Macon CountyVictoria Birdwell, 49, of the 1400 block of Carr Branch Road Lafayette, was charged with driving on a suspended license, violation of registration law, violation of financial responsibility and altering a temporary tag on Jan. 31 by Deputy Jason Sells. Bond was set at $8,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Peyton Bohr, 26, of the 1000 block of Howell Road, Westmoreland, was charged with domestic assault and possession of marijuana on Feb. 1 by Deputy Josh Meador. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jesse Cannady, 25, of the 100 block of Farley Lane, Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation on Feb. 2 by Deputy Cody Murphy. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Trent Carter, 29, of the 400 block of Hillcrest Drive, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with public intoxication, filing a false report and making non-emergency 911 calls on Feb. 3 by Deputy Logan Swindle. Bond was set at $4,500 with a court date scheduled for March 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Lee Parker Clark, 20, of the 2100 block of Old Celina Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with possession of meth and tampering with evidence on Feb. 7 by Deputy Clinton Friar. Bond was set at $20,000 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Alexandra Clarke, 19, of the 800 block of Nichols Road, Dixon Springs, was charged with aggravated assault on Feb. 4 by Deputy Jake Ayers. Bond was set at $8,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Oliverio Diaz, 23, of the 900 block of Scottsville Road, Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear on Feb. 1 by Deputy Tim Freeman. Bond was set at $598.50 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Traci Foster, 30, of the 1700 block of Oak Grove Church Road, Adolphus, Ky., was charged with violation of probation on Feb. 2 by Deputy Aaron Shipley. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Aaron Todd Frazier, 30, of the 500 block of Swanee St., Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Feb. 1 by Deputy Clint Friar. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Thomas Mitchell Gammons, 50, of the 5300 block of Pumpkintown Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of the sex offender registry, failure to register as a sex offender and had bond revoked on Feb. 5 by Deputy Josh Meador. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Brandi Hampton, 49, of the 400 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, was charged with DUI (1st offense), violation of implied consent and failure to maintain lane on Feb. 5 by Deputy Cinton Friar. Bond was set at $4,500 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Phillip Haney, 54, of the 500 block of Cold Springs Road, Westmoreland, was charged with violation of probation on Feb. 2 by Deputy William Cherry. Bond was set at $700 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jacqueline Hernandez, 31, of the 100 block of Curtis Lane, Westmoreland, was charged with public intoxication on Feb. 3 by Det. Josh McClard. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Michael Jackson, 19, of the 8400 block of Old Highway 52, Westmoreland, was charged with criminal trespassing on Feb. 5 by Deputy Jacob Law. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for March 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Joseph Knight, 27, homeless, Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear on Feb. 1 by Deputy Clint Friar. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 4 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Amber Quillen, 30, of the 10 block of Williams Road, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Jan. 28 by Deputy Elliot Sandifer. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jose Lopez, 42, homeless, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with criminal trespassing on Feb. 5 by Deputy Joseph Woodard. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for March 3 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kameren McCullough, 18, of the 800 block of Nichols Road, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on Feb. 4 by Deputy Jake Ayers. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Brandon Roark, 36, of the 2600 block of Williams Road, Lafayette, was charged with driving on a revoked license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II drug and violation of light law on Feb. 5 by Deputy Clinton Friar. Bond was set at $5,500 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Anthony Rogers, 38, of the 1400 block of Wolf Hill Road, Bethpage, was charged with failure to appear on Feb. 2 by Deputy Tuck. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Tony Romines, 41, of the 500 block of Valor Lane, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Feb. 3 by Major Mark Bartley. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 7 in Macon County Circuit Court.
Joshua James Shrum, 29, of the 100 block of Sparrow Road, Lafayette, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of an order of protection on Jan. 31 by Deputy Jason Sells. Bond was set at $9,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Brandal Stafford, 43, of the 4100 block of Red Boiling Springs Road, Lafayette, was charged with aggravated assault and filing a false report on Feb. 4 by Deputy Jason Sells. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Sonny Summers, 46, of the 800 block of Peytons Creek Road, Pleasant Shade, was charged with domestic assault on Feb. 6 by Deputy Jordan Davis. Bond was set at $8,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Marsha Traughber, 50, of the 100 block of Paradise Ave., Springfield, was charged with violation of probation on Jan. 2 by Deputy Clint Friar. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
LafayetteTyler Bergdorf, 33, of the 200 block of Beverly Hills Drive, Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear on Jan. 29 by Officer Josh McClard. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Hunter Shawn Bryant, 21, of the 300 block of Center Drive, Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear and aggravated assault on Feb. 1 by Officer Donnie Crawford. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Marcela Campos, 51, of the 900 block of Maple Grove Road, Lafayette, was charged with driving without a license and violation of financial responsibility on Feb. 5 by Officer Cody Murphy. Bond was set at $1,200 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Michael Hasting, 26, of the 30 block of Windle Lane, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of bond conditions on Jan. 31 by Sgt. Derek Carlisle. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Vanessa Keith, 35, of the 100 block of Eastover Street, Gallatin, was charged with failure to appear and shoplifting on Feb. 3 by Officer Aaron Coulter. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for March 22 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jeffery McDaniels, 32, of the 50 block of North Parkside Drive, Scottsville, Ky., was chargged with violation of probation and possession of meth on Feb. 6 by Officer Dylan Gann. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Patrick Pullen, 25, of the 3200 block of Scottsville Road, Lafayette, was charged with forgery on Feb. 5 by Officer Donnie Crawford. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jessica Templeton 23, of the 1000 block of Cross Lanes Road, Lafayette, was charged with DUI (1st offense), possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule IV drug, violation of implied consent and violation of financial responsibility on Feb. 2 by Officer Byron Butcher. Bond was set at $4,500 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
THPDonacio Flores, 32, of the 900 block of Highway 52 East, Lafayette, was charged with DUI (1st offense), driving on a revoked license and being a fugitive from justice on Feb. 5 by Trooper Justin Cobble. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.