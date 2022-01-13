Macon CountySantos Aguirre, Jr., 47, of the 800 block of Glastonbury Road Nashville, was charged with DUI (1st offense), driving on a suspended license, violation of open container law, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of registration law and violation of financial responsibility on Jan. 3 by Deputy Jake Ayers. Bond was set at $8,000 with a court date scheduled for June 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kevin Blair, 34, of the 1200 block of Brummett Road, Castalian Springs was charged with violation of an order of protection on Jan. 3 by Deputy Aaron Colter. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Rebecca Breedlove, 42, of the 1100 block of Harve Brown Road, Bethpage, was charged with violation of probation on Jan. 9 by Deputy Josh Meador. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jose Luis Gonzalez-Barrera, 58, of the 1400 block of Cherry St., Shelbyville, was charged with domestic assault and driving on a revoked license on Jan. 5 by Deputy Robert Jacoby. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jonathan Hudson, 32, of the 1700 block of Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 9 by Deputy Jordan Davis. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Alex Jimenez, 33, of the 900 block of Highway 52 East, Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear on Jan. 5 by Deputy B. Satterfield. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Mickey Ladd, 37, of the 1100 block of Mt. Olive Road, Westmoreland, was charged with violatino of probation on Jan. 5 by Deputy Tyler Gann. Bond was set at $618 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
David Long, 26, of the 8200 block of Old Highway 52, Westmoreland, was charged with assault and vandalism on Jan. 4 by Deputy Brian Trask. A court date was scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Joshua Mann, 37, of the 4600 block of Old Highway 52, Lafayette, was charged with reckless endangerment on Jan. 4 by Deputy Josh Meador. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Floyd Price II, 26, of the 900 block of Oakdale Road, Westmoreland, was charged with failure to appear, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain lane on Jan. 9 by Deputy Jordan Davis. Bond was set at $13,000 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Carrie Sepulona, 43, of the 500 block of Courthouse View, Lafayette, was charged with theft of property and criminal trespassing on Jan. 6 by Deputy Aaron Shipley. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Douglas Sexton, 53, of the 100 block of Terry Drive, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with domestic assault, interference with emergency calls, resisting arrest and possession of a legend drug on Jan. 6 by Deputy Tyler Gann. Bond was set at $9,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Ben Singleton, 59, of the 1800 block of Taylor Branch Road, Dixon Springs, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, assault on a first responder and making non-emergency 911 calls on Jan.2 by Deputy Tyler Gann. Bond was set at $9,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Ashley Steinberger, 36, of the 1700 block of Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 9 by Deputy Jordan Davis. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions court.
LafayetteRuben Eduardo Caal Che, 31, of the 1000 block of Ellington Drive, Lafayette, was charged with making non-emergency 911 calls on Jan. 7 by Officer Justin Bergdorff. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Paul Dupont, 55, of the 1400 block of Dogwood Lane, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on Jan 8 by Deputy Cody Murphy. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Chris Perdue, 49, of the 700 block of Courthouse View, Lafayette, was charged with drivin on a revoked license, criminal trespassing and possession of meth on Jan. 9 by Officer Donnie Crawford. Bond was set at $5,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Carlos Taylor, 34, of the 3200 block of Old Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault on Jan. 7 by Officer Donnie Crawford. Bond was set at $8,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
THPChris Moss, 37, of the 400 block of Sparrow Lane, Lafayette, was charged with DUI (1st offense) and possession of marijuana on Jan. 8 by Trooper Adam Cothron. Bond was set at $4,000 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
