Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentJohnny Lee Ralston, Jr., 25, the 300 block of Coker Ford Road, Portland, charged with theaft criminal simulationa, criminal trespassing, vandalism, introducing drugs into a county institution, and the manufacture, delivery sale or possession of methamphetamine on June 18 by Officer Shane Gregory.
Melody N. Shoulders, 20, the 4600 block of Highway 31W, Cottontown, charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest and introducing drugs into a county institution on June 14 by Officer Bobby Jacoby.
Etta L. Coffelt, 46, the 100 block of Thompson Lane, Portland, charged with violation of probation on June 18.
Tyler Lee West, 30, the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on June 17 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Samantha Elaine Adcock, 30, the 500 block of North Happy Hollow Road, Portland, charged with failure to appear on June 16 by Officer William Tuck.
Seth A. Cunningham, 26, the 1800 block of Mack Benderman Road, Culleoka, charged with failure to appear on June 16 by Officer William Tuck.
Zachary Scott Dodson, 32, the 2600 block of North Springs Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with failure to appear on June 15.
Branden S. Winslett, 26, Wedgewood Lane, Red Boiling Springs, charged with failure to appear on June 14 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Christa Nicole Fai Sullivan, 36, the 4500 block of West Fork Creek Road, Westmoreland, charged with theft of up to $1000 and fraudulent use of a credit card on June 14 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Vince Aaron Faught, 25, the 100 block of Maple Lane, Westmoreland, charged with domestic violence, theft of property and reckless driving on June 14 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Willie Alan Wright, 48, the 400 block of Swindle Road, Lafayette, charged with aggravated assault on June 9 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Bobby Ward, 38, the 10,000 block of Epperson Springs Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of an order of protection and violation of probation on June 20 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
James Stanton Corum, 51, the 200 block of Delvin Drive, Antioch, charged with theft of property and violation of probation on June 17 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Alton B. Russell, 53, the 100 block of Kay Circle, Westmoreland, charged with criminal trespassing on June 20 by Officer Dylan Gann.
William Lee Zinke, 48, the 3300 block of Pleasant Valley Road, Lafayette, charged with assault on June 20 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Wade Bradley Perry, 44, the 800 block of Poplar Grove Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on June 20 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Mary Marie Tomlinson, 39, the 100 block of Farley Lane, Portland, charged with violation of probation on June 20 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Bradley D. Guffey, 25, the 500 block of Court House View St., Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on June 19 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Anthony J. Pandorf, 23, the 1300 block of Smalling Road, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence and violation of the light law on June 19 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Penny Lynn Machicek, 50, McKinney Lane, Elmwood, charged with violation of probation on June 19.
James Wright, 75, the 300 block of Halltown Road, Hartsville, charged with aggravated assault on June 18 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Matthew Forrest Beasley, 33, the 1400 block of Sue Ann Lane, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on June 16 by Officer William Tuck.
Michelle Lee Gregory, 42, the 200 block of Kimberly Drive, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on June 18.
Lafayette Police DepartmentKishankumar Patel, 28, the 500 block of Ellington Drive, Lafayette, charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and revoked bond on June 18 by Officer Matt Looper.
Thomas Christopher Reid, 22, the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, charged with theft of property and violation of probation on June 15 by Officer Derek Carlisle.
Brittany Holcomb, 30, the 100 block of Brush Hill Court, Gallatin, charged with simple possession on June 16 by Officer Cody Murphy.
James Glenn Hatton, 57, the 1000 block of Reece Road, Bethpage, charged with criminal impersonation, driving on a revoked/suspended license, violation of registration law and financial responsibility violation on June 15 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Terry Allen Shelton, 38, the 200 block of Beverly Hills Drive, Lafayette, charged with public intoxiation on June 14 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Larry James Broussard, 36, the 300 block of Highway 52 Bypass West, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on June 16 by Officer Josh McClard.
Damian Patlam Saucedo, 23, the 1200 block of Oldham Lane, Lafayette, charged with filing a false report, driving on a revoked/suspended license, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care and failure to yield to right of way on June 20 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Red Boiling Springs Police DepartmentAustin James Wood, 20, the 200 block of Winding Branch Drive, Berea, Kentucky, charged with aggravated assault on June 14 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Bobby Paul Bush, 21, the 100 block of Kennybrew Drive, Red Boiling Springs, charged with domestic violence on June 16 by Officer Joey Wilburn.
