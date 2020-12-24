Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentKirby Austin Moore, 22, the 100 block of Wessington Place, Hendersonville, charged with evading arrest, possession of a schedule I substance, reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked/suspended license, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving to the left of the center line, speeding, vandalism, failure to stop for a signal or sign, trespassing by a motor vehicle, failure to exercise due care, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 16 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Mitzi Lesha Owen, 18, the 2800 block of Macedonia Road, Adolphus, Kentucky, charged with evading arrest, possession of a schedule I substance, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 16 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Anthony Siefried, 35, the 800 block of Spring St., Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Dec. 14.
Dennis Brent Biggs, 27, the 200 block of Jenkins Village Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Dec. 14 by Officer William Tuck.
Chad Michael Fisher, 34, the 7200 block of Highway 52 Bypass East, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving on a revoked/suspended license, financial responsibility violation and license plate being displayed on the wrong vehicle on Dec. 15 by Officer Kyle Petty.
Amanda Sue Campbell, 34, the 300 block of Annie Hollow Road, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on Dec. 15 by Officer William Cherry.
Walter James Rumley, 43, the 600 block of Leath Chapel Road, Bethpage, charged with theft of property and criminal trespassing on Dec. 15 by Officer William Cherry.
Jennifer Lynn Graves, 46, the 1000 block of Scott Road, Bethpage, charged with violation of probation on Dec. 16 by Officer William Cherry.
Rebecca Jane Lopez-Ramirez, 41, Seth Lane, Lafayette, charged with theft of property on Dec. 18 by Officer Hunter Sullivan.
Karen Annette Ellis, 54, the 1600 block of Willette Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest and assault on Dec. 17 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Deserae Nichole Brown, 32, the 400 block of Golden Oaks Drive, Lafayette, charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect on Dec. 18 by Officer Brad Murphy.
Shana Michelle Rice, 31, the 600 block of Dycus Circle, Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on Dec. 18 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Brittany Amos, 32, the 100 block of Gilmore Circle, Lafayette, charged with leaving the scene of an accident and financial responsibility violation on Dec. 20 by Officer Bobby Jacoby.
Marian Sue Gill, 53, the 700 block of Courthouse View St., Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Dec. 18 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Alyssa Henderson, 29, the 300 block of Richards Lane, Red Boiling Springs, charged with financial responsibility violation, driving on a revoked/suspended license, possession of a schedule IV substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 17 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Lafayette Police Department
Kristi Michelle Meador, 31, the 300 block of Kimbel Drive, Lafayette, charged with child abuse, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct on Dec. 18 by Officer Byron Butcher.
Patrick Chance Pullen, 24, the 3200 block of Scottsville Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of an order of protection on Dec. 18 by Officer Darrell Taylor.
Red Boiling Springs Police Department
Ron Carson Kendrick, 37, the 1600 block of Gamaliel Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with aggravated assault on Dec. 19 by Officer Joey Wilburn.
Shana Marie Davis, 25, the 5700 block of Bakerton Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on Dec. 20 by Officer James Killmon.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Donnie Ray Patterson, 46, the 800 block of Howell Road, Westmoreland, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence and violation of probation on Dec. 16 by Officer Justin Cobble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.