by Officer Derek Carlisle.
Paul L. Dupont, 54, the 1400 block of Dogwood Lane, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 19 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Daniel Paul Dupont, 30, the 1400 block of Dogwood Lane, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on April 19 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Timothy Allen Clark, 40, the 200 block of Rose St., Lafayette, charged with shoplifting of less than $100 on April 19 by Officer Derek Carlisle.
Abraham Felipe Garcia, 23, the 500 block of Coolidge Road, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on April 24 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Ricardo Santiago Ruiz, 25, the 1200 block of Bruceston St., Portland, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, improper passing, driving under the influence and financial responsibility violation on April 24 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
James Edward Young, 41, the 100 block of Terry Drive, Red Boiling Springs, charged with financial responsibility violation and driving on a revoked/suspended license on April 23 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Kenneth Dean Summers, 33, the 100 block of Polston Ave., Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on April 23 by Officer Josh McClard.
Ashley Marie Cummins, 37, the 700 block of Wixtown Road, Westmoreland, charged with failure to appear, simple possession, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on April 23 by Officer Derrick Gann.
Jason Dewayne Taylor, 41, the 200 block of Rose St., Lafayette, charged with filing a false report on April 23 by Officer Aaron Colter.
