Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentTim Jones, 24, the 6500 block of Gamaliel Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence, financial responsibility violation and violation of light law on Aug. 25 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Darren Matthew Fullum, 29, King Hill Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with domestic violence on Aug. 25 by Officer Josh Meador.
Emily Gail Hall, 48, the 300 block of Collins Work Lane, Hartsville, charged with failure to appear and violation of probation on Aug. 20 by Officer Pam Whitlow.
Ashley Turner, 35, the 4200 block of Bugtussle Road, Gamaliel, Kentucky, charged with domestic violence on Aug. 24 by Officer William Cherry.
Shadd Turner, 38, the 4200 block of Bugtussle Road, Gamaliel, Kentucky, charged with domestic violence on Aug. 24 by Officer William Cherry.
Zavian Gray, 19, the 2400 block Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, charged with assault on Aug. 24 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Adryan Nicole Hawk, 38, the 200 block of Morrison St., Hartsville, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 24.
Rebecca Lopez-Ramirez, 41, Seth Lane Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 24.
Lilly Ann Waldron, 19, the 200 block of Lafayette Landing, Lafayette, charged with violation of open container law, driving under the influence, driving on a revoked/suspended license, underage consumption and violation of probation on Aug. 24 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Loretta Lynn Mooneyhan, 52, the 100 block of Farley Lane, Westmoreland, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and filing a false report on Aug. 23 by Officer Joseph Woodard.
Kevin Luke Bandy, 23, the 700 block of Bennett St., Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Aug. 23 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Timothy Allen Ladd, 36, the 8600 block of Epperson Springs Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of community supervision on Aug. 23.
Jessica McCullah, 26, Gatliff Loop Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, charged with theft of property on Aug. 23 by Officer Mark Bartley.
David Scott Berry, 42, the 400 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 23.
Bobby Gene Cannon, 47, Steve Rich Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with revoked bond on Aug. 4.
Terry Lee Coker II, 31, the 300 block of Highway 52 West, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 27 by Officer Keith Perdue.
Darrell Eugene Graves, 51, the 600 block of Elm Street, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 28 by Officer Patrick Berry.
Betty Sullivan, 33, the 1100 block of Dobbs Ave., Lafayette, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 13 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Lafayette Police Department
Cynthia Dawn Birdwell, 55, the 600 block of Elm St., Lafayette, charged with domestic violence and child abuse on Aug. 25 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Garcia Wladmir, 25, the 700 block of Mason Tucker Road, Smyrna, charged with driving without a license and financial responsibility violation on Aug. 25 by Officer Donnie Crawford.
Colby A. Wright, 22, the 2800 block of Red Hill Road, Lafayette, charged with with violation of a condition of bond and revoked bond on Aug. 24 by Officer Aaron Colter.
Brandon Lee Roark, 36, the 2600 block of Williams Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Aug. 24 by Officer Justin Bergdorf.
Johnny Eathan Coffee, 29, Doublewide Lane, Lafayette, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II substance on Aug. 24 by Officer Aaron Colter.
Brandon Thomas Harris, 26, Sneed Boulevard, Lafayette, charged with disorderly conduct on Aug. 24 by Officer Matt Looper.
Steven G. Brown, 31, the 1200 block of Sullivan Drive, Lafayette, charged with violation of an order of protection on Aug. 27 by Officer Aaron Colter.
Kayla Dasha Coker, 23, the 700 block of Bennett St., Lafayette, charged with theft forgery (credit card) and felony criminal conspiracy on Aug. 29 by Officer Jeff Hix.
Dylan Disman, 25, the 500 block of Pointe Lane, Lafayette, charged with theft forgery (credit card) and felony criminal conspiracy on Aug. 25 by Officer Jeff Hix.
James Mowell, 30, the 300 block of Center Drive, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation, failure to appear, resisting arrest and evading arrest by foot on Aug. 27 by Officer Josh McClard.
Tiffany Rayl, 36, the 200 block of Hayes St., Hartsville, charged with failure to appear on Aug. 28 by Officer Josh McClard.
Christopher Roddy, 24, the 100 block of Sparrow Road, Lafayette, charged with theft forgery (credit card) and felony criminal conspiracy on Aug. 29 by Officer Jeff Hix.
Emily Roddy, 28, the 1000 block of Green Valley Road, Lafayette, charged with theft forgery (credit card) and felony criminal conspiracy on Aug. 25 by Officer Jeff Hix on Aug. 29.
Zachary Lee Roddy, 25, the 1000 block of Oak Knob Road, Lafayette, charged with theft forgery (credit card) and felony criminal conspiracy on Aug. 29 by Officer Jeff Hix.
Colby Wright, 22, the 2800 block of Red Hill Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of bond conditions on Aug. 24 by Officer Aaron Colter.
Red Boiling Springs Police Department
Jerry M. Smith, 38, the 800 block of Holland Road, Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with burglary and theft of property by Officer James Killmon on Aug. 29.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Rodney Campbell, 38, the 400 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with driving on a revoked license by Officer Justin Cobble.
David Christopher Mekelburg, 39, the 1900 block of Springs Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with reckless driving and evading arrest on Nov. 3 by Officer Adam Cothron.
