Macon CountyJacob Atkins, 21, of the 100 block of Skyline Drive, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to give immediate notice of an accident on Dec. 4 by by Deputy William Cherry. Bond was set at $5,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 5 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Donald Gene Bair, 46, of the 100 block of Twins Lane, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Dec. 5 by Deputy Michael Biggs. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Robert Brawner, 36, of the 300 block of Hwy. 52 West, Lafayettte, was charged with violation of probation on Nov. 23 by Deputy Jason Robertson. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 21 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Julia Clower, 41, of the 200 block of East Shell St., Gallatin, was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 2 by Deputy Jordan Davis. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Ted Doan, 28, of the 900 block of Oak Knob Road, Lafayette, was charged with possession of suboxone on Dec. 2 by Deputy Jordan Davis. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Floyd Dubois, 43, of the 700 block of Virginia Ave., Gallatin, was charged with violation of probation on Dec. 3 by Sgt. Josh McClard. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for June 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Daniel Evans, 38, of the 200 block of Powell Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 10 by Deputy Brian Trask. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 29 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Thomas Farley, 33, of the 1100 block of Pea Ridge Road, Scottsville, Ky., was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 10 by Deputy Jason Vinson. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Brittany Goodman, 26, of the 600 block of Elm Street, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Dec. 2 by Deputy Tim Freeman. Bond was set at $2,100 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
James Hatton, 57, of the 1000 block of Reece Road, Westmoreland, was charged with forgery, violation of probation and filing a false report on Dec. 3 by Det. William Tuck. Bond was set at $11,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Steven Hunter, 20, of the 900 block of Harsh Lane, Bethpage, was charged with possession of meth, possession of fentenyl, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II drug, violation of financial responsibility and failure to carry a driver’s license on Dec. 10 by Deputy Jason Sells. Bond was set at $57,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jose Lopez, 42, homeless, Lafayette, was charged with evading arrest and possession of drug paraphenalia on Dec. 4 by Deputy Logan Swindle. Bond was set at $4,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Tyler Manning, 28 of the 130 block of Circle Drive, Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation on Dec. 9 by Deputy Josh McClard. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 21 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Moises Mondragon, 46, of the 2400 block of Old Gamaliel Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 10 by Deputy Jason Sells. A court date was set for Dec. 29 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
William Onks, 30, of the 3800 block of Man O War Blvd., Clarksville, was charged with violation of probation on Dec. 9 by Deputy Jason Vinson. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Julie Ann Pace, 43, of the 8200 block of Hwy. 52 East, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Dec. 2 by Det. Shane Gregory. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Louis Pechko, of the 400 block of RBS Road, Lafayette, was charged with public intoxication on Dec. 12 by Deputy Byron Butcher. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Erica Reid, 20, of the 800 block of Old East Main St., Scottsville, Ky., was charged with violation of probation, reckless endangerment, speeding, improper passing, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due care, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license on Dec. 9 by Deputy Jason Sells. Bond was set at $17,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 29 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Darrell Rippy, 55, of the 600 block of Taurus Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with rape of a child under age 13 and sexual battery on Oct. 24 by Deputy Aron Shipley. Bond was set at $100,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Clinton Robinson, 37, of the 100 block of Ourtown Court, Lafayette, was charged withpublic intoxication and violation of probation on Dec. 9 by Deputy Elliott Sandifer. Bond was set at $550 with a court date was scheduled for Feb. 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Mark Townes, 24, of 1435 George Durham Road, Westmoreland, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug parapheranlia on Dec. 5 by Sgt. Josh McClard. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jessie James Wix, 25, of the 2900 block of Highland Church Road, Scottsville, Ky., was charged with public intoxication on Dec. 12 by Deuty Jordan Davis. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
LafayetteAnthony Burton, 41, of the 40 block of Ridge View Drive, Lafayette, was charged with shoplifting on Dec. 10 by Officer Cody Murphy. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Leslie Dismang, 50, of the 180 block of Lafayette Landing, Lafayette, was charged with possession of a schedule II drug, driving on a revoked license and violation of open container law on Dec. 3 by Officer Hunter Sullivan. Bond was set at $6,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Luis Lopez, 21, of the 600 block of Haley Street, Lafayette, was charged with speding, driving without a license and violation of financial responsibility on Dec. 2 by Officer Donnie Crawford. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Benjamin Morgan, 27, of the 990 block of Hwy. 52 Bypass East, Lafayette, was charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment on Dec. 3 by Det. Jeff Hix. Bond was set at $50,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Floyd Price, 26, of the 900 block of Oakdale Road, Westmoreland, was charged with shoplifting on Dec. 2 by Officer Stacy Woodard. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Servero Ruiz, 48, of the 3200 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, was charged with DUI (1st offense(, driving without a license and violation of open container law on Dec. 9 by Officer Hunter Sullivan. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Victoria Sanders, 26, of the 270 block of Red Tuttle Road Bethpage, was charged with shoplifting on Dec. 2 by Officer Stacy Woodard. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Richard Schumacher, 47, of the 7500 block of Rising Road, Knoxville, was charged with public intoxication on Dec. 3 by Officer Dylan Gann. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Monica White, 33, of the 100 block of Galen Road Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Dec. 8 by Det. Jeff Hix. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
