Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentJames T. Lankford, 42, the 100 block of Meadow Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 12 by Officer Tim Freeman.
Joshua Reece, 29, the 2900 block Hartsville Road, Lafayette, charged with vandalism and driving on a revoked/suspended license on Feb. 11 by Officer Hunter Sullivan.
Peggy Ann Anderson, 40, the 1300 block of Ellington Drive, Lafayette, charged with assault on Feb. 18 by Officer William Cherry.
Jere Raymond Green, 22, the 400 block of S. Mountain St., Smithville, charged with possession of a firearm during a violent crime, license plate being displayed on the wrong vehicle, financial responsibility violation, theft of property, criminal trespassing, evading arrest, resisting arrest, theft of property and driving without a license on Feb. 17 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Chad Reynolds, 46, the 400 block of S. Mountain St., Smithville, charged with attempted criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer, unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest, resisting arrest, theft of property and criminal trespassing on Feb. 17 by Officer Kevin Woodard.
Devon Alexander Turczyn, 26, the 900 block of Turner Drive, Hartsville, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 17 by Officer Joseph Woodard.
Jane Clemmer, 56, the 200 block of Agers St., Gamaliel, Kentucky, charged with driving under the influence on Feb. 13 by Officer James Killmon.
Cory Michael Wilkinson, 39, the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, charged with assault on Feb. 18 by Officer William Cherry.
George Randall Curtis, 38, the 800 block of Sutton Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Feb. 19 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Lafayette Police Department
Tyler Owen, 27, the 1600 block of Kirbytown Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on Feb. 14 by Officer Josh McClard.
Bradley Anthony, 23, the 400 block of Cold Springs Road, Lafayette, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Feb. 14 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Brian Derrick Moss, 34, the 900 block of Keen Hollow Road, Westmoreland, charged with domestic violence and public intoxication on Feb. 13 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Margareto Hernandez, 21, the 300 block of Edgewood St., Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on Feb. 14 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Daniel Santiago, 26, the 300 block of Edgewood St., Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on Feb. 14 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Roberto Reyes, 19, the 300 block of Edgewood St., Lafayette, charged with public intoxication on Feb. 14 by Officer Cody Murphy.
Cecil Edmonds, 29, the 400 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with child abuse, unlawful possession of a weapon, the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation on Feb. 12 by Officer Shane Gregory.
Brandy R. Edmonds, 34, the 400 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with child abuse, possession of a schedule II substance, possession of a schedule VI substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony on Feb. 12 by Officer Shane Gregory.
Tristian Lee Flanagan, 23, the 900 block of Maple Grove Road, Lafayette, charged with failure to appear on Feb. 19 by Officer Jason Sells.
Red Boiling Springs Police Department
Jason Andrews, 44, the 100 block of Alexander School Road, Gamaliel, Kentucky, charged with public intoxication on Feb. 13 by Officer James Killmon.
Amanda Rose Ehringer, 32, Shady Oak Lane, Red Boiling Springs, charged with child abuse on Feb. 12 by Officer Joey Wilburn.
Sharon D. Jiminez, 51, the 100 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Red Boiling Springs, charged with criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide on Feb. 12 by Officer James Killmon.
Charles Gene Stewart, 38, the 800 block of Haydenburg Road, Willette, charged with failure to appear on Feb. 20 by Officer Jeffery Maynard.
Tennessee Highway PatrolFreddie Lee McDaniel, 24, the 10,000 block of Epperson Springs Road, Westmoreland, charged with failure to exercise due care, financial responsibility violation and driving under the influence on Feb. 14 by Officer Cody Ballard.
