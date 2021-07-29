Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentStanley Ray Haskins, Jr., 48, Highland Church Road, Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with violation of probation on July 21.
Wyndom Allen Wix, 30, the 800 block of Due West Circle, Lafayette, charged with theft of property, criminal trespassing and vandalism on July 21 by Officer William Cherry.
Ryan Joseph Stueck, 32, the 300 block of Copperhead Lane, Lafayette, charged with sexual exploitation on a minor on July 21 by Officer Shane Gregory.
Adam Dylane Creasy, 36, the 300 block of Edgewood St., Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on July 21.
Kenneth Eli Shultz, 24, the 200 block of Reece Lane, Westmoreland, charged with failure to appear on July 21 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Bobby Morris, 52, the 200 block of Sam Tuttle Road, Westmoreland, charged with financial responsibility violation, violation of the registration law, failure to exercise due care, hit a run of a person, failure to give immediate notice and failure to report on July 20 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Kenny Dale Frazier, 52, the 1000 block of Witcher Hollow Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on July 20.
Lawrence Wayne Hiland, Jr., 32, the 300 block of Buck Perry Road, Bethpage, charged with criminal trespassing and vandalism on July 20 by Officer Josh Meador.
Robert Scott Spurlin, 41, the 600 block of Courthouse View St., Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on July 20 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Billy Randall Likens, 35, the 800 block of Poplar Grove Road, Westmoreland, charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to give immediate notice on July 19 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Charles Gene Stewart, 39, the 800 block of Haydenburg Road, Whitleyville, charged with violation of probation on July 19 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Steven England, 26, the 100 block of Sparrow Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on July 24 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Sandra Tucker, 43, the 300 block of Austin Road, Lafayette, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule III substance, possession of a schedule VI substance, aggravated child abuse/neglect, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on July 24 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Cody Summers, 28, Pleasant Valley Road, Hartsville, charged with domestic violence on July 24 by Officer Jacob Law.
James Hudgins, 41, the 200 block of Whitley Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule III substance on July 23 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Adam Ray Crook, 38, the 400 block of Days Road, Lafayette, charged with attachment on July 24 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Anthony Dewayne Barrett, 30, the 100 block of Bradley Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on July 25 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Brittany Goodman, 25, the 100 block of Hall Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on July 26 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Kaylee Elizabeth Bean, 22, the 100 block of Bradley Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on July 25 by Officer Jordan Davis.
Lafayette Police DepartmentKenneth Dean Summers, 33, the 100 block of Polston Ave., Lafayette, charged with disorderly conduct on July 21 by Officer Derek Carlisle.
Stanley Ray Haskins, 67, the 200 block of College St., Red Boiling Springs, charged with domestic violence on July 19 by Officer Stacy Woodard.
Timothy G. Jones, 57, the 1200 block of Sullivan Drive, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear, driving on a revoked/suspended license, the manufacturing of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 25 by Officer Aaron Colter.
Daniel Jesper Perez, 33, the 100 block of Shrum Cemetery Road, Westmoreland, charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license on July 25 by Officer Josh McClard.
Sarah Eden, 37, the 300 block of Broadway, Hartsville, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 25 by Officer Aaron Colter.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Dana E. Brooks, 51, the 1600 block of Shrum Cemetery Road, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence on July 25 by Officer Justin Cobble.
Diego Rodriguez Lopez, 33, the 3700 block of Dickerson Pike, Nashville, charged with speeding, financial responsibility violation and driving on a revoked/suspended license on July 25 by Officer Zachery Raney.
