Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentKaren Annette Ellis, 54, the 600 block of Bennett Hill Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of an order of protection and misuse of 911/emergency calls on May 31 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Jamie L. Whitaker, 34, the 100 block of Hudson Creek Highway, Red Boiling Springs, charged with possession of a schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, financial responsibility violation, violation of light law, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on May 31 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Charles Randolph, 28, the 800 block of Marigold Place, Cookeville, charged with failure to appear on May 31 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Bobby Joe Scruggs, 73, the 9000 block of Old Highway 52, Westmoreland, charged with aggravated assault and vandalism on May 31 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Amanda Louise Brawner, 34, the 900 block of Heady Ridge Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on May 29.
Hunter Ray Biggers, 22, the 9700 block of Old Highway 52, Bethpage, charged with violation of probation on May 28 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Dixie M. Harter, 36, the 4000 block of Idlewild Ave., North Little Rock, Arkansas, charged with theft of property on May 27.
Brian Keith Carver, 47, the 100 block of Circle Drive, Hartsville, charged with theft criminal simulation and driving on a revoked/suspended license on May 27 by Officer Darrell Taylor.
Terry Dale Morgan, 37, the 100 block of Crabtree Creek Road, Gainesboro, charged with failure to appear on May 29.
Anthony Long, 32, the 100 block of Oak St., Lebanon, charged with assault on May 31 by Officer Hunter Sullivan.
Robert Allen Carter, 40, the 100 block of Sam Tuttle Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on May 31.
Bradley P. Blair, 18, the 700 block of McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, charged with assault and disorderly conduct on June 3 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Dustin Michael Sullins, 21, the 1700 block of Hawkins Branch Road, Bethpage, charged with assault and disorderly conduct on June 3 by Officer Shane Gregory.
Thomas H. Evans, 20, the 1100 block of East Main St., Gallatin, charged with violation of probation on June 3 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Alexis Hodge, 24, the 300 block of Old Lafayette Road, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence and speeding on June 2 by Officer Justin Cobble.
Randall Scott Beach, 25, the 100 block of Rogers St., Hartsville, charged with assault and disorderly conduct on June 2 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Anthony Bryan O’Dell, 30, the 500 block of Spring Creek Road, Lafayette, charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect on June 2 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Shelbi Renae Munday, 28, the 500 block of Spring Creek Road, Lafayette, charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect on June 2 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Corey Lynden Newberry, 35, the 200 block of Kerry St., Lafayette, charged with harassment on June 1 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Brette Montana Fykes, 26, the 100 block of Malone Trail, Bethpage, charged with failure to appear on June 2 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Natasha Brin Anderson, 34, Briar Lane, Whitleyville, charged with public intoxication, filing a false report and criminal trespassing on June 1 by Officer William Cherry.
Damian T. Johnson, 46, Village Lane, Hartsville, charged with violation of probation on June 1 by Officer William Cherry.
Jesus Alfreo Sotelo, 23, the 100 block of Days Road, Lafayette, charged with simple possession on May 28 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Michael Wayne Rice, 62, the 5200 block of Pryor Lane, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on June 6 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Daniel Shawn Thompson, 32, the 1300 block of Heady Ridge Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with aggravated assault on June 6 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Joshua R. Dugan, 39, the 100 block of Hayfield Lane, Gordonsville, charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on June 6 by Officer Bobby Jacoby.
Terry Cody Jenkins, 32, the 200 block of College St., Fountain Run, Kentucky, charged with possession of a schedule VI substance and public intoxication on June 6 by Officer William Cherry.
Elena Lynn Calvert, 41, Bray Lane, Lafayette, charged with harassment on June 5 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Kirstie Lynn Colgate, 30, the 400 block of Eller Ridge Road, Cookeville, charged with violation of probation on June 4 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Lindsay Latitia Allison, 27, the 4800 block of Edmonson Pike, Lafayette, charged with theft of property and violation of probation on June 4 by Officer William Cherry.
Heather Lynn Bakos, 34, the 1000 block of Katherine St., Gallatin, charged with violation on probation on June 4 by Officer Mark Bartley.
Lafayette Police Department
Destinee Peterson, 25, Maple Terrace, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence and driving on a revoked/suspended license on May 3 by Officer Jason Sells.
Scottie L. Gass, 44, the 100 block of College St., Fountain Run, Kentucky, charged with failure to appear, driving under the influence, simple possession, financial responsibility violation and failure to exercise due care on June 3 by Officer Byron Butcher.
Charles K. Templeton, 48, the 100 block of Hilco Drive, Lafayette, charged with violation of an order of protection on June 3 by Officer Byron Butcher.
Timothy Blake Crabtree, 27, the 1900 block of Scotty Parker Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of condition of bond on June 3 by Officer Jason Sells.
Jesse Dewayne Cannady, 25, the 100 block of Farley Lane, Westmoreland, charged with simple possession and theft of property on June 1 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Lucas Rogers, 25, the 600 block of Coolidge Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on May 28 by Officer Jason Sells.
Nicano Diaz, 33, the 600 block of Hall Lane, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license and driving to the left of the center line on June 6 by Officer Cody Murphy.
John Kurt Hesson, 20, the 6800 block of Storytown Road, Hartsville, charged with assault and disorderly conduct on June 6 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Jessica Desirea Berry, 24, the 1400 block of Clure Brown Road, Adolphus, Kentucky, charged with public intoxication and criminal impersonation on June 6 by Officer Derek Carlisle.
Juan Sanchez, 49, the 800 block of Line Creek Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license and driving to the left of the center line on June 5 by Officer Josh McClard.
Jose Miguel Herrera, 19, the 200 block of Dotson Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of drinking age law on June 5 by Officer Josh McClard.
Vicky L. Goins, 53, the 6900 block of Highway 52 East, Lafayette, charged with shoplifting of less than $100 and criminal trespassing on June 4 by Officer Elliott Sandifer.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Donald Edward Sands, 40, the 200 block of Church St., Lafayette, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and financial responsibility violation on May 31 by Officer Ashley Mercer.
