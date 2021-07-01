Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentKristi Skye Gedge, 49, the 100 block of Lauren Lane, Westmoreland, charged with domestic violence on June 22 by Officer Brian Trask.
Tyler Beard, 28, the 2800 block Jimtown Road, Lafayette, charged with alteration of a serial number and possession of a prohibited weapon on June 22 by Josh Meador.
Dakotah R. Adams, 30, Bodock Lane, Portland, charged with failure to appear on June 22 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Roger Harman, 58, the 100 block of Lauren Lane, Westmoreland, charged with domestic violence on June 22 by Officer Brian Trask.
Shannon Dale Hatcher, 44, the 500 block of Virgil Decker Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on June 22.
Penny Lynn Machicek, 50, McKinney Lane, Elmwood, charged with violation of probation on June 22.
Lindsay Latitia Allison, 27, the 4800 block of Edmondson Pike, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on June 22.
Thomas Christopher Reid, 22, the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on June 22.
Kevin Timothy Harrison, 34, the 700 block of Trent Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on June 22.
Joe Louis Bergdorff III, 29, the 2000 block of New Bethel Road, Lafayette, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on June 22 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Jeffrey Travis Fisher, 32, Hackberry Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on June 22 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Enrique Romero Pacheco, 25, Bray Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on June 21 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Melissa Shanne East, 40, the 1800 block of Willette Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with possession of a schedule V substance and driving on a revoked/suspended license on June 24 by Officer Tyler Gann.
William Jason Brawner, 39, the 6300 block of Rocky Mound Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of parole on June 24.
Devon Alexander Turczyn, 27, the 900 block of Turner Drive, Hartsville, charged with violation of probation on June 23 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Jacob Barron Hall, 27, the 900 block of Jack Porter Road, Lafayette, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on June 25 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Rocky Dale Sullivan, 34, the 800 block of Bradley Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with simple possession and driving on a revoked/suspended license on June 26 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Steven Douglas Jones, Jr., 34, the 100 block of Clark Hollow Road, Whitleyville, charged with attachment and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on June 26 by Officer Josh Meador.
Kenny Banks, 38, the 900 block of Highland Church Road, Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with failure to appear on June 26 by Officer Jake Ayers.
George Marshal Hale, Jr., 30, the 200 block of Mulberry Drive, Lafayette, charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on June 26 by Officer Josh Meador.
Steven Joe Tuck, 39, the 5000 block of Jones Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of a condition of bond on June 26 by Officer Brian Trask.
Michael Mungle, 48, the 11,000 block of Old Highway 52, Westmoreland, charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended license, misuse of vehicle tag and financial responsibility violation on June 27 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Lafayette Police Department
Joey Lee Cochran, 35, the 100 block of Days Road, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication and violation of probation on June 22 by Officer Derrick Gann.
Ashley Ann Chambers, 38, Tripp Road, Adair, Kentucky, charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia on June 24 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Scott Allan Moyer, 35, the 200 block of Wick Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on June 24 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
