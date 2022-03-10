Macon CountyMatthew Beasley, 33, of the 1400 block of Sue Ann Lane, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation and domestic assault on Dec. 27 by Deputy William Tuck. A court date was scheduled for March 7 in Macon County General Sessions Court and April 25 in Macon County Circuit Court.
Layce Colter, 30, of 206 McClure St., Red Boiling Springs, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drugs in a drug-free zone on March 3 by Deputy William Tuck. Bond was set at $45,000 with a court date scheduled for April 6 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Lee P. Clark 20, of the 2100 block of Old Celina Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with failure to appear, theft of property, criminal conspiracy, two counts of resisting arrest, criminal trespassing and evading arrest on Feb. 28 by Depuyt Josh Meador. Bond was set at $29,000 with a court date scheduled for March 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Stephanie Lynn Juliao, 46, of the 90 block of Matt Carman Lane, Hartsville, was charged with DUI (1st offense), possession of a weapon while under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia on Fe. 28 by Sgt. J. Ayers. Bond was set at $12,000 with a court date scheduled for June 1in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Floyd William Price, 52, of the 350 block of Sullivan Hollow Road, Hartsville, was charged with domestic assault and reckless endangerment on March 3 by Deputy Tyler Gann. Bond was set at $12,000 with a court date scheduled for March 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Terry Strong, 29, of the 80 block of Seth Lane, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with failure to appear on Feb. 25 by Sgt. Kyle Petty. A court date was scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Ashley Taylor, 33, of the 1500 block of Antioch Road, Lafayette, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of meth, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of child neglect/abuse on March 2 by Deputy Jeffery Maynard. Bond was set at $53,000 with a court date scheduled for May 4 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
LafayetteLinda Cartwright, 49, of the 1700 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, Hartsville, was charged with theft of property and criminal trespassing on March3 by Officer Justin Bergdorff. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for April 27 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Penny Jacobs 53, of the 170 block of Kristen Drive, Lafayette, was charged with possession of drugs on March 3 by Officer Aaron Colter. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for April 25 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Samuel Rubio, 34, of the 200 block of Rose Street, Lafayette, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, speeding and driving without a license on March 1 by Officer Donnie Crawford. A court date was scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kristen Templeton, 23, of the 700 block of Beverly Hills Drive, Lafayette, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of meth for resale, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 3 by Sgt. Matt Looper. Bond was set at $50,000 with a court date scheduled for March 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Rebecca Watson, 35, of the 100 block of Kennebrew Drive, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of probation, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possesion of a schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 28 by Deputy Tim Carter. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for April 6 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Misty Young, 39, of the 700 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, was charged with DUI (1st offense), reckless driving and violation of child restraint law on March 2 by Sgt. Matt Looper. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for April 27 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
RBSJerry Kernell, 50, of the 400 block of Gamaliel Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with public intoxication and violation of probation on Feb. 28 by Officer Joey Wilburn. Bond was set at $500 with a court date was scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
