Macon CountyAntonio Alonzo, 33, unknown address, Lafayette, was charged with public intoxication on Nov. 27 by Deputy Brian Trask. A court date was scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Tiffany Becker, 33, of the 1300 block of Clampit Hollow Road, Lafayette, was charged with manurfacture of meth, possession of a legend drug and introduction of contraband into a penal facility on Nov. 18 by Det. Kevin Woodard. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date was scheduled for Jan. 6 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Stacy Bell, 45, of the 1600 block of Pleasant Valley Road, Bethpage, was charged with driving on a revoked license, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a weapon on Nov. 23 by Deputy Josh Meador. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kayla Blankenship, 33, of the 30 block of Windall Lane, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of probation on Nov. 16 by Sgt. Cherry. A court date was scheduled in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Robert Brawner, 36, of the 300 block of Highway 52 West, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault and evading arrest on Nov. 23 by Deputy Jason Robertson. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Eric Buford, 59, of the 2700 block of Days Road, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on Nov 20 by Deputy Aaron Colter. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 6 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jeffery Glen Cofer, 23, of the 100 block of Salt Lick Creek Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with indecent exposure on Nov 22 by Deputy Elliott Sandifer. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kelsey Cox, 29, of the 140 block of Bray Hollow Road, Hartsville, was charged with assault on Nov. 19 by Officer Patrick Berry. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 6 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Adam Crook, 39, of the 400 block of Days Road, Lafayette was charged with violation of probation on Nov. 23 by Deputy Jason Sells. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 21 in Macon County General Sessions Courtl
Dennis Crook, 52, of the 2000 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, was charged with three counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect on Nov. 28 by Deputy Jason Sells. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 29 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kelsey Dyer, 32, of the 100 block of Walton Ave., Carthage, was charged with violation of probation on Nov. 29 by Deputy Logan Swindle. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Stacey Early, 35, of the 2000 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, was charged with three counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect on Nov. 28 by Deputy Jason Sells. Bond was set at $75,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 29 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Toby Elliott, 44, of the 100 block of Woodland Drive, Kingston, was charged with assault on Nov. 26 by Deputy Cody Murphy. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Thomas Evans, 20, of the 700 block of Princess Court, Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation on Nov. 23 by Deputy Jacob McClard. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Trustin Gass, 20, of the 1700 block of Hawkins Branch Road, Bethpage, was charged with violation of probation on Nov. 20 ny Trooper Justin Cobble. Bond was set at $200 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Clyde Gibson, 52, of the 2700 block of Carter Branch Road, Hartsville, was charged with domestic assault, assault and resisting arrest on Nov. 26 by Sgt. Jake Ayers. Bond was set at $8,000 with a court date scheduled for March 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Darrell Graves, 24, of the 600 block of Elm Street, Lafayette, was charged with DUI (2nd offense) and tampering with evidence on Nov. 27 by Deputy Jordan Davis. Bond was set at $6,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Michael Gregory, 45, of the 100 block of Jimtown Road, Lafayette, was charged with criminal trespassing on Nov. 23 by Deputy Josh Meador. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Sheryl Guerrero, 36, of the 4800 block of Jennings Creek Road, Whitleyville, was charged with possession of a legend drug and had bond revoked on Nov. 18 by Det. Shane Gregory. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court dat scheduled for Jan. 6 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Alyssa Henderson, 29, of the 900 block of King Hill Road, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear on Nov. 18 by Officer Byron Butcher. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Fernando Hernandez, 38, of the 200 block of Maple Lane, Westmoreland, was charged with domestic assault on Nov. 20 by Deputy Williams Cherry. Bond was set at $4,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Catherine Hix, 30, of the 60 block of Henry Circle, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with failure to appear on Nov. 27 by Deputy Byron Butcher. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jacob Justice, 25, of the 400 block of Northup Road, Portland, was charged with violation of probation on Nov. 27 by Deputy Austin Carter. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Tabitah Lamantia, 29, of the 200 block of Siloam Church Road Westmoreland, was charged with sexual battery by an authority figure. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 5 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Michael Anthony Lankford, 65, of the 1800 block of Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, was charged with aggravated domestic assault on Nov. 19 by Deputy Robert Jacoby. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 22 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kirby Moore, 23, of the 150 block of Wessington Place, Hendersonville, was charged with violation of probation on Nov. 19 by Deputy Robert Jacoby. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon Count General Sessions Court.
