Laray Barksdale, 55, of the 600 block of Alpha Hawkins Road, Westmoreland, was charged with two counts of domestic assault on Feb. 8 by Deputy Elliot Sandifer. Bond was set at $4,000 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Justin Brooks, 30, of the 100 block of Mulberry Drive, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation and possession of a schedule I drug on Feb. 9 by Deputy Josh Meador. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 18 in Macon County Circuit Court and for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Anthony Dyer, 37, of the 80 block of Kristen Drive, Lafayette, was charged with child abuse on Feb. 9 by Deputy Bryon Satterfield. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 18 in Macon County Criminal Court.
Ruben Eduardo, 31, of the 1000 block of Ellington Drive, Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear on Feb. 9 by Det. Shane Gregory. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Antonio Garcia, age unknown, address unknown, was charged with public intoxication on Feb. 14 by Deputy Brian Trask. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Adam Germotta, 39, of 300 block of Blue Sky Circle, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on Feb. 11 by Deputy William Cherry. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Craig Hall, 52, of the 1700 block of Shiloh Road, Lafayette, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain proper lane on Feb. 13 by Deputy Logan Swindle. Bond was set at $6,000 with a court date scheduled for March 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Sheena Hardaway, 40, of the 1300 block of Highway 231 South, Bethpage, was charged with failure to appear on Feb. 11 by Det. Kevin Woodard. A court date ws scheduled for April 25 in Macon County Criminal Court.
Genero Lopez, age unknown, address unknown, was charged with public intoxication on Feb. 14 by Deputy Brian Trask. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jose Lopez, 42, homeless, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of probation and criminal trespassing on Feb. 9 by Deputy Joseph Woodard. Bond was set at $2,750 with a court date scheduled fro March 3 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Chester Loudy, 41, of the 200 block of Maplewood Lane, Nashville, was charged with possession of meth and introduction of drugs into a penal facility on Feb. 8 by Deputy William Tuck. Bond was set at $50,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 18 in Macon County Criminal Court.
Scotty Mungle, 47, of the 50 block of Clearview Lane, Lafayette, was charged with possession of meth, introduction of drugs into a penal facility and tampering with evidence on Feb. 8 by Deputy Tim Freeman. Bond was set at $50,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 18 in Macon County Criminal Court.
William Onks, 31, of the 3800 block of Man O War Blvd., Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of probation on Fab. 8 by Major Mark Bartley. Bond was set at $200 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Lucio Pacheco, age unknown, address unknown, was charged with public intoxication on Feb. 14 by Deputy Brian Trask. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for April 20 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Tessa Richards, 29, of the 2300 block of Burford Road, Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation on Feb. 7 by Deputy Bryon Satterfield. Bond was set at $600 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Natley Shrum, 29, of the 900 block of Carter Church Road, Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation on Feb. 10 by Deputy Tim Carter. A court date was scheduled for March 16 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
