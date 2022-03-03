Macon CountyBilly Bandy, 43, of the 900 block of Sutton Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of probation on Feb. 16 by Det. Shane Gregory. A court date was scheduled for March 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
James Beasley, 40, of the 860 block of Kelly Lane, Lebanon, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 25 by Deputy Clinton Friar. Bond was set at $8,000 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Robert Bennett, 42, of the 490 block of Highland Park Drive, Red Boiling Springs, was charged withh failure to appear on Feb. 23 by Deputy Aaron Shipley. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Damian Chambers, 24, of the 460 block of Sneed Blvd., Lafayette, was charged with possession of marijuana on Feb. 23 by Deputy Josh Meador. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for March 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Keshia Chandler, 28, of the 8900 block of Golden Hollow Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with vandalism and domestic assault on Feb. 25 by Deputy Brian Trask. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for March 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jonathan Collins, 33, of the 1300 block of RBS Road, Lafayette, was charged with DUI (1st offense), leaving the scene of an accident and failure to give immediate notice of an accident on Feb. 19 by Deputy Jeffery Maynard. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for April 6 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Vince Faught, 25, of the 100 block of Maple Lane, Westmoreland, was charged with domestic assault on Feb. 27 by Deputy Elliot Sandifer. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Billy Gass, 43, of the 6500 block of Akersville Road, Fountain Run, Ky., was charged with failure to appear on Feb. 23 by Deputy William Tuck. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Oscar Gomez, 38, of the 400 block of Red Boiling Springs Road, Lafayette, was charged with DUI (1st offense), violation of implied consent, possession of meth, driving without a license, failure to exercise due care, failure to carry registration and violation of financial responsibility on Feb. 25 by Deputy Tyler Gann. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for March 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Troy Jenkins, 46, of the 300 block of Herod Lane, Hartsville, was charged with shoplifting and driving on a revoked license on Feb. 23 by Deputy Jordan Davis. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for April 6 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Josh Johnson, 36, of the 800 block of Spring St., Red Boiling Springs, was charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault on Feb. 20 by Sgt. Jake Ayers. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for March 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jacob Justice, 26, of the 400 block of Northup Road, Portland, was charged with violation of probation and falsification of a drug test on Feb. 24 by Deputy Aaron Shipley. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
William Keller, 29, of the 3200 block of White Oak Road, Millers Creek, N.C., was charged with statutory rape on Feb. 18 by Major Mark Bartley. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date scheduled for April 25 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Alan Long, 33, of the 100 block of Terry Drive, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of probation on Fe. 24 by Deputy Jacob McClard. Bond was set at $400 with a court date scheduled for March 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Rene Lopez, 32, of the 100 block of Market St., Red Boiling Springs, was charged with DUI (1st offense), speeding, violation of open container law, failure to exercise due care, violation of light law, driving without a license and violation of implied consent law on Feb 17 by Deputy Elliot Sandifer. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Rebecca Lopez-Ramirez, 42, of the 100 block of College St., Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation on Feb. 25 by Sgt. Kyle Petty. A court date was scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Casey Maddux, 23, of the 990 block of Hwy. 52 Bypass East, was charged with driving on a suspended license and failure to appear on Feb. 21 by Deputy Robert Jacoby. Bond was set at $358.50 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kaylee Myers, 26, of the 400 block of Fort Blount Road, Hartsville, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prohibited weapon and failure to stop for a traffic signal on Feb. 18 by Deputy Clinton Friar. Bond was set at $7,000 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Anthony Raney, 57, of the 1200 block of Porter Road, Lafayette, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a revoked license and violation of financial responsibility on Feb. 25 by Deputy Logan Swindle. Bond was set at $4,500 with a court date scheduled for March 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Shana Rice, 32, of the 600 block of Dycus Circle, Lafayette, was charged with theft of property, possession of meth, introduction of drugs into a penal facility, DUI (1st offense), failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law, evading arrest, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and improper passing failure to obey traffic law on Feb. 20 by Deputy Aaron Shipley. Bond was set at $34,500 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Tosha Ristoff, 30, of the 1500 block of Wilmore Hollow Road, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Feb. 25 by Deputy Tim Carter. Bond was set at $300 with a court date scheduled for March 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Emily Roddy, 28, of the 140 block of Mai Ridge Road, Lafayette, was charged with possession of meth and revoked bond on Feb. 23 by Deputy Josh Meador. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for March 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Terry Strong, 29, of the 80 block of Seth Lane, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, criminal impersonation and failure to appear on Feb. 25 by Sgt. Kyle Petty. Bond was set at $6,000 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jared Sullivan, 29, of the 1000 block of Oak Knob Road, Lafayette, was charged with DUI (1st offense) on Feb. 27 by Deputy Tyler Gann. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for March 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Leticia Swindle, 40, of the 70 block of Austin Lane, Lafayette, was charged with assault on Feb. 24 by Deputy Clinton Friar. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for March 24 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Bridget Taylor, 43, of the 170 block of Dale Street, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with altering a temporary tag, violation of registration law, violation of financial responsibility and failure to appear on Feb. 18 by Deputy Jason Sells. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for March 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Clifford Tomlinson, 37, of the 1100 block of Point Lane, Lafayette, was charged with violatino of probation on Feb. 19 by Deputy Aaron Shipley. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Erica Turner, 40, of the 100 block of Birdwell Court, Portland, was charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule V drug and violation of light law on Feb. 25 by Deputy Clinton Friar. Bond was set at $11,000 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
James Voorhees, 28, of the 600 block of Baker Drive, Lafayette, was charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect on Feb. 17 by Deputy William Tuck. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date sheduled for Feb. 18 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Tyler Wilson, 26, of the 2600 block of Galen Road, Lafayette, was charged with possession of marijuana for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a weapon on Feb. 20 by Deputy Josh Meador. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for April 25 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
LafayetteMelissa Anderson, 47, of the 200 block of Galen Road, Lafayette, was charged with criminal trespassing on Feb. 22 by Officer Aaron Colter. Bond was set at $250 with a court date scheduled for April 6 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Amanda Boyd, 40, fo the 300 block of Stinson Lane, Scottsville, Ky., was charged with criminal trespassing on Feb. 21 by Officer Justin Bergdorff. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for April 27 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Floyd Gillihan, 36, of the 200 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, violation of financial responsibility and driving on a revoked license on Feb. 20 by Officer Cody Murphy. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for April 6 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Margarito Salinas, 38, of the 600 block of Hwy. 52 Bypass West, Lafayette, was charged with DUI (1st offense), driving on a revoked license and violation of light law on Feb. 17 by Officer Josh McClard. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for March 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
David Smith, 49, of the 2800 block of Oak Grove Church Road, Bethpage, was charged with driving on a revoked license, driving an unregistered vehicle and violation of financial responsibility on Feb. 26 by Officer Justin Bergdorff. Bond was set at $3,300 with a court date scheduled for March 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Johnny Summers, 49, of the 6200 block of Willow Road, Warren, Ind., was charged with domestic assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, vandalism and assault on Feb. 3 by Officer Hunter Sullivan. Bond was set at $15,250 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kyle Thomas, 20, of the 300 block of Sunset Circle, Franklin, Ky., was charged with violation of probation on Feb. 27 by Officer Justin Bergdorff. A court date was scheduled for April 27 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
THP
Octavio Gomez, 45, of the 80 block of Briar Lane, Lafayette, was charged with DUI (1st offense) by Trooper Justin Cobble. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Mallory Scott, 30, of the 190 block of Henry Circle, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with DUI (1st offense) on Feb. 27 by Trooper Justin Cobble. Bond was set at $3,300 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
