Macon CountyGuillermo Aviles, 33, of the 100 block of Seth Lane, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with filuare to appear, criminal impersonation and theft of property on Oct. 19 by Sgt. Kyle Petty. Bond was set at $7,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court and Oct. 27 in Macon County Circuit Court (failure to appear).
Zachary Bandy, 29, of the 2600 block of Westfork Creek Road, Westmoreland, was charged with vioation of probation on Oct. 17 by Deputy Aaron Shipley. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 27 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kelsey Cox, 29, of the 100 block of Bray Hollow Road, Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation on Oct. 19 by Deputy Patrick Berry. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 27 in Maocn County Circuit Court.
Paul Edward Eden, 44, of the 300 block of Front Street, Hattsville, was charged with failure to apper on Oct. 20 by Officer Patrick Perdue. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 27 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Thomas Evans, 20, of the 700 block of Princess Court, Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation on Oct. 19 by Officer J. McClard. Bond was set at $250 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Joseph Matthew Farley, 39, of the 53000 block of Carlene Jones Road, Westmoreland, was charged with rape on Oct. 14 by Det. Shane Gregory. Bond was set at $35,000 with a court date scheduled in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Timothy Wayne Jones, 24, of the 6500 block of Gamaliel Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with DUI (1st offense), resisting arrest and driving an unregistered vehicle on Oct. 19 by Officer Logan Swindle. Bond was set at $7,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 29 in Macon Coutny General Sessions Court.
Joseph Knight, 26, of the 100 block of Lafayette Landing, Lafayette, was charged with driving on a revoked license on Oct. 19 by Deputy Tyler Gann. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Julie Ann Pace, 43, of the 8200 bock of Hwy. 52 East, Lafayette, was charged with disorderly conduct on Oct. 19 by Deputy Elliott Sandifer. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Joshua Reese, 30, of the 2900 block of Hartsville Road, Lafayette, was harged with vilation of probation on Oct. 13 by Deputy Tuck. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 27 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Wesley Daniel Ritter, 42, homeless, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of bond conditions on Oct. 20 by Deputy Jordan Davis. A court date was scheduled for Oct 27 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Lafayette
Kelvis Perez, of the 100 block of Walton Ave., Lafayette, was charged with driving on a revoked license on Oct. 18 by Officer Colter. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Red Boiling SpringsLori Steakley, 43, of the 200 block of Donoho Ave., Lafayette, was charged with manufacture and possession of a schedule II drug on Oct. 19 by officer C. Moriarty. Bond was set at $5,000 with a cour date scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
THPWanda Dyer, 51, of the 100 block of Candy Lane, Westmoreland, was charged with criminal impersonation and failure to appear on Oct. 19 by Trooper J. Cobble. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 27 in Macon County General Sessions Court and Macon County Circuit Court (failure to appear).
