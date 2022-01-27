Macon CountyDonald Bair, 46, of the 100 block of Twins Lane, Lafayette, was charged with two counts of possession of meth for resale and possession of a counterfeit controlled substance on Jan. 14 by Deputy M. Biggs. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 7 in Macon County Circuit Court.
Kenneth Banks, 38, of the 900 block of Highland Church Road Scottsville, Ky., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 22 by Deputy J. Davis. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Bryce Bates, 19, of the 4000 block of Oakdale Road, Westmoreland, was charged with failure to apper on Jan. 21 by Sgt. J. Ayers. A warrant was issued for his arrest and a court date is scheduled for Feb. 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Rebecca Breedlove, 42, of the 100 block of Harve Brown Road, Bethpage, was charged with violation of probation. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Justin Brooks, 30, of the 100 block of Mulberry Drive, Lafayette, was charged with possession of heroin on Jan. 21 by Deputy Josh Meador. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Dwayne Burnett, 42, of the 8800 block of Epperson Springs Road, Westmoreland, was charged with possession of meth in excess of 400 grams, possession of meth for resale, possession of fentanyl for resale, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possessio of a schedule IV drug for resale, possession of marijuana for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 13 by Det. Jacob McClard. Bond was set at $520,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Amber Cardwell, 31, of the 1500 block of Green Grove Road, Westmoreland, was charged with theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, introduction of drugs in to a penal facility, incorrect tag display and violation of financial responsibility on Jan. 22 by Deputy Clinton Friar. Bond was set at $11,000 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
John Irwin, 27, was charged with domestic assault and evading arrest on Jan. 19 by Deputy Jeffery Maynard. Bond was set at 10,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
John Jasiecki, 39, of he 100 block of Gilmore Circle, Lafayette, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on revoked license on Jan. 23 by Deputy Jordan Davis. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 24 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Justin Ladd, 32, of the 8600 block of Epperson Springs Road, Westmoreland, was charged with failure to appear and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $146.50 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Summer Laneaux, 30, of the 100 block of James Street, Gallatin, was charged with possession of meth for resale, possession of in excess of 400 games of meth, possession of fentanyl for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, altering a serial number on a firearm and violation of probation on Jan. 13 by Deputy William Tuck. Bond was set at $500,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jacob Long 29, of the 200 block of Glasgow Lane, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation and theft of property on Dec. 8 by Deputy Brad Murphy. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 14 in Macon County Circuit Court.
Michael Long, 27, of the 170 block of Terry Drive, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with criminal trespassing on Jan. 18 by Deputy Jeffery Maynard. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Shannon Perry, 44, of the 3200 block of Scottsville Road, Lafayette, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 19 by Det. Kevin Woodard. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for March 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Destiny Presley, 25, of the 1700 block of Sleepy Hollow Way, Hartsville, was charged with possession of heroin and introduction of drugs into a penal facility on Jan. 13 by Det. Shane Gregory. Bond was set at $12,000 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Zach Roddy, 25, of the 100 block of Mai Ridge Lane, Lafayette, was charge with possession of meth on Jan. 20 by Deputy Elliott Sandifer. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Atenogenes Romero, 55, of the 200 block of Whitley Hollow Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with failure to appear on Jan. 21 by Deputy Jason Vinson. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Victoria Sanders, 26, of the 5400 block of Carlene Jones Road, was charged with failure to appear on Jan. 14 by Officer William Cherry. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Anthony Summers, 43, of the 200 block of Polston Ave., Lafayette, was charged with introduction of drugs in to a penal facility on Jan. 13 by Det. Kevin Woodard. A court date was scheduled for March 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Calvin Tanksley, 32, of the 1400 block of Hillwood Circle, Lafayette, was charged with possession of meth for resale on Jan. 14 by Deputy J. Meador. Bond was set at $20,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 7 in Macon County Circuit Court.
Tyler West, 30, of the 300 block of Main Street, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Jan. 19 by Deputy Tim Carter. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Laura Willbanks, 36, of the 400 block of Clempet Hollow Road, Lafayette was charged with possession of a schedule II drug on Jan. 21 by Deputy Joseph Woodard. Bond was set at $20,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
LafayetteJackie Wayne Cannon, 20, of the 300 block of Edgewood St., Lafayette, was charged with possession of marijuana on Jan. 19 by Officer Josh McClard. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Timmy Dulworth, 61, of the 400 block of Jenkins Village Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with aggravated assault on Jan. 16 by Officer Aaron Colter. Bond was set at $8,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in
Macon County General Sessions Court.
William C. Gregory, 41, of the 600 block of Taurus Farm Road, was charged with driving on a revoked license and violation of financial responsibility on Jan 23 by Officer Byron Butcher. Bond was set at $4,000 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Cynthia Jean, 25, of the 700 block of Green Wave Drive, Gallatin, was charged with contributing to the delinquincy of a minor on Jan. 18 by Officer Justin Bergdorff. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Antonio Leonel-Renterio, 20, of the 2400 block of North Centennial St., Lafayette, was charged with driving without a license and possession of marijuana on Jan. 21 by Officer Donnie Crawford. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for March 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Theodore Milligan, 26, of the 500 block of Swanee St., Lafayette, was charged with public intoxication, violation of probation and possession of meth for resale on Jan. 14 by Officer Looper. Bond was set at $10,250 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 7 in Macon County Circuit Court.
Ludin Rios, 25, of the 5000 block of Spring Creek Lane, Lafayette, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license and violation of financial responsibility on Jan. 17 by Officer Byron Butcher. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Elsie Swaffer, 42, of the 200 block of Ferguson Road, Lafayette, was charged with public intoxication and possession of marijuana on Jan. 15 by Officer Hunter Sullivan. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
