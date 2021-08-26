Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentBranson Henry, 21, the 3000 block of Oak Knob Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on Aug. 19 by Officer William Tuck.
Austin Trey Robinson, 19, the 400 block of Horde Lane, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence, vandalism and aggravated assault on Aug. 16 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Landra Belle Stafford, 19, the 1100 block of Hattie St., Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on Aug. 16 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Mary Elizabeth Black, 55, the 2200 block of Scottsville Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 17 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Lilly Ann Waldron, 19, the 200 block of Lafayette Landing, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 16 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Julie Ann Pace, 42, the 8200 block of Highway 52 East, Lafayette, charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication on Aug. 18 by Officer Danny Meador.
Amber Deshae Quillen, 30, Willbanks Lane, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 18 by Officer Brad Murphy.
Mercedes Leanna Chaffin, 24, the 1300 block of Heady Ridge Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 17 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Sandra Ann Alsept, 43, the 5300 block of Pumpkintown Road, Lafayette, charged with possession of methamphetamine, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and violation of probation on Aug. 19 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Alice Anderson, 67, the 700 block of Maple Street, Lafayette, charged with filing a false report on Aug. 21 by Officer Stacy Woodard.
Robert Angel, 43, the 100 block of Hewitt Lane, Carthage, was charged with violation of probation on Aug. 21 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Anthony Cavallaro, 43, the 400 block of Harris Road, Ashland City, charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to exercise due care and failure to give immediate notice of an accident on Aug. 20 by Officer Mark Bartley.
Joseph Chestnut, 55, of the 400 block of McClure St., Red Boiling Springs, was charged with first-degree murder and cruelty to animals on Aug. 20 by Officer Shane Grgory. He was order held without bond with a court date scheduled for Aug. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Holley Nichole Dowell, 30, of the 200 block of Maple Lane, Westmoreland, was charged with theft of property on Sept. 8 by Deputy Jordan Davis. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Sept. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Karen Ellis, 55, the 600 block of Bennett Hill Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with assault on Aug. 21 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Sebastian Grisham, 19, the 200 block of Leeville Pike, Lebanon, charged with criminal trespassing on Aug. 21 by Officer Jacob Law.
Emily Hall, 48, the 300 block of Collins Work Lane, Hartsville, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 20 by Officer Jalyn Morgan.
Emily Hardin, 29, the 100 block of Twins Lane, Lafayette, charged with theft of property on Aug. 20 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Adryan Nicole Hawk, 38, the 200 block of Morrison St., Hartsville, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 19 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Rebecca Lopez-Ramirez, 41, Seth Lane Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Aug. 19 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Isaac Marshall, 19, the 800 block of Elzie Williams Road, Lafayette, charged with criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 21 by Officer Jacob Law.
Mallorie Owen, 34, the 500 block of Old Highway 31E, Bethpage, charged with failure to appear on Aug. 22 by Officer Keith Perdue.
Carson Pedigo, 18, the 1600 block of Maple Grove Road, Lafayette, charged with theft of property and public intoxication on Aug. 21 by Officer Jacob Law.
Colby Wright, 22, the 2800 block of Red Hill Road, Lafayette, charged with aggravated assault on Aug. 21 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Lafayette Police Department
Jorge Soto, 19, the 1300 block of Webster St., Gallatin, charged with driving without a license, financial responsibility violation and speeding on Aug. 17 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Molly R. Beasley, 42, the 100 block of Jones Street, Lafayette, charged with domestic assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on Aug. 19 by Officer Matt Looper.
Simon Brito, 19, the 100 block of Circle Drive, Portland, charged with driving without a license and violation of financial responsibility on Aug. 22 by Officer Donnie Crawford.
Joey Richard Bybee, 41, the 1600 block of Long Creek Road, Lafaeyette, charged with driving on a revoked license on Aug. 20 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Carmen Salinas, 21, Lafayette, was charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license and driving to the left of center line on Aug. 22 by Officer Hailey Doolin.
Red Boiling Springs Police DepartmentJose Ambrocio Lopez, 41, charged with shoplifting on Aug. 20 by Officer Jeffery Maynard.
