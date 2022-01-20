Macon CountyJonathan Baird, 23, of the 1900 block of Liberty Road, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Jan. 12 by Deputy Brian Trask. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Hunter Biggers, 22, of the 100 block of Rock House Hollow Road, Bethpage, was charged with violation of probation on Jan. 11 by Deputy Jason Sells. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Ted Doan, 28, of the 900 block of Oak Knob Road, Lafayette, was charged with criminal trespassing, theft of property and evading arrest on Jan. 12 by Deputy Aaron Shipley. Bond was set at $8,000 with a court date scheduled in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Oscar Gomez, 38, of the 400 block of Red Boiling Springs Road, Lafayette, was charged with DUI (1st offense), driving without a license, violation of open container law and failure to maintain lane on Jan. 8 by Deputy Jordan Davis. Bond was set at $6,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Michael Allen Gregory, 45, of the 100 block of Jimtown Road, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Jan. 12 by Deputy Tim Freeman. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
William C. Gregory, 41, of the 600 block of Taurus Farms Road, Lafayette, was charged with evading arrest and failure to appear on Jan. 12 by Deputy Jason Sells. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jonathan Kyle Hudson, 32, of the 1700 block of Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, was charged with violation of probation on Jan. 12 by Deputy Jordan Davis. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Trever Jenkins, 25, of the 400 block of Pointe Lane, Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear on Jan. 11 by Deputy Dennis Vierra. A court date was scheduled in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Destiny Presley, 25, of the 1700 block of Sleepy Hollow Way, Hartsville, was charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 13 by Deputy Clinton Friar. Bond was set at $4,000 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Emily Santes, 35, of the 4500 block of Alvaton Road, Alvaton, Ky., was charged with failure to appear on Jan. 12 by Deputy Jeff Maynard. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Dewey Anthony Swindle, 54, of the 500 block of Coleytown Road, Lafayette, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, vandalism, reckless endangerment and child abuse/neglect on Jan. 10 by Deputy William Tuck. Bond was set at $35,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
LafayetteAustin Koester, 25, of the 100 block of Chapel Hill Dr., Union, Mo., was charged with custodial interference on Jan. 10 by Officer Hunter Sullivan. Bond was set at $4,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Tyler West, 30, of the 5500 block of New Harmony Road, Hartsville, was charged with possession of meth and public intoxication on Jan. 13 by Officer Byron Butcher. Bond was set at $5,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