Debra Rice, 22, of the 600 block of Courthouse View Lafayette, was charged with assault on Nov. 18 by Deputy Aleta Paredes. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 6 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Eugene Roddy, 43, of the 200 block of Williams Road, Lafayette, was charged with vandalism on Nov. 15 by Sgt. Austin Cliburn. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jennifer Scott, 47, of the 600 block of Hwy. 52 West, Lafayette, was charged with possession of cocaine for resale, possession of meth for resale, possession of a schedule IV drug for resale, possession of marijuana for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia on Nov. 20 by Deputy Tyler Gann. Bond was set at $110,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Sheila Gail Smitty, 48, of the 160 block of Henry Circle, Red Boiling Springs was charged with ossession of cocaine for resale, possession of meth for resale, possession of a schedule IV drug for resale, possession of marijuana for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia on Nov. 20 by Deputy Tyler Gann. Bond was set at $127,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Dustin Stewart, 26, of the 3600 block of Highway 52 East, Bethpage, was charged with failure to appear on Nov. 23 by Sgt. Jake Ayers. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 30 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Josh Summer, 20, of the 1000 block of James Snow Road, Westmoreland, was charged with failure to appear on Nov. 27 by Deputy Jordan Davis. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Tyson Surls, 37, of the 100 block of Log Lane, Bethpage, was charged with criminal trespassing and violation of probation on Nov. 23 by Deputy Josh Meador. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Andrea Swanner, 31, of the 300 block of Fletcher Circle, Castlewood, Va., was charged with aggravated assault, criminal exposure to hepatitis C and violation of probation on Nov. 18 by Deputy Brian Trask. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 6 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Tyler West, 30, of the 5500 block of New Harmony Road, Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation on Nov. 27 by Deputy Jordan Davis. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Casey Williams, 27, of the 400 block of Days Road, Lafayette was charged with driving on a revoked license, driving an unregistered vehicle and violation of financial responsibility on Nov 24 by Deputy Aaron Colter. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
William Zinke, 49, of the 3300 block of Pleasant Valley Road, Lafayette, was charged with aggravated arson and domestic assault on Nov. 23 by Deputy Jason Sells. Bond was set at $50,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Lafayette
Tanesha Calvert, 39, of the 80 block of Kyson Circle, Lafayette, was charged with shoplifting on Nov. 22 by Officer Stacy Woodard. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Etta Coffelt, 47, of the 100 block of Thompson Lane, Portland, was charged with criminal trespassing on Nov. 21 by Officer Darrell Taylor. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jacob Thaxon, 21, of the 1800 block of Halltown Road, Hartsville, was charged with possession of meth, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, evading arrest, Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, violation of financial responsibility, unlawful possession of a weapon and failure to appear. Bond was set at $35,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Red Boiling Springs
John Smith, 31, of the 100 block of Lafayette Road Red Boiling Springs, was charged with burglary and theft of property on Nov. 27 by Officer J. Wilburn. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
THP
Evan Bohanan, 30, of the 5500 block of Clifty Road, Westmoreland, was charged with driving on a revoked license on ov. 22 by Trooper Justin Cobble. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for dEc. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Devin Jenkins, 27, of the 200 block of Myrtle Love Lane, Lafayette, was charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident on Nov. 28 by Trooper Justin Cobble. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Richard Shultz, 47, of the 200 block of Reese Lane, Westmoreland, was charged with DUI (1st offense), violation of seatbelt law and violation of financial responsibility on Nov. 26 by Trooper Justin Cobble. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
