Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentJacob Dillon McKinney, 26, the 600 block of Shoot Road, Hartsville, charged with violation of probation on March 1 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Damian Chambers, 23, the 1000 block of Due West Circle, Lafayette, charged with possession of a schedule I substance, the manufacturing of narcotics, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on March 1 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Terry Jones, 31, the 200 block of Maple Lane, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on March 1 by Officer Mark Bartley.
Takota M. Stone, 23, the 1400 block of Dobbins Pike, Bethpage, charged with violation of probation on March 4 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Bonita Jones, 62, the 600 block of Highway 52 Bypass West, Lafayette, charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on March 3 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Amelia Bumpus, 38, the Glenn Springs Road, Lawrenceburg, charged with theft of property on March 3 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Tiffany Michelle Adcock, 27, McNabb Lane, Lafayette, charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect on March 3 by Officer William Tuck.
Joshua Jermaine Farley, 35, McNabb Lane, Lafayette, charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect on March 3 by Officer William Tuck.
Katelyn Cash, 24, the 900 block of Highway 52 Bypass East, Lafayette, charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect on March 3 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Constance Sue Porter, 52, the 200 block of Landy Lane, Red Boiling Springs, charged with manufacturing of narcotics, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on March 3 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Diane Hemby, 59, the 300 block of Ferguson Hill Road, Lafayette, charged with possession of a schedule VI substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on March 3 by Officer Joseph Woodard.
Gary A. Beasley, 37, Rolling Acres Loop, Hartsville, charged with violation of probation on March 3 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Charles Tyler Bergdorf, 32, the 200 block of Beverly Hills Drive, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on March 2.
Jacob Jay Johnson, 29, the 1900 block of Fairfield Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on March 2 by Officer Tim Freeman.
William Douglas Likens, 27, the 500 block of Browns Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on March 5 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Almarez Valencia, 24, the 700 block of Highway 52 West, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license on March 5 by Officer Derrick Gann.
Larry James Broussard, 36, the 300 block of Highway 52 Bypass West, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on March 6 by Officer William Cherry.
Brandon Forest Page, 31, the 600 block of Sutton Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on March 6.
Lucas Uriah Brown, 23, the 6100 block of Jennings Creek Road, Whitleyville, charged with assault on March 6.
Joseph M. Mirandy, 50, the 800 block of Underwood Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on March 6 by Officer Brian Trask.
Beverly Nicole Patterson, 42, the 100 block of Sparrow Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on March 4 by Kevin Templeton.
Scotty Edward Mungle, 47, the 1500 block of Galen Road, Lafayette, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on March 4 by Officer Kevin Templeton.
Keith E. Garrett, 53, the 400 block of Swaffer Lane, Lafayette, charged with unlawful photographing in violation of privacy on March 5 by Officer Bryon Satterfield.
Lafayette Police Department
Richard Thomas Birge, 27, the 8200 block of Highway 52 East, Red Boiling Springs, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on March 3 by Officer Derek Carlisle.
Perry N. Neisz, 26, the 2000 block of Highway 259, Portland, charged with theft of property on March 3 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Hunter Shawn Bryant, 21, the 300 block of Center Drive, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence and violation of probation on March 2 by Officer Jason Sells.
Stephanie Joy Olivarri, 21, the 300 block of Center Drive, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on March 2 by Officer Jason Sells.
Jacob Dewayne White, 44, the 100 block of Wooten Ave., Lafayette, charged with aggravated assault on March 5 by Officer Josh McClard.
David Long, 25, the 600 block of Branch Road, Westmoreland, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and public intoxication on March 4 by Officer Josh McClard.
Red Boiling Springs Police Department
Kristen Lynn Naplen, 47, Hillcrest Drive, Red Boiling Springs, charged with evading arrest, speeding and accessory after the fact on March 4 by Officer James Killmon.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Jessica Meganlyn Gann, 31, the 1700 block of Taurus Farms Road, Lafayette, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, attachment, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on March 1 by Officer Zachery Raney.
Ryan Lynn Carnahan, 32, the 3600 block of Jimtown Road, Lafayette, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, evading arrest and reckless driving on March 1 by Officer Zachery Raney.
