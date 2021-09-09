Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentPamela Kay Vazquez, 52, the 500 block of Pointe Lane, Hartsville, charged with violation of probation on Sept. 2 by Officer William Tuck.
Ricky W. Sewell, 62, the 6200 block of Storytown Road, Hartsville, charged with being a fugitive from justice on Aug. 30 by Officer William Tuck.
Derrick Dewayne Saddler, 41, the 300 block of Annie Hollow Road, Westmoreland, charged with aggravated assault on Aug. 26 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Calvin Tankesly, 32, of the 1400 block of Hillwood Circle, Lafayette, charged with assault and violation of probation on Sept. 1 by Jacob McClard.
Brandon Forest Page, 31, the 600 block of Sutton Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with assault on Sept. 1.
Ricky Dean Ray, 56, the 500 block of Rocky Mound Road, Westmoreland, charged with failure to appear and violation of probation by Officer Patrick Berry.
William S. Hartnagel, 58, the 500 block of Ellington Drive, Lafayette, charged with the possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 1 by Officer Patrick Berry.
Andrea Nicole Swanner, 31, the 300 block of Fletcher Circle, Castlewood, Virginia, charged with violation of probation on Sept. 1 by Officer Brian Trask.
Zachary Lee Roddy, 25, the 1000 block of Oak Knob Road, Lafayette, charged with criminal conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card on Aug. 29 by Officer Patrick Berry.
Emily J. Roddy, 25, the 1000 block of Green Valley Road, Lafayette, charged with criminal conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card on Aug. 29 by Officer Patrick Berry.
Chad Cameron Hargrave, 28, the 900 block of King Hill Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with criminal conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card on Aug. 30 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Jerry M. Smith, 39, the 800 block of Holland Road, Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with burglary and theft of property on Aug. 29.
Julie Ann Pace, 42, the 8200 block of Highway 52 East, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Sept. 2 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Lafayette Police Department
John Bruce, 24, the 5000 block of Austin Peay Highway, Westmoreland, charged with theft of property and vandalism on Sept. 1 by Officer Jeff Hix.
Joshua C. Roddy, 24, the 200 block of Landy Lane, Celina, charged with criminal conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card on Sept. 1 by Officer Jeff Hix.
Jacob Adam Long, 29, the 200 block of Glasgow Lane, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on Sept. 2 by Officer Justin Bergdorff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.