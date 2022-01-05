Macon CountyMatthew Birdwell, 31, of the 1400 block of Heady Ridge Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with criminal trespassing on Dec. 289 by deputy Josh Meador. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Christopher Blankenship, 40, of the 1100 block of Shiloh Road, Lafayette, was charged with theft over $1,000, possession of meth and possession of marijuana on Dec. 21 by Deputy Jason Sells. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 21 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Matthew Carter, 40, of the 90 block of Fescue Lane, Lafayette, was charged with DUI (1st offense) and driving on a revoked license on Dec. 28 by Deputy Brian Trask. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court ate scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
John Conyer, 41, of the 300 block of Main Street, Lafayette, was charged with aggravated assault and violation of parole on Dec. 26 by Deputy Byron Butcher. Bond was set at $15,000 wit a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Christopher Davenport, 40, of the 800 block of Liberty Road, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault and disorderly conduct on Jan. 1 by Deputy Brian Trask. Bond was set at $5,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kenneth Elliott, 40, of the 180 block of Spivey St., Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of probation on Dec. 29 by Deputy Clinton Friar. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 5 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jerry Lee Freeman, 52, of the 2800 block of Carter Branch Road, Hartsville, was charged with driving on a revoked license, evading arrest, possession of a prohibited weapon, criminal impersonation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 31 by Officer Clinton Friar. Bond was set at $14,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Samuel Garcia, 25, of the 400 block of RBS Road Lafayette, was charged with drivnig on a revoked license, failure to exercise due care and violation of financial responsibility on Dec. 27 by Deputy Logan Swindle. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Trustin Gass, 20, of the 1700 block of Hawkins Branch Road, Bethpage, was charged with violation of probation on Dec. 31 by Sgt. Austin Cliburn. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 5 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Chris Gordon, 28, of the 800 block of Claude Fox Road, Lafayette, was charged with driving left of center and driving on a suspended license on Dec 27 by Sgt. William Cherry. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 5 in Macon County General Sessions court.
Michael Gregory, 45, of the 100 block of Jimtown Road, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Dec. 30 by Deputy Tim Freeman. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Christian David Layman, 26, of the 60 block of Andrea Lane, Westmoreland, was charged with violation of probation on Dec. 20 by Deputy Josh Meador. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 29 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Sebastian Love, 21, of the 800 block of Pleasant Grove Road, Westmoreland, was charged with public intoxication, assault and driving on a revoked license on Dec. 22 by Deputy Clinton Friar. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Dakota McGuire, 19, of the 2500 block of Regency Drive, Murfreesboro, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on Dec. 22 by Deputy Elliott Sandifer. Bond was set at $7,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jacob Miller, 34, of the 2500 block of Wartrace Highway, Whitleyville, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, evading arrest, driving without a license, resisting arrest, theft of property, violation of open container law, failure to exercise due care, failure to report and accident and DUI (1st offense on Dec. 29 by Sgt Jacob Law. Bond was set at $12,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Ronald Neely, 51, of the 7200 block of Beasley Bend Road, Lebanon, was charged with violation of parole on Dec. 21 by Deputy Aaron Shipley.
Sherry Netherton, 42, of the 1700 block of Hawkins Branch Road, Bethpage, was charged with theft of property on Dec. 20 by Deputy Clinton Friar. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 5 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Trevor Newbery, 21, of the 300 block of Poplar Drive, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with reckless endangerment, possession of an explosive component, unlawful possession of a weapon and violation of probation on Dec. 20 by Det. Shane Gregory. Bond was set at $70,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Ruben Rivera Palomo, 38, of the 2100 block of Galen Road, Lafayette, was charged with public intoxication on Dec. 20 by Deputy Clinton Friar. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Tosha Ristoff, 30, of the 1500 Wilmore Hollow Road, Lafayette, was charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication on Dec. 18 by Deputy Austin Cliburn. Bond was set at $4,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jessica Scott, 32, of the 1200 block of Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 27 by Deputy Clinton Friar. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 5 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
David Troutt, 43, of the 900 block of Howell Road, Westmoreland, was charged with domestic assault on Dec. 29 by Deputy Jacob Law. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date was scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Devan Turner, 36, of the 300 block of McLerran Lane, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with filing a false report, making non-emergency 911 calls and violation of probation on Dec.20 by Deputy Aaron Shipley. Bond was set at $12,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Joshua Wilson, 37, of the 900 block of Hwy. 52, Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 29 by Deputy Jacob McClard. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 29 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
LafayetteKevin Blair, 34, of the 1100 block of Brummett Road, Hartsville, was charged with violation of an order of protection on Jan. 12 by Officer Donnie Crawford. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Dante Bradley, 25, of the 300 block of Church Street, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on Dec. 30 by Officer Cody Murphy. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jaciel Carmana, 33, of the 900 block of Highway 52 East, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct on Dec. 25 by Sgt. Derek Carlisle. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Thomas Faro, 47, of the 1200 block of Hollis Lane Lafayette, was charged with aggravated assault and violation of an order of protection on Dec. 26 by Officer Donnie Crawford. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Steven Craig Frost, 31, of the 700 block of Scottsville Road, Lafayette, was charged with violation of an order protection by Officer Tyler Gann. Bond was set at $4,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
James Robert Jenkins, 39, of the 100 block of West High St., Lebanon, was charged with theft of property, burglary, assault, driving on a revoked licensee, vandalism and public intoxication on Dec. 25 by Sgt. Derek Carlisle. Bond was set at $22,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kenny Patterson 58, of the 400 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, was charged with reckless endangerment on Dec. 24 by Officer Cody Murphy. Bond was set at $8,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Caleb Pedigo, 26, of the 600 block of Tooley Branch Road, Westmoreland, was charged with assault and vandalism on Dec. 21 by Officer Cody Murphy. A court date was scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Rhonda Schenning, 45, of the 1300 block of Heady Ridge Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of drugs into a penal facility on Dec. 23 by Officer Justin Bergdorff. Bond was set at $12,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Wendy Wilson, 52, of the 600 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct on Dec. 25 by Officer Dylan Gann. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Tyessence Woodmore, 23, of the the 100 block of Lafayette Landing, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on Dec. 30 by Officer Stacy Woodard. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Red Boiling SpringsDeanna Johnson, 39, of the 400 block of Sue Lane, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of probation on Dec. 30 by Officer Jeff Gentry. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 24 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
THPLaninka Davis, 29, of the 1100 block of Skyline Drive Red Boiling Springs, was charged with driving on a revoked license on Dec. 30 by Trooper Justin Cobble. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled Jan. 5 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.