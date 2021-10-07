Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentJames B. Pearson, 39, the 1300 block of Spears Road, Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, traffic control device citation and violation of open container law on Sept. 30 by Officer Patrick Berry.
Kaleb Neil Cross, 29, the 200 block of Nim Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with failure to appear on Sept. 29 by Officer Shane Gregory.
Jerry Gene Daddezio, 24, the 8200 block of Franklin Road, Smiths Grove, Kentucky, charged with violation of probation on Sept. 29 by Officer Bryon Satterfield.
Michael Anthony Hasting, 26, the 1900 block of Shenandoah Trail, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication and the manufacturing of narcotics on Sept. 28 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Angela Michelle Jones, 38, the 600 block of Court House View St., Lafayette, charged with simple possession, driving on a revoked/suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial responsibility violation, traffic control device citation and license plate being displayed on the wrong vehicle on Sept. 28 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Justin Cole Dixon, 24, the 2600 block of Liberty Road, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on Sept. 28 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Robert Kyle Stevens, 30, the 7600 block of New Highway 31E, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on Sept. 27 by Officer Byron Butcher.
Dwight Owen Richardson, 61, the 100 block of McNabb Lane, Lafayette, charged with criminal trespassing on Sept. 27 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Vilma Lorenza Martin, 27, the 300 block of Grandview Ave., Franklin, Kentucky, charged with violation of probation on Sept. 27 by Officer William Tuck.
Barry Randall Brandon, 39, the 9600 block of Epperson Springs Road, Westmoreland, charged with evading arrest, failure to appear and violation of probation on Sept. 30 by Officer Hunter Sullivan.
Cameron Rowan Honeycutt, 31, the 100 block of Stevens Circle, Lafayette, charged with disorderly conduct on Oct. 2 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Rene Ortiz Lopez, 31, the 100 block of Market St., Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving on a revoked license and driving under the influence (first offense) on Sept. 30 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Howard Wayne Strong, 57, the 600 block of Powell Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with disorderly conduct on Oct. 1 by Officer Jason Sells.
Lafayette Police DepartmentRichard Currington, 46, the 500 block of Bawcom St., West Monroe, Louisiana, charged with domestic violence on Sept. 27 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Justin Ray Craigo, 27, the 400 block of Days Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Sept. 30 by Officer Josh McClard.
Paul Lee Ramsey, 25, the 400 block of Puncheon Creek Road, Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with driving on a revoked license, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident and violation of financial responsibility on Oct. 2 by Officer Clint Hestand.
Red Boiling Springs Police DepartmentMatthew Scott Birdwell, 30, the 1400 block of Heady Ridge Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of the sex offender registry on Sept. 28 by Officer Jeffery Maynard.
Randy Lee Hunter, 35, the 500 block of First Street, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence (first offense), violation of implied consent and failure to exercise due care on Oct. 2 by Officer Joey Wilburn.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Mark Slentz, 61, the 300 block of Main Street, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence (first offense) on Sept. 30 by Officer Zachary Raney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.