Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentBradley D. Guffey, 25, the 500 block of Court House View St., Lafayette, charged with aggravated assault, vandalism, burglary, public intoxication and resisting arrest on July 1 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Dustin Ray Furlong, 26, the 100 block of Pleasant View Drive, Glasgow, Kentucky, charged with domestic violence and reckless endangerment on July 1 by Officer Hunter Sullivan.
Melinda Graves, 25, the 200 block of Browns Place, Bethpage, charged with violation of probation on June 30.
Sheila Lynn Lee, 55, the 10,000 block of Clay County Highway, Moss, charged with joyriding on July 1 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Elizabeth Kay Doan, 57, the 900 block of Oak Knob Road, Lafayette, charged with being an accessory after the fact on July 1 by Officer Jacob Law.
Kenny Dale Frazier, 52, the 1000 block of Witcher Hollow Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with harassment on June 28 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
James Stanton Corum, 51, the 200 block of Delvin Drive, Antioch, charged with violation of probation on June 29.
Devon Alexander Turczyn, 27, the 900 block of Turner Drive, Hartsville, charged with violation of probation on June 29.
Corey Lynden Newberry, 35, the 200 block of Kerry St., Westmoreland, charged with violation of parole on June 29.
Jesse Munday, 31, the 200 block of Forest Park Road, Madison, charged with failure to appear on July 1 by Officer William Tuck.
Quinten Thomas Roddy, 22, the 3000 block of Scottsville Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on July 1 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Patricia Darlene Perez, 22, the 200 block of Gammons Lane, Hartsville, charged with assault and the manufacturing of narcotics on June 30.
Corey Courtney, 32, Trousdale Ferry Pike, Gordonsville, charged with violation of an order of protection and failure to appear on July 1 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Alan Michael Long, 32, the 300 block of Terry Drive, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation and failure to appear on June 30 by Officer Jake Ayers.
Damian Patlam Saucedo, 23, the 1200 block of Oldham Lane, Lafayette, charged with revoked bond on June 30 by Officer Brad Murphy.
Anthony Dewayne Barrett, 30, the 100 block of Bradley Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on June 30 by Officer Jacob Law.
Stevie Joe Tuck, 39, the 800 block of Ellington Drive, Lafayette, charged with violation of a condition of bond and violation of parole on June 26 by Officer Brian Trask.
Bobby Gene Cannon, 47, the 4100 block of Bledsoe St., Westmoreland, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on June 29 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Lafayette Police DepartmentHolley N. Dowell, 30, the 100 block of Twins Lane, Westmoreland, charged with violation of an order of protection on July 1 by Officer Byron Butcher.
Holley N. Dowell, 30, the 100 block of Twins Lane, Westmoreland, charged with domestic violence and criminal trespassing on June 28 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Troy Alan Jenkins, 46, the 300 block of Herod Lane, Hartsville, charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license on July 2 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Scott Allan Moyer, 35, the 200 block of Wick Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on June 24 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Mitchell Capps, 19, Wedgewood Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of an order of protection on July 2 by Officer Justin Cobble.
