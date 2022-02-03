Macon County
Jesse Cannady, 25, of the 100 block of Farley Lane, Hartsville, was charged with criminal trespassing and driving on a revoked license on Jan. 28 by Deputy Robert Jacoby. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
James Cravens, 43, of the 100 block of Winding Stairs Lane, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 24 by officer Deputy Elliot Sandifer. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Traci Foster, 30, of the 1700 block of Oak Grove Church Road, Adolphus, Ky., was charged with violation of probation on Feb. 2 by Deputy Aaron Shipley. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Dustin Furlong, 27, of the 100 block of Pleasant View Drive, Glasgow, Ky., was charged with failure to appear on Jan. 26 by Det. Kevin Woodard. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Darrell Graves, 51, of the 500 block of Spring Creek Road, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Jan. 26 by Deputy Aaron Shipley. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
William C. Gregory, 41, of the 600 block of Taurus Road, Westmoreland, was charged with possession of meth, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl, possession of morphine, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give immediate notice of an accident, failure to exercise due care, failure to maintain lane and driving on a revoked license on Jan. 26 by Deputy Jason Sells. Bond was set at $23,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Aaron Hoskins, 33, of the 400 block of Cave Hill Road Lafayette, was charged with disorderly conduct on Jan. 24 by Deputy Tyler Gann. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Robert Irwin, 33, of the 2000 block of Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, was charged with possession of meth for resale, manufacture of narcotics, driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, possession of a schedule IV drug and revoked bond on Jan. 26. Bond was set at $50,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
William Moss, 39, of the 300 block of Hillsdale Road, Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear on Jan. 27 by Deputy Tyler Jenkins. Bond was set at $250 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Shannon Perry, 44, of the 3200 block of Scottsville Road, Lafayette, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication and aggravated criminal trespassing on Jan. 25 by Deputy Elliot Sandifer. Bond was set at $5,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Amber Quillen, 30, of the 10 block of Williams road, Lafayette, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation on Jan. 28 by Deputy Elliot Sandifer. Bond was set at $8,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Calvin Tanksley, 32, of the 1400 block of Hillwood Circle, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Jan. 28 by Deputy J. Meador. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Marsha Traughber, 50, of the 100 block of Paradise Ave., Springfield, was charged with theft of property, financial exploitation, failure to appear and violation of probation on Jan. 27 by Deputy Clint Friar. Bond was set at $12,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Lafayette
Charles Tyler Bergdorf, 33, of the 200 block of Beverly Hills Drive, Lafayette, was charged with possession of meth, introduction of drugs into a penal facility, violation of financial responsibility, driving on a revoked license, violation of registration law, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 29 by Officer Josh McClard. Bond was set at $17,700 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Mason Donohoe, 79, of the 700 block of Maple St., Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 25 by Officer Hunter Sullivan. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for April 22 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Thomas Gammons, 50, of the 800 block of Underwood Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with failure to report as a sex offender on Jan. 27 by Deputy Tyler Jenkins. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Dustin Leach, 34, of the 400 block of Blankenship Bond Road, Smithville, was charged with theft of property on Jan. 27 by Officer Byron Butcher. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Cody Middleton, 20, of the 100 block of Bobcox Road, Hillham, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana on Jan. 28 by Officer Josh McClard. Bond was set at $8,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Samantha Skeen, 34, of the 300 block of Meador Drive, Lafayette, was charged with shoplifting and violation of an order of protection on Jan. 26 by Officer Stacy Woodard. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Bria Summers, 32, of the 70 block of Shooting Hill Road, Adolphus, Ky., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 24 by Officer Hunter Sullivan. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Morgan Whitlow, 23, of the 400 block of Days Road, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 26 by Officer D. Gann. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Red Boiling Springs
Michael Hasting, 26, of the 30 block of Windle Lane, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with domestic assault and disorderly conduct on Jan. 27 by Officer Gentry. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
