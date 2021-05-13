Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentSteven Craig Frost, 30, the 700 block of Scottsville Road, Lafayette, charged with aggravated assault on May 5 by Officer Shane Gregory.
Austin Ray Duncan, 18, the 500 block of East Main St., Hartsville, charged with driving under the influence and driving to the left of the center line on May 4 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Bradley Eric Rogers, 30, the 500 block of Wildcat Lane, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear and violation of probation on May 4 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Richard Lee Thieme, 35, Raccoon Road, Westmoreland, charged with domestic violence on May 4 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Thaddeus Stroman, 26, the 2000 block of Jimtown Road, Lafayette, charged with driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I substance, possession of a schedule IV substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on May 4 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Mitchell Capps, 19, the 2000 block of Bakerton Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with domestic violence on May 3 by Officer William Cherry.
Joshua Matthew Perry, 37, the 9300 block of Galen Road, Lafayette, charged with theft of property, driving on a revoked/suspended license and driving under the influence on May 4 by Officer William Cherry.
Ted Lee Doan, 27, the 900 block of Oak Knob Road, Lafayette, charged with possession of a schedule I substance, possession of a schedule IV substance, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on May 3 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Peter Thomas O’Connor, 36, the 2100 block of Austin Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on May 3 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Elisabeth Ann Schroeter, 50, the 1400 block of Dogwood Lane, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear and violation of probation on May 3 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Shelby L. Barrett, 22, the 1500 block of Taylor Branch Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on May 3 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Dakota P. Lampley, 22, the 300 block of River St., Hartsville, charged with attachment on May 5 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Michael Lee Jenkins, 19, the 2400 block of Cave Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on May 5.
Anthony Dale Summers, 47, the 6800 block of Scottsville Road, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on May 5 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Patrick Chance Pullen, 24, the 1100 block of Spring Creek Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of an order of protection on May 9 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Walter Edward Word, 25, the 2100 block of Bria Bend Drive, Murfreesboro, charged with aggravated rape on May 9 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Steven Joseph Wood, 40, the 1600 block of Cold Springs Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on May 9 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Robert Devin Alston, 28, the 2000 block of Austin Road, Lafayette, charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, domestic violence, public intoxication and simple possession on May 8 by Officer Bobby Jacoby.
Thomas Mitchell Gammons, 49, the 800 block of Underwood Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on May 7 by Officer William Tuck.
Joiel Rowland Barry, 52, the 8700 block of Epperson Springs Road, Westmoreland, charged with forgery and tampering with or fabricating evidence on May 7.
Destiny Freeman, 27, the 1700 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect on May 6 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Kevin Randell Briley, 33, the 1700 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect on May 6 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Bradley Eric Rogers, 30, the 500 block of Wildcat Lane, Lafayette, charged with introducing drugs into a county institution and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on May 4 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Lafayette Police Department
Dusti Kolter Wells, 24, the 900 block of Highway 52, Lafayette, charged with theft of property and filing a false report on May 5 by Officer Josh McClard.
Daniel Nichols, 27, the 100 block of London Lane, Portland, charged with theft of property and leaving the scene of an accident on May 5 by Officer Jason Sells.
Susan K. Hardcastle, 43, the 1400 block of Green Grove Road, Hartsville, charged with simple possession on May 4 by Officer Jason Sells.
Jonathan Kyle Hudson, 31, the 1700 block of Siloam Church Road, Lafayette, charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 9 by Officer Josh McClard.
Carrie L. Vaughn, 27, College Street, Portland, charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 10 by Officer Darrell Taylor.
Debra Jean Brock, 61, the 2400 block of Days Road, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on May 8 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Shawn Douglas Owen, 30, the 800 block of Irma Drive, Antioch, charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, financial responsibility violation and failure to stop for a signal or sign on May 9 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Kayla Alexander, 32, the 2700 block of Days Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on May 8 by Officer Darrell Taylor.
Paul Solomon, 38, the 3500 block of Carthage Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with failure to appear and simple possession on May 7 by Officer Byron Butcher.
Red Boiling Springs Police DepartmentSara Nichole Ison, 34, the 200 block of Davis Road, Pleasant Shade, charged with being a fugitive from justice on May 4 by Officer James Killmon.
Elizabeth Ann Huckleby, 37, the 300 block of College St., Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on May 5 by Officer Jeffery Maynard.
Tennessee Highway PatrolJorge Valencio Ruiz, 30, the 1900 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care and financial responsibility violation on May 6 by Officer Adam Cothron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.