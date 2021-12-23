Macon CountyHunter Biggers, 22, of the 140 block of Rock House Hollow Road, Bethpage, was charged with evading arrest, vandalism, manufacture of narcotics, possession of meth, possession of fentenyl, possession of xanax and violation of probation on Dec. 15 by Deputy Jason Sells. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Sandy Biggers, 38, of the 140 block of Rock House Hollow Road Bethpage, was charged with evading arrest and failure to appear on Dec. 13 by Deputy Robert Jacoby. Bond was set at $1,496 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Dennis Biggs, 28 of the 200 block of Jenkins Village Road, Lafayette, was charged with driving on a revoked license on Dec. 15 by Det. Shane Gregory. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Ricky Bolen, 55, of the 3900 block of West Fork Creek Road, Westmoreland, was charged with vandalism, aggravated burglary, criminal trespassing and possession of marijuana on Dec. 13 by Deputy William Cherry. Bond was set at $12,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 5 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Samantha Bruce, 30, of the 300 block of Oakdale Road, Westmoreland, was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 20 by Deputy Tyler Gann. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 29 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
John Burton, 27, of the 300 block of Wooten Ave., Lafayette, was charged with violation of an order of protection and domestic assault on Dec. 14 by Major Mark Bartley. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Thomas Evans, 47, of Hartsville, was charged with aggravated burglary, criminal trespassing, vandalism and failure to appear on Dec. 13 by Deputy William Cherry. Bond was set at $11,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 5 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Johnathan Flowers, 26, of the 7100 block of Akersville Road, Fountain Run, Ky., was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence, possession of marijuana and failure to exercise due care on Dec. 16 by Deputy Jason Sells. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court
Darren Franklin, 22, of the 150 block of Hickman Creek Road, Hickman, was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 19 by Deputy Robert Jacoby. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 29 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Randall Guffey, 58, of the 4100 block of Red Boiling Springs Road, Lafayette, was charged with two counts of rape on Dec. 15 by Det. Kevin Woodard. Bond was set at $75,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 29 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
James Glenn Hatton, 53, of the 1000 block of Reece Road, Westmoreland, was charged with violation of probation on Dec. 3 by Deputy Patrick Perdue. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Michael Wayne Hollon, 48, of the 100 block of North Harris Lane, Portland, was charged with vandalism and assault on Dec. 18 by Deputy Robert Jacoby. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Joseph Knight, 26, of the 100 block of Lafayette Landing, Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 17 by Deputy Brian Trask. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Ashley Marshall, 31, of the 20 block of Wick Lane, Lafayette, was charged with possession of meth and driving without a license on Dec. 17 by Sgt. William Cherry. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 5 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Johnathan Matthews, 29, of the 900 block of King Hill Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident on Dec. 13 by Sgt. Josh McClard. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Scott McDonald, 48, of the 1900 block of Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, was charged with domestic assault on Dec. 19 by Deputy Logan Swindle. Bond was set at $4,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Holly Newberry, 36, of the 1000 block of Witcher Hollow Road, Red Boilng Springs, was charged with violation of probation on Dec. 7 by Deputy Jason Sells. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 29 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Rebecca Newman, 44, of the 100 block of Rankin Road, Hartsville, was charged with theft of property on Dec. 16 by Det. Shane Gregory. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 5 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Helen Short, 46, of the 4200 block of Carthage Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with domestic assault on Dec. 17 by Deputy Brian Trask. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Matthew Steed, 38, of the 300 block of Edmondson Ferry Road, Clarksville, was charged with DUI (1st offense) and failure to exercise due care on Dec. 17 by Deputy Austin Cliburn. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Christina Sullivan, 37, of the 100 block of Harve Brown Road, Bethpage, was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing on Dec. 19 by Deputy Elliott Sandifer. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
David Verzier, 60, of the 900 block of Wilmore Hollow Road, Pleasant Shade, was charged with violation of probation and evading arrest on Dec. 18 by Sgt. Kyle Petty. Court dates were scheduled for Dec. 21 and Jan. 5 in Macon County Court.
Venus Whalen, 46, of the 110 block of Donald Drive, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with DUI (1st offense) on Dec. 14 by Deputy Tyler Gann. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
John Wheeler, 38, of the 4200 block of Carthage Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with domestic assault on Dec. 17 by Deputy Brian Trask. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Lafayette
Michael Brown, 22, of the 2400 block of Hwy. 52 East, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault and interfering with emergency calls on Dec. 13 by Officer Justin Bergdorf. Bond was set at $4,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
John Burton, 27, of the 300 block of Wooten Ave., Lafayette, was charged with violation of bond conditions on Dec. 14 by Officer Hunter Sullivan. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jacob Gadberry, 41, of the 50 block of Dotson Road, Westmoreland, was charged with failure to appear and revoked bond on Dec. 14 by Officer Josh McClard. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 14 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Nathaniel Minassian, 19, of the 300 block of Main Street, Lafayette, was charged with violation of an order of protection on Dec. 19 by Officer Hunter Sullivan. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Clifford Tomlinson, 37, of the 1100 block of Point Lane, Lafayette, was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and improper tag display on Dec. 14 by Officer Justin Bergdorff. Bond was set at $16,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Red Boiling Springs
Jose Lopez, 42, of the 100 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with criminal trespassing on Dec. 15 by Officer Jeffery Maynard. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Dustin Walden, 26, of the 700 block of McClure St., Red Boilng Springs, was charged with statutory rape on Dec. 17 by Asst. Chief James Killmon. Bond was set at $40,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
