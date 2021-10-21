Macon CountyBilly Bandy, 43, of the 900 block of Sutton Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of probation on Oct. 13 by Officer Swingle. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Zachary Bandy, 29, of the 2600 block of Westfork Creek Road, Westmoreland, was charged with violation of probation on Oct. 17 by Officer A. Shipley. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 27 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Robert Brawner, 36, of the 300 block of Hwy. 52 West, Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear on Oct. 13 by Deputy Berry. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 29 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Travis Buckley, 29, of the 1000 block of Sulphur College Road, Hartsville, was charged with failure to report as a sex offender and failure to appear on Oct. 15 by Deputy J. Ayers. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 27 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Joey Bybee, 41, of the 1600 block of South Long Creek Road, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Oct. 7 by officer J. Sells. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 13 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Zachary Dodson, 32, of the 2600 block of North Springs Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with failure to appear on Oct. 13 by Deputy Satterfield. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Pedro Lewis Figueroa, 24, of the 200 block of Brown Road, Lafayette, was charged with aggravated assault on Oct. 10 by Officer W. Cherry. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Ronnie Farmer, 32, of the 100 block of Doublewide Lane, Lafayette, was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of domestic assault and violation of probation on Oct. 14 by Sgt. Kyle Petty. Bond was set at $12,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Casey Givens, 36, of the 300 block of Pumpkin Hollow Road, Liberty, was charged with domestic assault on Oct. 10 by Officer W. Cherry. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 27 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Clyde Hall, 46, of the 100 block of Chad Lane, Westmoreland, was charged with violation of probation on Oct. 5 by Deputy Swindle. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 13 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Joey Hall, Jr., 26, of the 2900 block of Hartsville Road, Lafayette, was charged with possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of marijuana, cruelty to animals and manufacturing of narcotics on Oct. 13 by Deputy Kevin Woodard. Bond was set at $18,200 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 3 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Johnny Hall, 22, of the 200 block of Broadway, Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear cruelty to animals, manufacturing of narcotics, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony on Oct. 13 by Deputy Kevin Woodard. Bond was set at $20,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 3 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Brandon Thomas Harris, 26, of the 500 block of Brown Road, Lafayette, was charged with aggravated assault on Oct. 10 by Officer W. Cherry. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Amanda Renee Hauskins, 41, of the 1400 block of Poplar Grove Road, Westmoreland, was charged with failure to appear and two counts of violation of check laws on Oct. 8 by Officer B. Satterfield. Bond was set at $250 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 13 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kenneth Hobbs, 45, of the 400 block of Bobcat Lane, Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation, evading arrest and criminal trespassing on Oct. 13 by Deputy Kevin Woodard. Bond was set at $6,000 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 20 and Nov. 3 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Steven Jones, 34, of the 1900 block of Akersville Road, Whitleyville, was charged with violation of probation on Oct. 15 by Deputy T. Freeman. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 27 in Macon County Circuit Court.
Scotty Netherton, 34, of the 300 block of Hickory Lane, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on Oct. 12 by Deputy Josh Meador. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jewell Thomas Newberry, 29, of the 80 block of Bray Hollow Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment on Oct. 16 by Deputy Brian Trask. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec.. 29 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Julie Pace, 43, of the 8200 block of Hwy. 52 East, Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear on oct. 12 by Deputy Josh Meador. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 27 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Joshua Reese, 30, of the 2900 block of Hartsville road, Lafayette, was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, DUI (1st offense), violation of implied consent, driving on a revoked license,vehicular assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, animal cruelty, manufacturing of narcotics, possession of marijuana and possession of drug parapheranlia on Oct. 13 by Deputy Tuck. Bond was saet at $64,000 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 27 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Darrell W. Rippy, 55, of the 600 block of Taurus Farms Road, Lafayette, was charged with rape of a child and sexual battery on Oct. 12 by De.t Shane Gregory. Bond was set at $1,000,000 with a court date scheduled for Oct 13 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Daniel Wayne Robinson, 38, of the 90 block of Polston Ave., Lafayette, was charged with aggravated assault on Oct. 10 by Officer M. Bartley. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Shawn William Roy, 45, of the 5000 block of Spedale St., Spring Hill, was charged with sexual battery and assault on Oct. 13 by Sgt. Kyle Petty. Bond was set at $3,500.
