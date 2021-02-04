Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentDonna Louann Netherton, 27, the 400 block of Hanestown Road, Lafayette, charged with simple possession, tampering with or fabricating evidence, burglary, theft of property and criminal conspiracy on Jan. 27 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Timothy Ferrell Gammons, 46, Fishburn Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 27 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Charles Morgan Tomlinson, Jr., 29, the 14,000 block of Commonwealth Ave., Polk, Florida, charged with aggravated arson, vandalism, reckless endangerment, possession of contraband in a penal institution and violation of probation on Jan. 26 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Zackery Scott Bradley, 24, Buck Lane, Lafayette, charged with introducing drugs into a county institution on Jan. 26 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Timothy Justin Moore, 28, the 2700 block of Clampit Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 26.
Adam Paul Woodard, 43, the 300 block of Boyd Road, Lafayette, charged with aggravated arson, vandalism, reckless endangerment, possession of contraband in a penal institution and violation of probation on Jan. 25 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Johnny Rittenberry, 18, the 1100 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with introducing drugs into a county institution, violation of probation, and the manufacture, delivery, sale of possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 22 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Ralph Claude Cox, 54, the 200 block of Highway 52 Bypass West, Lafayette, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 26 by Officer Shane Gregory.
Kevin Luke Bandy, 22, the 1400 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 26 by Officer Shane Gregory.
Brandon J. King, 37, Bishop Hollow Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 26.
Jeremy Shane Stafford, 41, the 2200 block of Sycamore Valley Road, Lafayette, charged with aggravated arson, vandalism, reckless endangerment and possession of contraband in a penal institution on Jan. 26 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
William Link Murphy, 34, Log Lane, Lafayette, charged with aggravated arson, vandalism, reckless endangerment and possession of contraband in a penal institution on Jan. 26 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Mason Bullock, 22, the 8000 block of Lincoln Ave., Evansville, Indiana, charged with driving under the influence, simple possession, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 25 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Brandon D. Bell, 34, the 600 block of Dycus Circle, Westmoreland, charged with aggravated arson, vandalism, reckless endangerment and possession of contraband in a penal institution on Jan. 25 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Angela Darlene Bandy, 47, the 1400 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 26 by Officer Shane Gregory.
Brandon Forest Page, 31, the 600 block of Sutton Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with burglary, theft of property, criminal trespassing, introducing drugs into a county institution, possession of a schedule I substance, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 28 by Officer Josh Meador.
Jessie Kristian Stewart, 34, the 500 block of Sparrow Road, Lafayette, charged with burglary, theft of property and criminal trespassing on Jan. 28 by Officer Josh Meador.
Calvin Otis Tankesly, 32, the 1400 block of Hillwood Circle, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, theft of property, burglary, criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a schedule VI substance, possession of a schedule II substance, possession of a schedule IV substance, possession of a schedule I substance, introducing drugs into a penal institution, possession of contraband in a penal institution and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 28 by Officer Josh Meador.
Kelsey Brook Cox, 28, the 100 block of Bray Hollow Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 29 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Ashley Leigh Anna Ward, 31, the 300 block of Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, charged with possession of a schedule V substance and possession of a legend drug on Jan. 28 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Angela Darlene Bandy, 47, the 1400 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, introducing drugs into a county institution, possession of a schedule I substance, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 26 by Officer Shane Gregory.
Eric Lynn Belcher, 35, the 4000 block of Hanestown Road, Westmoreland, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident and financial responsibility violation on Jan. 30 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Kyle Wesley Hall, 29, the 700 block of Wixtown Road, Lafayette, charged with vandalism on Jan. 30 by Officer William Cherry.
Bethany Graves, 23, the 5400 block of Maysville Road, Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with theft of property and evading arrest on Jan. 31 by Officer William Tuck.
Michael E. Scott, 34, the 100 block of Fanny Tom Gaines Road, Franklin, Kentucky, charged with theft of property, vandalism, evading arrest and driving on a revoked/suspended license on Jan. 31 by Officer William Tuck.
Robert Allen Carter, 40, the 100 block of Sam Tuttle Road, Westmoreland, charged with failure to appear on Jan. 31 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Brooklyn Paige Shelton, 23, the 600 block of Toney Road, Lafayette, charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect and child abuse on Jan. 29 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Lafayette Police DepartmentTimothy Justin Moore, 28, the 2700 block of Clampit Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 26.
Michael Joseph Montoya, 23, the 600 block of Sycamore St., Lafayette, charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect, child abuse, introducing drugs into a county institution, possession of a schedule I substance, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 28 by Officer Jason Sells.
Jolene E. Shelton, 45, the 600 block of Tony Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 28 by Officer Jason Sells.
Toni Shailene Price, 39, the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, charged with assault and domestic violence on Jan. 30 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Christopher Adam Harn, 36, the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on Jan. 30 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Red Boiling Springs Police DepartmentTerry Lee Dyer, Jr., 34, the 2000 block of Rose Hill Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 26 by Officer James Killmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.