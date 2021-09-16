Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentPhillip L. Stevens, Jr., 22, the 1600 block of Pleasant Valley Road, Hartsville, charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence, aggravated burglary, harassment and criminal trespassing on Sept. 7 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Ashli Kale, 32, the 11,000 block of Galen Road, Lafayette, charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect on Sept. 8 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Adam Paul Woodard, 43, the 300 block of Boyd Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Sept. 5 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Amy Lynch, 35, the 600 block of Cycus Circle, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Sept. 6 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Pixie Willis, 32, the 400 block of Red Boiling Springs Road, Lafayette, charged with simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 3 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Anthony Jason Summers, 43, the 200 block of Polston Ave., Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Sept. 5 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Cassandra Jade Williams, 30, the 200 block of Maple Terrace Road, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence and the manufacturing of narcotics on Sept. 4.
Shawn Phelps, 37, the 500 block of North Water Ave., Gallatin, charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 3 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Carmelo Hernandez, 31, Misty Lane, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked/suspended license, financial responsibility violation and violation of probation on Sept. 3 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Brianna Hall, 22, the 400 block of Red Boiling Springs Road, Lafayette, charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 3 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Robert Jenkins, 36, the 800 block of Footpath Terrace, Nashville, charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and misuse of 911 on Sept. 9 by Officer Brian Trask.
Kirby Austin Moore, 23, the 100 block of Wessington Place, Hendersonville, charged with violation of probation on Sept. 7 by Officer William Tuck.
Jathomas Nicholes, 21, the 2900 block of Highland Road, Russellville, Kentucky, charged with violation of probation on Sept. 7 by Officer William Cherry.
Derrick Dewayne Saddler, 41, the 300 block of Annie Hollow Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on Sept. 7.
Glenn Allen, 38, the 5000 block of Murfreesboro Road, LaVergne, charged with theft of property on Sept. 8 by Officer Josh Meador.
Jonathon Dean, 42, the 400 block of Adams Lane, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on Sept. 8 by Officer Byron Butcher.
Kimberly Dean, 42, the 400 block of Adams Lane, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on Sept. 8 by Officer Byron Butcher.
Cody Hammock, 29, the 200 block of Blackey Bandy Road, Bethpage, charged with sexual battery, assault and domestic violence on Sept. 12 by Officer Patrick Berry.
Michael R. Jackson, 18, the 8200 block of Epperson Springs Road, Westmoreland, charged with theft of property on Sept. 12 by Officer Bobby Jacoby.
Lance G. Grooms, 30, the 300 block of Nim Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with criminal trespassing on Sept. 11 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Jessica Gann, 31, the 1700 block of Taurus Farms Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear and revoked bond on Sept. 11 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Matthew Scott Birdwell, 30, the 1400 block of Heady Ridge Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with criminal trespassing on Sept. 11 by Officer Bobby Jacoby.
Julie Ann Pace, 43, the 8200 block of Highway 52 East, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Sept. 10 by Officer Byron Butcher.
Joseph Mathew Farley, 39, the 53,000 block of Carlene Jones Road, Westmoreland, charged with theft of property, vandalism, criminal attempt and violation of probation on Sept. 10 by Officer Logan Swindle.
James Brogdon, 43, Driftwood Court, Springfield, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 9 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Michael Joseph White, 41, the 200 block of Hillcrest Road, Goodlettsville, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and the use of false identification on Sept. 9 by Officer Jordan Davis.
James Hudgins, 29, the 200 block of Whitley Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear and violation of probation on Sept. 9 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Lafayette Police Department
Skyler James Shorter, 26, the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, charged with aggravated assault on Sept. 7 by Officer Justin Bergdorff.
Dustin Biggers, 38, the 4400 block of Highland Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Sept. 6 by Officer Hunter Sullivan.
Herbert Hopkins, 64, the 900 block of Red Boiling Springs Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on Sept. 5 by Officer Donnie Crawford.
Danny Griffin, 48, the 10,000 block of Old Highway 52, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on Sept. 3 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Anthony Joshua Dyer, 37, Kristen Drive, Lafayette, charged with burglary, vandalism, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug-free school zone violation, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 8 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Zack Carter, 30, the 600 block of Lafayette Court, Clarksville, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 8 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Henry Quentin Saddler, 38, the 10,000 block of Highway 52 Bypass, Westmoreland, charged with criminal conspiracy, reckless driving, driving under the influence and failure to exercise due care on Sept. 12 by Officer Aaron Colter.
Randy Franco, 26, the 100 block of Wooten Ave., Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license, violation of the registration law and violation of open container law on Sept. 12 by Officer Justin Bergdorff.
Nathan Gammons, 28, the 1200 block of Flippin Drive, Lafayette, charged with drug-free school zone violation, the manufacturing of narcotics, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 10 by Officer Aaron Colter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.