Christian Oman Santes, 33, of the 4500 block of Clifty Road, Westmoreland, was charged with failure to appear on Oct. 12 by Officer B. Butcher. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 13 in Macon County General Sessions Court.Wayne Stoutenburg, 60, of the 4600 block of New Harmony Road, Hartsville was charged with violation of probation on Oct. 8 by Officer J. McClard. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Brandal Stafford, 42, of the 4100 block of Red Boiling Springs, Lafayette, was charged with aggravated assault on Oct. 9 by Officer B. Jacoby. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court. Stafford was charged with a violation of bond conditions on Oct. 12.
LaShawna Summers, 37, of the 500 block of Sparrow Road, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Oct. 11 by Officer J. Meador. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Tyson Surls, 37, of the 200 block of Chipman Road, Bethpage, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing on Oct. 13 and with buglary, theft of property and criminal trespassing on Oct. 15 by Deputy Brian Trask. Bond was set at $7,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 29 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kelly Jean Taylor, 39, of the 600 block of Bennett Hill Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with failure to appear on Oct. 15 by Officer Shane Gregory. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Scottie Turner, 49, of the 1000 block of Page Drive, Lafayette, was charged with violation of parole and violation of probation on Oct. 15 by Deputy T. Freeman. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 27 in Macon County Circuit Court.
Travis Whitaker, 35, of the 100 block of Hicks Hollow Road, Westmoreland, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a weapon while under the influence, failure to give immediate notice of an accident, forgery, vandalism, DUI (1st offense), violation of financial responsibility, possession of a prohibited weapon, failure to exercise due care and evading arrest on Oct. 10 by Officer Robert Jacoby. Bond was set at $18,500 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
LafayetteSamantha Bruce, 30, of the 300 block of Oakdale Road, Westmoreland, was charged with theft of property and failure to appear on Oct. 15 by Officer Stacy Woodard. Bond was set at $4,000 with a court date scheduled in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Danny Carroll, 45, of the 400 block of Akersville Road, was charged with burglary and theft of property on Oct. 11 by Officer Shane Reed. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Tierra Dawes, 27, of the 700 block of Jimtown Road, Lafayette, was charged with shoplifting on Oct. 16 by Officer Cody Murphy. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 3 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Darrell Huntsman, 55, of the 1300 block of East Ohio St., Frankford, Ind., was charged with failure to appear and theft of property on Oct. 11 by Officer Stacy Woodard. Bond was set at $4,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court
Rachel Huntsman, 44, the 1300 block of East Ohio St., Frankford, Ind., was charged with theft of property on Oct. 11 by Officer Stacy Woodard. Bond was set at $4,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Ted Russle Morse, 41, of the 900 block of Hwy. 52 East, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault and reckless endangerment on Oct. 8 by Sgt. Crawford. Bond was set at $4,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Justin Pedigo, 30, of the 400 block of Fargo Lane, Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear and revoked bond on Oct. 14 by Deputy H. Sullivan. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Lonnie Walters, 41, of the 900 block of RBS Road, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault, public intoxicaton and disorderly conduct on Oct. 12 by Officer D. Crawford. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jonathan Ray Whittemore, 32, of the 2700 block of Oakdale Road, Westmoreland, was charged with aggravated assault on Oct. 8 by Officer Justin Bergdorff. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Red Boiling SpringsDiego Diaz, 21, of Red Boiling Springs, was charged with DUI (1st offense), driving without a license and violation of light law on Oct. 15 by Officer Joey Wilburn. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 3 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Antonio Martinez, 21, of the 200 block of Lafayette Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with DUI (1st offense), driving without a license and failure to exercise due care on Oct. 17 by Officer Joey Wilburn. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 3 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Wesley Daniel Ritter, 42, homeless, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with driving on a revoked license, driving an unregistered vehicle and evading arrest on Oct. 7 by Officer J. Maynard. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
THPVickie Spears, 59, of the 1100 block of Siloam Church Road, was charged with DUI (1st offense), texting and driving, violation of financial responsibility and registration violation on Oct. 7 by Officer Zachary Rorey. Bond was set at $2,500 with a courtd ate scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Sumner CountyZackary Haden Troutt, 28, of the 600 block of Coolidge Road, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault (2nd offense) on Oct. 4 by Deputy A. Mowry. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 13 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
HendersonvilleAmanda Leftrick, 31, of the 900 block of Days Road, Lafayette, was charged with possession of a schedule III drug, possession of a schedule IV drug, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest on Oct. 10 by Officer J. Finley. Bond was set at $7,500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
