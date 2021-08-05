Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentShawanna Marie Moulder, 34, the 100 block of Glasgow Lane, Westmoreland, charged with failure to appear on July 28 by Officer Jacob Law.
Joel Christopher Harris, 40, the 100 block of Crystal Lane, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on July 28 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Joseph Paul Peden, 29, the 3200 block of Scottsville Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on July 28 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Desiree Dorris, 23, the 1600 block of Holland Road, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence on July 28 by Officer Patrick Berry.
Jessica M. Scott, 31, the 1200 block of Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, charged with failure to appear on July 27 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Heather Leann Studd Barton, 36, the 1000 block of Woodsferry Road, Gallatin, charged with failure to appear and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on July 27 by Officer Logan Swindle.
John A. Bates, 30, the 1200 block of Union Camp Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of parole, violation of probation, failure to appear, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a schedule I substance, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on July 27 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Aerial Alexis Presley, 22, the 2100 block of Love Hollow Road, Hartsville, charged with criminal impersonation, failure to appear and violation of probation on July 27.
Eugene Allen Roddy, 43, the 200 block of Williams Road, Lafayette, charged with attachment, violation of probation, failure to appear, escaping the custody of an officer, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, speeding, financial responsibility violation and vandalism on July 27 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Derrick Dewayne Saddler, 40, the 300 block of Annie Hollow Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on July 27.
Stanley Ray Haskins, 67, the 200 block of College St., Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of an order of protection on July 26 by Officer William Cherry.
Dallas Chavez Ruiz, 27, the 100 block of Township Court, Hartsville, charged with failure to appear and attachment on July 30 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Nathan Ray Jones, 47, the 300 block of Twins Lane, Lafayette, charged with theft of property, criminal trespassing and vandalism on July 30 by Officer William Tuck.
Amy Marie Coker, 35, Dotson Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on July 30 by Officer William Cherry.
Robbie Franklin Gregory, 30, the 8800 block of Galen Road, Lafayette, charged with theft of property and credit card forgery on July 30 by Officer William Cherry.
Spencer Chase Linville, 30, the 900 block of Old Highway 52, Lafayette, charged with theft of property and violation of probation on July 31 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Brittany Page Bergdorf, 28, the 600 block of Chitwood Drive, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on July 31 by Officer William Cherry.
Arlee Daniel Follmer, 38, the 900 block of Highway 52 Bypass East, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 1.
Kierston Javen Tyle Jenkins, 20, the 1600 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 1.
Billie Jean Christian Key, 20, the 1300 block of Willette Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with public intoxication on Aug. 1 by Officer Patrick Berry.
Elisabeth Ann Schroeter, 50, the 1400 block of Dogwood Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on July 18 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Danielle N. Melvin, 20, the 300 block of Annie Hollow Road, Westmoreland, charged with public intoxication and simple possession on Aug. 1 by Officer Patrick Berry.
Lafayette Police Department
Aymer Alvarez Lopez, 22, the 4200 block of Red Boiling Springs Road, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license and driving to the left of the center line on July 28 by Officer Josh McClard.
Jacqulyn Susan Riddle, 59, the 200 block of Lafayette Landing, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on July 28 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Clinton D. Robinson, 36, the 1100 block of Shiloh Road, Lafayette, charged with theft criminal simulation, possession of a legend drug and violation of probation on July 26 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Theodore Milligan, 26, the 500 block of Swanee St., Lafayette, charged with public intoxication and violation of probation on July 26 by Officer Matt Looper.
Red Boiling Springs Police Department
Casey Lemar Shiver, 48, the 300 block of Elm St., Red Boiling Springs, charged with public intoxication and possession of a schedule V substance on July 30 by Officer Joey Wilburn.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Bryce Bates, 18, the 4000 block of Oakdale Road, Lafayette, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics by Officer Justin Cobble.
Bobby Gene Cannon, 47, Steve Rich Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked/suspended license, violation of seat belt law, registration violation and financial responsibility violation on July 30 by Officer Cody Ballard.
