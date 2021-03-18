Macon County Sheriff’s Department
Kenneth Dewayne Dyer, 38, the 200 block of Grandview Dr., Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on March 9 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Michelle Capps, 48, William Meador Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky, charged with violation of an order of protection on March 8 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Beverly Nicole Patterson, 42, the 100 block of Sparrow Road, Lafayette, charged violation of probation on March 9.
William Douglas Likens, 27, the 500 block of Browns Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on March 9.
Gary A. Beasley, 37, Rolling Acres Loop, Hartsville, charged with violation of probation on March 9.
Alfonso Reyes Sanchez, 26, the 1900 block of Parkhurst Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with allowing animals to run at large on March 8 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
John Phillip Lambert, 60, the 4800 block of Scottsville Road, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on March 8 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Eugene Allen Roddy, 42, the 1000 block of Green Valley Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with theft of property and vandalism on March 9 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Anthony Dewayne Capps, 50, the 300 block of N. Crawford St., Tompkinsville, Kentucky, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and violation of an order of protection on March 8 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Jacob Wayne Pedigo, 32, the 1900 block of Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, charged with theft of property on March 7 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Elijah M. Byfield, 21, the 100 block of Gamaliel Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with evading arrest by a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and domestic violence on March 8 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Charles Daniel English, 48, the 600 block of Highway 52 Bypass West, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, the manufacturing of narcotics, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on March 10 by Officer Bryan Trask.
Zachary Ryan Earls, 25, the 3400 block of Sandpaper Drive, Clarksville, charged with violation of probation on March 11 by Officer Bryon Satterfield.
Joey D. White, 30, the 500 block of Greenwood Drive, Lafayette, charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on March 12 by Officer Joseph Woodard.
Ariel Hever Ortiz, 25, the 3400 block of Galen Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on March 12 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Keith Douglas Pippin, 41, the 1700 block of Hartsville Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence, vandalism, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest on March 13 by Officer William Cherry.
Kevin Timothy Harrison, 34, the 700 block of Trent Road, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence and license plate lights violation on March 13 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Rebecca Lynn McMurtry, 23, the 2700 block of Highland Road, Lafayette, charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect on March 13 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Adam Ray Crook, 38, New Lane, Red Boiling Springs, charged with unauthorized use of an automobile/joyriding on March 13 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Billy Vernon Bandy, 42, the 900 block of Sutton Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, driving an unregistered vehicle and violation of light law on March 14 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Bobby Lane, 41, the 900 block of Sutton Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, driving an unregistered vehicle and violation of light law on March 14 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Lafayette Police Department
James Reiter, 24, the 700 block of Due West Circle, Lafayette, charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on March 10 by Officer Stacy Woodard.
Noe Valecia Ruiz, 31, the 400 block of Bratton Ave., Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on March 9 by Officer Josh McClard.
William Auston West, 39, the 900 block of Highway 52 Bypass East, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on March 10 by Officer Jason Sells.
Tara Kay Thomas, 29, South Lakeview Drive, Tompkinsville, Kentucky, charged with driving under the influence on March 11 by Officer Jason Sells.
Joey Lee Cochran, 35, the 1400 block of Cave Hill Road, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication and violation of probation on March 11 by Officer Jason Sells.
Jeffery D. Crowder, 47, the 800 block of Fairfield Road, Westmoreland, charged with possession of a schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 13 by Officer Matt Looper.
Elizabeth Maynard, 25, the 1600 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Hartsville, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, driving while in possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 13 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Kishankumar Patel, 28, the 500 block of Ellington Drive, Lafayette, charged with simple possession, driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence on March 10 by Officer Ashley Mercer.
Wesley Daniel Ritter, 41, the 900 block of Pointe Lane, Lafayette, charged with evading arrest and driving on a revoked/suspended license on March 10 by Officer Cody Ballard.
James Edward Layne, 59, the 300 block of Bonita Ave., Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving under the influence, speeding, seatbelt law violation and financial responsibility violation on March 14 by Officer Cody Ballard.
Thomas Franklin Gregory, 61, the 2800 block of Pleasant Grove Road, Westmoreland, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property, violation of probation, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on March 14 by Officer Adam Cothron.
