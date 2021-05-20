Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentCurtis Lane Betty, 34, the 10,000 block of Old Highway 52, Westmoreland, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on May 16 by Officer Josh Meador.
Cody James Blankenship, 35, the 1700 block of Shiloh Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear and violation of probation on May 14 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Chad Michael Fisher, 34, the 1200 block of Highway 52 Bypass East, Lafayette, charged with violation of an order of protection, aggravated assault, failure to appear and violation of probation on May 14 by Officer Josh Meador.
Thomas Tanner Story, 25, the 300 block of Sam Ridley Parkway, Smyrna, charged with theft of property on May 14 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Jerry Key Campbell, 29, the 100 block of Windle Lane, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on May 13 by Officer William Cherry.
Terry Lynn Swindle, 42, the 100 block of West John Davis Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on May 12 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Timothy Blake Crabtree, 27, the 1900 block of Scotty Parker Road, Gallatin, charged with assault and violation of an order of protection on May 12 by Officer Shane Gregory.
Cassandra Paige Johnston, 29, Old Lake Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with theft of property and credit card forgery on May 11 by Officer Jake Ayers.
John Gabriel Johnston, 24, Old Lake Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with theft of property and credit card forgery on May 11 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Brayden Welshimer, 19, the 700 block of Sycamore St., Lafayette, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics and drug-free school zone violation on May 11 by Officer Shane Gregory.
Jorge Ruiz Valencia, 30, the 1700 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on May 11.
Francis Juarez, 20, the 400 block of 19th Ave., Springfield, charged with driving under the influence, driving to the left of the center line, and failure to stop for a sign or signal on May 10 by Officer Jake Ayers.
James Carl Reid, 38, the 700 block of Maple Grove Road, Lafayette, charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on May 10 by Officer Josh Meador.
Lafayette Police DepartmentBertin Felipe-Antonio, 35, the 1000 block of Red Boiling Springs Road, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence and violation of open container law on May 16 by Officer Derrick Gann.
Irving Daniel Barrera, 30, the 300 block of Galen Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on May 13 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Thomas W. Mooneyhan, 40, the 1800 block of Woodland St., Springfield, charged with theft of property on May 13 by Officer Josh McClard.
Christopher Robbin Perdue, 48, the 700 block of Court House View St., Lafayette, charged with drug-free school zone violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on May 12 by Officer Aaron Colter.
Tara Bradley, 34, the 500 block of Swanee St., Lafayette, charged with theft of property on May 11 by Officer Jeff Hix.
Cassandra Jade Williams, 30, the 200 block of Maple Terrace Road, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence and possession of a schedule VI substance on May 10 by Officer Aaron Colter.
Red Boiling Springs Police DepartmentRebecca Jane Lopez Ramirez, 41, Seth Lane, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on May 16 by Officer Jeffery Maynard.
Troy Allen Centers, 51, the 200 block of Jack Porter Road, Lafayette, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on May 14.
Tennessee Highway DepartmentTiffany M. Baskerville, 33, the 1000 block of West Ave., Gallatin, charged with possession of counterfeit money, criminal impersonation, introducing drugs into a county institution, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on May 14 by Officer Ashley Mercer.
Patrick Sloan, 45, the 200 block of Chapman Road, Beth page, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while in possession of methamphetamine driving on a revoked/suspended license, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on May 14 by Officer Ashley Mercer.
Shawanna Marie Moulder, 34, the 100 block of Glasgow Lane, Westmoreland, charged with possession of a schedule II substance, simple possession and criminal responsibility for the conduct of another on May 13 by Officer Ashley Mercer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.