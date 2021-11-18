LafayetteWilliam Bohanan, 40, of the 2400 block of Days Road, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on Nov. 10 by Officer H. Sullivan. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Debra Jean Brock, 61, of the 2400 block of Days Road, Lafayette, was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and assault on Nov. 9 by Officer Stacy Woodard. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Teresa Dawes, 43, of the 700 block of Jimtown Road, Lafayette, was charged with DUI (1st offense), possession of oxycodone and possession of a schedule IV drug on Nov. 9 by Sgt. Derek Carlisle. Bond was set at $8,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Brooklynn Green, 19, of 3800 Old Bottom Road, Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear on Nov. 16 by Officer Aaron Colter. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Sheryl Guerrero, 36, of the 4800 block of Jennings Creek Highway, Whitleyville, was charged with being an accessory after the fact and contributing to the delinquincy of a minor on Nov. 8 by Officer Cody Murphy. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan 122 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Charles Morrison, 32, of 4800 block of Jennings Creek Highway, Whitleyville, was charged with evading arrest and failure to appear on Nov 8 by Officer Cody Murphy. Bond was set at $4,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Isaiah Osorio, 30, Lafayette was charged with public intoxication on Nov. 13 by Officer D. Crawford. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Red Boiling SpringsSheryl Guerrero, 36, of the 4800 block of Jennings Creek Highway, Whitleyville, was charged with shoplifting on Nov. 10 by Officer Jeffery Maynard. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Macon CountyJimmy Ballard, 54, of the 80 block of New Bethel Road, Lafayette, was charged with assault on Nov. 13 by Deputy Tyler Jenkins. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Robert Banks, 39, of the 8400 block of Union Camp Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with domestic assault and driving on a suspended license on Nov. 14 by Deputy Jake Ayers. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Glen Brantley, 33, of the 1100 block of Crewdson Drive, Smyrna, was charged with theft of property and joyriding on Nov. 10 by Deputy Tyler Gann. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Elijah Byfield, 22, of the 190 block of Gamaliel Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of marijuana and violation of probation on Nov. 10 by Det. Shane Gregory. Bond was set at $20,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Amanda Carter, 29, of the 800 block of Mt. Carmel Church Road Scottsville, Ky., was charged with possession of meth on Nov. 9 by Deputy Tim Freeman. Bond was set at $4,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Michelle Carter, 53, of the 9700 block of Phillips Hollow Road, Westmoreland, was charged with failure to appear on Nov. 8 by Deputy Dylan Gannn. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Dakota Dishmon, 21, of the 4800 block of Carthage Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with domestic assault on Nov. 10 by Sgt. Kyle Petty. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Brett Fykes, 27, of the 500 bock of Bennett St., Bethpage, was charged with violation of probation on Nov. 8 by Deputy William Tuck and on Nov. 10 by Deputy Tim Carter. Bond was set at $800 with court dates scheduled for Nov. 17 and Dec. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kyle Hall, 30, of the 800 block of Golf Club Lane, Lafayette, was charged with theft of property, vandalism and theft of property on Nov. 13 by Deputy Tim Freeman. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 22 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Nathan Hiles, 32, homeless, Gallatin, was charged with failure to appear on Nov 13 by Deputy Jason Sells. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Devin Jenkins, 27, of the 200 block of Myrtle Love Lane, Lafayette, was charged with possession of meth and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony on Nov 9 by Deputy Tim Freeman. Bond was set at $7,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Robert Jenkins, 36, of the 800 block of Footpath Terrace, Nashville, was charged with violation of probation on Nov. 10 by Deputy Brian Trask. A court date was scheduled in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Joey Edward Lynch, 47, no known address was charged with failure to report being a sex offender and violation of commuity supervision on Nov. 9 by officer Carey Farley. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Johnthan Ray Matthews, 28 of the 400 block of Franklin Ave., Lafayette, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication on Nov. 7 by Deputy Tyler Gann. Bond was set at $7,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Joey Mayo, 50, of the 150 block of King Hill Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with DUI (1st offense), violation of open container law and driving on a revoked license on Nov. 9 by Deputy J. Davis. Bond was set at $4,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jacob McKinney, 26, of the 600 block of Shute Lane, Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation on Nov. 8 by Deputy Brian Trask. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Rolando Ramos-Cruz of the 3200 block of Fort Blount Road, Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation on Nov. 8 by Deputy Josh McClard. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Walter Ramsey, 73, of the 3600 block of Old Bottom Road, Lafayette, was charged with assault on Nov. 12 by Deputy Josh Meador. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 29 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Cody Ray 21, of the 200 block of Olin Bean Road, Lafayette, was charged with three counts of criminal simulation on Oct. 21, Oct. 26 and Oct. 28 by Det. Jeff Hix. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Lerinda Shrum, 40, of ther 6700 block of Tooley Branch Road, Westmoreland, was charged with manufacture of meth for resale, manufacturing of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana on Nov. 12 by Deputy Jacob McClard. Bond was set at $40,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Steven Shaun Thompson, 34, of the 6700 block of Tooley Branch Road, Westmoreland, was charged with maunfacture of meth for resale, manufacture of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during a felony and unlawful possession of a weapon on Nov. 12 by Deputy Jacob McClard. Bond was set at $55,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Theresa Marlaine Williams, 54, of the 400 block of Dycus Lane, Lafayette, was charged with forged prescription fraud and manufacturing of narcotics on Nov. 10 by Deputy Looper. Ond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 21 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kenneth Andrew Witcher, 41, of the 200 block of Witcher Hollow Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with failure to appear on Nov. 9. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
THPSteven Terry, 52, of the 100 block of Austin Hollow Road, Pleasant Shade, was charged with DUI (1st offense) on Nov. 12 by Trooper Justin Cobble. Bond was set at $4,500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.