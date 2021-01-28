Macon County Sheriff’s Department
Charles Howard Harrison, 39, the 1000 block of Scott Road, Bethpage, charged with public intoxication and assault on Jan. 14 by Officer Josh Meador.
Ted Morse, 40, the 900 block of Highway 52 West, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane on Jan. 15 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Steven Lee Terry, 52, the 100 block of Austin Hollow Road, Pleasant Shade, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, financial responsibility violation and driving an unregistered vehicle on Jan. 16 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Cassandra Fuqua, 19, the 600 block of Wixtown Road, Westmoreland, charged with vandalism and assault on Jan. 16 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Aysia Lanae Drayton, 23, Thompson Lane, Hartsville, charged with vandalism on Jan. 16 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Michael Whitney, 31, the 100 block of Plum St., Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines on Jan. 16 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Marsha Liford, 37, the 1800 block of Bowling Green Road, Scottsville, Kentucky, charged with possession of a schedule VI substance, evading arrest, reckless driving, violation of registration law, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial responsibility violation, non-resident driving on a suspended license, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines on Jan. 16 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Justin Michael Summar, 35, the 1700 block of Shrum Cemetery Road, Westmoreland, charged with fleeing to avoid arrest and revoked bond on Jan. 17 by Officer William Tuck.
Kenneth Shultz, 23, Anker Lane, Lafayette, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, financial responsibility violation and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 17 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Timothy Ferrell Gammons, 46, Fishburn Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 18 by Officer Josh Meador.
Philip Randall Harrison, 39, the 500 block of South College St., Smithville, charged with possession of a schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 18 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Richard McDaniel, 41, the 4600 block of Artelia St., Antioch, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, theft of property, simple possession, criminal impersonation, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon on Jan. 23 by Officer Josh Meador.
Daniel Gilbert Wade, 35, the 100 block of Buck Lane, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on Jan. 23 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Marion Avan Portillo, 19, the 600 block of White Springs Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence and vandalism on Jan. 22 by Officer Jason Sells.
Jacob Gadberry, 40, the 1000 block of Hicks Hollow Road, Westmoreland, charged with theft of property and credit card forgery on Jan. 22 by Officer Josh Meador.
Johnny Rittenberry, 18, the 1100 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 22 by Officer Aaron Shipley.
Jacob Ray Thaxton, 21, the 1800 block of Halltown Road, Hartsville, charged with the possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving on a revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 21 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Trina Sue Jones, 43, the 9500 block of Highway 52 West, Westmoreland, charged with failure to appear on Jan. 22 by Officer Hunter Sullivan.
Randall D. Guffey, 57, the 4100 block of Red Boiling Springs Road, Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence, possession of a weapon under the influence and violation of the implied consent law on Jan. 22 by Officer Hunter Sullivan.
Terry Terrell Pillow, 44, the 5100 block of New Harmony Road, Hartsville, charged with aggravated domestic violence on Jan. 23 by Officer Josh Meador.
Eugene Allen Roddy, 42, the 1000 block of Green Valley Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 21.
Christina M. Pruitt, 32, the 1900 block of Parkhurst Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with vandalism, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give immediate notice, criminal attempt and criminal conspiracy on Jan. 19 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Joshua M. Johnston, 26, the 100 block of Timbrew Drive, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 20.
Teresa R. Godoy, 48, the 3500 block of Carthage Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property and criminal trespassing on Jan. 20 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Janie E. Hall, 53, the 100 block of Gamaliel Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 20.
Angela Lynn Dyer, 36, the 1900 block of Hartsville Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 20 by Officer Austin Cliburn.
Brandon J. King, 37, Bishop Hollow Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with theft of property and violation of probation on Jan. 21 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Joshua Lee Dowdy, 44, the 5300 block of Carthage Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with aggravated assault on Jan. 21 by Officer William Cherry.
Lashawnda M. Summers, 36, the 500 block of Sparrow Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 21 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Lafayette Police Department
Aaron Lee Jones, 21, the 200 block of Donoho Ave., Lafayette, charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 18 by Officer Jason Sells.
Justin Daniel Prock, 34, the 700 block of Sylvian Drive, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence and driving under the influence and violation of an order of protection on Jan. 23 by Officer Dylan Gann.
Linda Wallace, 47, the 400 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on Jan. 23 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
William Morris, 64, the 400 block of Church St., Lafayette, charged with domestic violence on Jan. 24 by Officer Jason Sells.
Anthony Joshua Dyer, 36, the 2000 block of Carter Branch Road, Hartsville, charged with public intoxication on Jan. 25 by Officer Elliot Sandifer.
Kirk Edward Fishburn, 55, the 10,000 block of Old Highway 52, Westmoreland, charged with driving under the influence on Jan. 20 by Officer Aaron Colter.
Michelle Gregory, 42, the 100 block of Cemetery Lane, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 20 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Red Boiling Springs Police Department
Timothy Justin Moore, 28, the 2700 block of Clampit Hollow Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 23 by Officer Jeff Gentry.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Catrinia D. Owens, 35, the 200 block of Sam Tuttle Road, Westmoreland, charged with criminal impersonation on Jan. 22 by Officer Justin Cobble.
