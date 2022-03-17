Macon County
Regina Akins, 50, of the 100 block of Kimela Drive, Woodbury, was charged with criminal trespassing on March 7 by Deputy Jeffery Maynard. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for May 4 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Aurelio Alvarez, 33, of the 2200 block of Stinson Road, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on March 5 by Deputy Jacob Law. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for April 6 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Robert Banks, 39, of the 8400 block of Union Camp Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with domestic assault and violation of probation on March 7 by Deputy Jordan Davis. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Stephanie Biggs, 46, of the 100 block of Meador Drive, was charged with DUI (1st offense), violation of implied consent and child abuse on March 5 by Deputy Jeffery Maynard. Bond was set at $8,000 with a court date scheduled for May 4 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jacob Gadberry, 41, of the 1080 block of Hicks Hollow Road, Westmoreland, was charged with public intoxication on March 4 by Sgt. Ayers. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for March 7 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Juan Guzman, 21, of the 590 block of Coolidge Road, Lafayette, was charged with DUI (1st offense) and driving without a license on March 4 by Deputy Jeffery Maynard. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for May 4 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Taylor Harris, 29, of the 770 block of Akersville Road, Lafayette, was chargd with aggravated child abuse on March 4 by Sgt. J. Ayers. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jerry Kernell, 50, of the 400 block of Gamaliel Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of probation on March 4 by Deputy Tim Carter. A court date was scheduled for March 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Tabitha Lamantia, 29, of the 290 block of Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, was charged with perjury on March 7 by Deputy B. Satterfield. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for April 25 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Rene Lopez, 32, of the 100 block of Market St., Red Boiling Springs, had bond revoked on March 7 by Deputy Gann. A court date was scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Deborah McKinney, 54, of the 1100 block of Macedonia Road, Adolphus, Ky., was charged with violation of probation on March 4 by Deputy Jason Vinson. A court date was scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Levi Mullins, 24, of the 260 block of Ferguson Hill Road, Lafayette, was charged with possession of marijuana, contributing to the delinquincy of a minor, posession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule IV drug on March 9 by Deputy Jason Vinson. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for April 25 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Anton Owings, 54, of the 2000 block of Taurus Farm Road, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on March 7 by Deputy Brian Trask. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Christopher Perdue, 49, of the 700 block of Court House View, Lafayette, was charged with violatin of probation on March 5 by Logan Horn. A court date was scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jason C. Perry, 18, of the 200 block of Lynnwood Drive, Portland, was charged with possession of meth, possession of fentanyl and contributing to the delinquincy of a minior on March 8 by Sgt. Kyle Petty. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date scheduled for March 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
James Phillips, 55, of the 100 block of Kennebrew Drive, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of probation on March 6 by Deputy Jacob Law. Bond was set at $400 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Danni Rice, 21, of the 1100 block of Green Brook Road, Lafayette, was charged with possessino of drug paraphernalia, violation of financial responsibility, violation of seat belt law, driving left of center and failure to exercise due care on March 4 by Deputy Jason Sells. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for March 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Rebecca Watson, 35, of the 100 block of Kennebrew Drive, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of probation on March 4 by Deputy Tim Carter. A court date was scheduled for March 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Baudy Welch, 48, of the 300 block of Hwy. 52 Bypass West, was charged with aggravated assault and interference with emergency calls on March 4 by Deputy Jason Vinson. Bond was set at $12,000 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Lafayette
Melissa Anderson, 47, of the 190 block of A.W. Schmidt Road, Tennessee Ridge, was charged with criminal trespassing on March 7 by Officer Justin Bergdorff. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for April 6 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Daniel Hernandez, 34, of the 1400 block of Austin Road, Lafayette, was charged with driving on a revoked license and violatin of financial responsibility on March 5 by officer Derek Carlisle. Bond was set at $7,500 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Patricia Long, 21, of the 190 block of Paul Hood Road, Lafayette, was charged with criminal simulation on March 7 by Officer Cody Murphy. A court date was scheduled for May 4 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Savanna Rice, 24, of the 1100 block of Driver Road, Lafayette, was charged wth driving on a suspended license, speeding and violation of financial responsibility on March 8 by Officer Donnie Crawford. A court date was scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Obed Romo, 20, of the 570 block of Long Hollow Pike, Lot 70, Lafayette, was charged with driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility and failure to stop for signal or sign on March 6 by Officer Dylan Gann. Bond was set at $700 with a court date scheduled for April 6 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
John Paul Smith, 31, of the 190 block of Lafayette Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with possesion of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication on March 5 by Lt. Heston. Bond was set at $4,000 with a court date scheduled for May 18 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kyle Thomas, 20, of the 300 block of Sunset Circle, Franklin, Ky., was charged with violation of probation on Feb. 27 by Officer Justin Bergdorff. A court date was scheduled for March 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
THP
Damien England, 20, of the 670 block of East Main St., Gamaliel, Ky., was charged with DUI (1st offense) and driving without a license on March 8 by Trooper Cody Ballard. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for March 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.