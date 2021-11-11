Mark and Kally Efros had been searching for the right fit and the right business when they found out that the historic Armour Hotel in Red Boiling Springs was for sale.
Once they heard about the building, they decided to drive over and check the area out. But it wasn’t like the Armour Hotel was just down the road from where they lived. The Efroses lived in Arizona, and decided to make the trek in their car to Macon County to check out the quaint hotel that is nearly a century old.
“We drove out here, spent a few days here and felt the magic of it and made an offer,” Mark Efros said.
He said he and his wife felt something special about the area, the town and the hotel when they first traveled here to check it out and then bought it in September.
“We lived in Tennessee about 12 or 13 years ago in the Memphis area. We love Tennessee. We love the town. Everybody is so nice. The weather is wonderful. It’s beautiful. There is a magic here, and you hear it when people walk in the door. It’s literally stepping back in time. It was built in 1924. Everybody feels it. We feel it. We were drawn to it,” Mark Efros said.
One reason the couple felt like the Armour Hotel was the right fit for them was their combined backgrounds. Mark has been in the hotel business for more than three decades, while Kally has a degree in natural medicine and plans to expand the portion of the hotel that deals with the spa and the natural mineral waters that are in and around Red Boiling Springs.
“We’re going to expand the spa. That’s the reason it was built. Red Boiling Springs was born out of the natural mineral waters that were here. In fact, a developer from New York came down here and helped to develop some property,” Kally Efros said. “A lot of people from Tennessee come here for that reason, for that reason. We want to expand that area, where people can come and feel pampered. We just opened up the doors last weekend and we’ve had people already come here to relax and soak in the waters. It’s clearly a draw and we want to expand that.
I have a degree in natural medicine. I’ve been working for the past 20 years as a wellness consultant and wellness coach. That was the big draw for me. I’ve actually owned a business in Tennessee and then in Arizona. I started my business when I was in Memphis, and moved to Arizona, and we just moved it back here. That’s going to be a big part of what we’re doing here.”
In the first week of opening, the Armour was host to a wedding, as their daughter, Nicole, is with them and handles a good part of the baking, including wedding cakes.
There are also plans in the works shortly to open up the dining room for meals not only for guests but the community at large.
“One of our big plans is we’re going to open up the dining room for all three meals, not just for guests, but for the community. We’ve done restaurants before in hotels and stand alones. That’s something that’s coming soon. We’re going to do a test run around Thanksgiving and have a bunch of people coming in because that’s a tradition here,” he said.
As for Mark and his hotel and restaurant background, the Armour makes a nice fit for him as well. The Efroses have big plans to keep the intregity of the building intact while doing some upgrades and repairs as well.
“We’re going to honor the history of the building, the classic design and the feel of it. We’re definitely going to continue cleaning up and maintaining it so that it lasts a lot longer in its current state. There’s little projects we are going to do,” Mark Efros said. “I have 35 years in the hotel business, all over the country. I’ve lived all over, including in Memphis and so when you combine our two interests, it’s a perfect fit. We couldn’t be happier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.