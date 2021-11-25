Lafayette
Debra Jean Brock, 61, of the 2400 block of Days Road, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault, aggravated assault and public intoxication on Nov. 14 by Officer Dylan Gann. Bond was set at $7,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Timothy Camp, 33, of the 4500 block of Scottish Drive Murfreesboro, was charged with possession of marijuana on Nov. 17 by Officer Donnie Crawford. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Caitlyn Gupton, 31, of the 1900 block of Middle Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro, was charged with speeding and driving without a license on Nov. 17 by Officer Donnie Crawford. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kayla League, 35, of the 200 block of Hillsdale Estates Lane, Dixon Springs, was charged with DUI (1st offense) by Officer Aaron Colter. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jacob Adam Long, 29, of the 200 block of Glasgow Lane, Lafayette, was charged with violation of an order of protection, possession of meth, filing a false report and possession of drug paraphernalia on Nov. 16 by Officer Hunter Sullivan. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Monica White, 32, of the 100 block of Galen Road, Lafayette, was charged with filing a false report, simple possession, manufacture or possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia on Nov. 16 by Officer Justin Bergdorf. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Robert Banks, 39, of the 8400 block of Union Camp Road Red Boiling Springs was charged with violation of probation on Nov 14 by Deputy Jake Ayers. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Tiffany Becker, 33, of the 1300 block of Clampit Hollow Road, Lafayette, was charged with possession of meth and violation of financial responsibility on Nov. 15 by Deputy Logan Swindle. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 29 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kayla Blankenship, 33, of 37 Windell Lane, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with coercion of a witness by threat, on Nov. 16 by Det. Shane Gregory. Bond was set at $30,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Clifford Conyer, 33, of the 800 block of Mount Vernon Road, Bethpage, was charged with burglary of habitation, vandalism, shoplifting, criminal trespassing and three counts of theft of property on Nov 15 by Deputy Aaron Colter. Bond was set at $25,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 18 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
April Dean, 34, of the 100 block of Potts Ave., Portland, was charged with burglary of habitation and vandalism on Nov. 15 by Sgt. Kyle Petty. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 18 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Teresa Godoy, 49, of the 3800 block of Carthage Road, Red Boiling Springs, had bond revoked on Nov. 17 by Deputy J. Meador. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Victor Gonzalez, 33, of the 100 block of Cothron Drive, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on Nov. 16 by Deputy Aaron Colter. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jasmyne Green, 18, of the 3800 block of Old Bottom Road, Lafayette, was charged with driving without a license, violation of light law and violation of financial responsibility on Nov 16 by Officer Dylan Gann. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Erica Hardin, 32, of the 100 block of Twins Lane, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Nov. 16 by Sgt. Austin Cliburn. A court date was scheduled for Nov 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kierston Jenkins, 20, of the 1600 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Nov. 17 by Det. Shane Gregory. Bond was set at $300 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Cyle Jetton, 34, of the 500 block of West Eastland, Gallatin, was charged with theft of property and resisting arrest on Nov. 16 by Officer Aaron Colter. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Billy Randall Likens, 35, of the 800 block of Poplar Grove Road, Westmoreland, was charged with failure to appear on Nov 17 by Deputy Patrick Berry. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Juan Pinegar, 23, of the 100 block of Days Road, Lafayette, was charged with vandalism on Nov. 15 by Deputy Dennis Vieira. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jauna Roman-Zarate, 24, off the 100 block of Cothron Drive, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on Nov. 16 by Deputy D. Taylor. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
John Smith, 47, of the 800 block of Purtle Road, Lafayette, was charged with criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, DUI and assault on Nov. 15 by Deputy Elliott Sandifer. Bond was set at $10,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Hollis Sullivan, 58, of the 1500 block of Old Hwy. 31E, Westmoreland, was charged with violation of an order of protection on Nov. 17 by Det. Kevin Woodard. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
