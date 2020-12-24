A Hendersonville man and an Adolphus, Kentucky, woman were arrested following an alleged high-speed pursuit that took place last Wednesday.
Kirby Austin Moore, 22, and Mitzi Lesha Owen, 18, face a series of charges following the incident.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Logan Swindle was patrolling on Siloam Church Road when he met a 2013 Ford Fusion that was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Swindle pursued and watched the vehicle cross the yellow line multiple times before attempting to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop and turned on to Old Highway 52, eventually reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour.
The vehicle made a left turn on to Tooley Branch Road and continued down that roadway until it came to a dead end, at which time it ran through a fence.
Swindle then rerouted and took Epperson Springs Road in order to access Tooley Branch Road, and Swindle located the vehicle in a creek.
Swindle searched the vehicle and found two Tennessee identification cards — one for Moore and the other for Owen — along with a set of digital scales and three $1 bills that were folded up.
Inside one of the dollar bills, there was a white crystal-like substance that field-tested as positive for methamphetamine. Inside another of the dollar bills, there was a white powder substance found that field-tested positively for MDMA.
An initial search of the area did not allow the deputies to find Moore and Owen.
Shortly thereafter though, Sgt. Aaron Shipley and deputy Aaron Colter made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was turning from Tooley Branch Road on to Epperson Springs Road, and Moore and Owen were in the vehicle. As Cliburn was attempting to place handcuffs on Moore, he tried to run again.
Both individuals had visible markings on their body where they had been running through the woods, and their clothing was wet from where they were running through the creek.
Moore had the key to Owen’s car in his pocket.
Owen told Swindle that he attempted to get Moore to stop the car multiple times, but he told her that he was running.
Moore is charged with evading arrest, possession of a schedule I substance, reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked/suspended license, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving to the left of the center line, speeding, vandalism, failure to stop for a signal or sign, trespassing by a motor vehicle, failure to exercise due care, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine
Moore is charged with evading arrest, possession of a schedule I substance, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.
Moore’s bond was set at $32,000, and Owen’s bond was set at $11,000.
Their court date is slated for Feb. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.